All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Boyce at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Anderson (Ind.) at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.
American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Middle Georgia at Mercer, 11 a.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
Lamar 91, Our Lady of the Lake 56
McNeese St. 103, Ecclesia 68
Tuesday's Games
Maine-Fort Kent at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Belhaven at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. 67, Portland 62
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.
UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Monday's Games
San Diego St. 60, Troy 55
Tuesday's Games
Carlow at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Piedmont at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Monday's Games
Gonzaga 73, Kent St. 66
N. Dakota St. 67, Portland 62
Tuesday's Games
N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. 77, Simon Fraser 35
Tuesday's Games
Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
West Coast Baptist at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
