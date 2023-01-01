All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Binghamton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 67, Albany (NY) 51
Bryant 82, Binghamton 78
Mass.-Lowell 67, NJIT 64
Sunday's Games
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Temple
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Houston 71, UCF 65
East Carolina 79, Wichita St. 69
Sunday's Games
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Saturday's Games
Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 61
Saint Louis 83, Saint Joseph's 78
Dayton 69, Davidson 55
George Mason 62, Richmond 58
St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 64
VCU 80, La Salle 67
George Washington 97, Loyola Chicago 87
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Clemson
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|2
|.833
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Wake Forest
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 56
Kentucky 86, Louisville 63
Wake Forest 77, Virginia Tech 75
Duke 86, Florida St. 67
Syracuse 79, Boston College 65
Tuesday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stetson
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|North Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Queens (NC)
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Lipscomb
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast 72, Jacksonville 65
Kennesaw St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 66
North Florida 90, Austin Peay 85, OT
E. Kentucky 88, Queens (NC) 83
Monday's Games
E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|TCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
Saturday's Games
TCU 67, Texas Tech 61
Iowa St. 77, Baylor 62
Kansas 69, Oklahoma St. 67
Texas 70, Oklahoma 69
Kansas St. 82, West Virginia 76, OT
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UConn
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Marquette
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Villanova
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|St. John's
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Seton Hall
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Butler
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall 88, St. John's 66
Xavier 83, UConn 73
Marquette 68, Villanova 66
Sunday's Games
Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Montana 67, Idaho 56
E. Washington 70, Montana St. 67
Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 60
Sacramento St. 74, Portland St. 63
Idaho St. 90, N. Colorado 83, OT
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Winthrop
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Longwood 67, Campbell 42
Gardner-Webb 80, High Point 73
Radford 69, Presbyterian 51
Winthrop 62, UNC-Asheville 60
Charleston Southern 90, SC-Upstate 85
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Sunday's Games
Maryland at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UC San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Long Beach St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 79, CS Bakersfield 75
UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 72
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, CS Northridge 52
UC Santa Barbara 82, UC San Diego 61
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
