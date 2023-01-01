All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell101.000132.867
Bryant101.000104.714
New Hampshire101.00067.462
UMBC00.00095.643
Maine00.00067.462
Vermont00.00068.429
Albany (NY)01.000511.313
Binghamton01.000410.286
NJIT01.000311.214

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 67, Albany (NY) 51

Bryant 82, Binghamton 78

Mass.-Lowell 67, NJIT 64

Sunday's Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston201.000141.933
Memphis101.000113.786
Cincinnati101.000104.714
Temple101.00077.500
UCF11.500104.714
East Carolina11.500105.667
Tulane01.00075.583
South Florida01.00077.500
Wichita St.02.00077.500
SMU00.00058.385
Tulsa01.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Houston 71, UCF 65

East Carolina 79, Wichita St. 69

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton201.000105.667
VCU101.000104.714
George Mason101.00095.643
Saint Louis101.00095.643
George Washington101.00077.500
St. Bonaventure101.00077.500
Duquesne11.500114.733
Davidson11.50086.571
Fordham01.000122.857
UMass01.00094.692
Richmond01.00077.500
Loyola Chicago01.00067.462
Saint Joseph's01.00067.462
La Salle01.00068.429
Rhode Island01.00049.308

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 72, Rhode Island 61

Saint Louis 83, Saint Joseph's 78

Dayton 69, Davidson 55

George Mason 62, Richmond 58

St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 64

VCU 80, La Salle 67

George Washington 97, Loyola Chicago 87

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami401.000131.929
Clemson301.000113.786
Pittsburgh301.000104.714
Virginia21.667102.833
Duke21.667113.786
Wake Forest21.667104.714
Syracuse21.66795.643
Florida St.22.500411.267
Virginia Tech12.333113.786
North Carolina12.33395.643
Boston College12.33377.500
NC State13.250114.733
Notre Dame03.00086.571
Georgia Tech03.00076.538
Louisville03.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 56

Kentucky 86, Louisville 63

Wake Forest 77, Virginia Tech 75

Duke 86, Florida St. 67

Syracuse 79, Boston College 65

Tuesday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast101.000113.786
Liberty101.000104.714
Kennesaw St.101.00095.643
North Alabama101.00095.643
E. Kentucky101.00086.571
Stetson101.00066.500
North Florida101.00067.462
Queens (NC)11.500114.733
Jacksonville01.00075.583
Lipscomb01.00086.571
Jacksonville St.01.00077.500
Austin Peay02.00069.400
Bellarmine01.00059.357
Cent. Arkansas01.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 72, Jacksonville 65

Kennesaw St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 66

North Florida 90, Austin Peay 85, OT

E. Kentucky 88, Queens (NC) 83

Monday's Games

E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas101.000121.923
Kansas St.101.000121.923
TCU101.000121.923
Texas101.000121.923
Iowa St.101.000102.833
Baylor01.000103.769
Texas Tech01.000103.769
West Virginia01.000103.769
Oklahoma01.00094.692
Oklahoma St.01.00085.615

Saturday's Games

TCU 67, Texas Tech 61

Iowa St. 77, Baylor 62

Kansas 69, Oklahoma St. 67

Texas 70, Oklahoma 69

Kansas St. 82, West Virginia 76, OT

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier401.000123.800
Providence301.000113.786
UConn31.750141.933
Marquette31.750114.733
Creighton21.66786.571
DePaul12.33377.500
Villanova12.33377.500
St. John's13.250114.733
Seton Hall13.25087.533
Butler03.00086.571
Georgetown03.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall 88, St. John's 66

Xavier 83, UConn 73

Marquette 68, Villanova 66

Sunday's Games

Providence at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington201.00087.533
Weber St.201.00078.467
Idaho St.201.000510.333
Sacramento St.101.00086.571
Montana St.11.50087.533
Montana11.50077.500
Portland St.01.00068.429
Idaho02.00069.400
N. Colorado02.00059.357
N. Arizona02.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Montana 67, Idaho 56

E. Washington 70, Montana St. 67

Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 60

Sacramento St. 74, Portland St. 63

Idaho St. 90, N. Colorado 83, OT

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00077.500
UNC-Asheville11.50096.600
Radford11.50078.467
SC-Upstate11.50067.462
Winthrop11.50069.400
Charleston Southern11.50058.385
Presbyterian11.500510.333
High Point02.00086.571
Campbell02.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Longwood 67, Campbell 42

Gardner-Webb 80, High Point 73

Radford 69, Presbyterian 51

Winthrop 62, UNC-Asheville 60

Charleston Southern 90, SC-Upstate 85

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001301.000
Wisconsin201.000102.833
Northwestern101.000102.833
Ohio St.101.00093.750
Michigan101.00075.583
Indiana11.500103.769
Maryland11.500103.769
Penn St.11.500103.769
Michigan St.11.50094.692
Rutgers11.50094.692
Nebraska12.33386.571
Illinois02.00094.692
Iowa02.00085.615
Minnesota02.00066.500

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara201.000112.846
UC Riverside201.00095.643
Hawaii101.000103.769
UC Irvine101.00085.615
Cal Poly101.00076.538
Cal St.-Fullerton11.50077.500
UC San Diego11.50068.429
UC Davis01.00076.538
Long Beach St.02.00068.429
CS Bakersfield02.00049.308
CS Northridge02.000310.231

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 79, CS Bakersfield 75

UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 72

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, CS Northridge 52

UC Santa Barbara 82, UC San Diego 61

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you