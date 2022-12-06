All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00072.778
SE Missouri00.00054.556
Tennessee St.00.00044.500
Morehead St.00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00045.444
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
S. Indiana00.00035.375
Tennessee Tech00.00036.333
UALR00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Boyce at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Anderson (Ind.) at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.00081.889
UCLA201.00072.778
Utah201.00072.778
Southern Cal201.00063.667
Arizona11.50071.875
Washington11.50072.778
Oregon11.50045.444
Oregon St.11.50045.444
Colorado02.00045.444
Washington St.02.00034.429
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.00009.000

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00052.714
Bucknell00.00063.667
Navy00.00053.625
Boston U.00.00054.556
Colgate00.00055.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Army00.00045.444
Loyola (Md.)00.00045.444
Holy Cross00.00036.333
Lafayette00.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at La Salle, 7 p.m.

American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000901.000
Auburn00.000801.000
Mississippi St.00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Arkansas00.00071.875
LSU00.00071.875
Tennessee00.00071.875
Georgia00.00072.778
Kentucky00.00062.750
Mississippi00.00062.750
Florida00.00063.667
Texas A&M00.00053.625
South Carolina00.00044.500
Vanderbilt00.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00062.750
Chattanooga00.00053.625
Samford00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00054.556
Wofford00.00054.556
ETSU00.00045.444
Mercer00.00045.444
UNC-Greensboro00.00045.444
W. Carolina00.00045.444
VMI00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Middle Georgia at Mercer, 11 a.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

High Point at Furman, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00072.778
Incarnate Word00.00055.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00044.500
Lamar00.00045.444
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
Texas A&M Commerce00.00045.444
Nicholls00.00034.429
McNeese St.00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00025.286
Houston Christian00.00027.222

Monday's Games

Lamar 91, Our Lady of the Lake 56

McNeese St. 103, Ecclesia 68

Tuesday's Games

Maine-Fort Kent at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belhaven at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00053.625
Bethune-Cookman00.00044.500
Prairie View00.00044.500
Southern U.00.00035.375
Alcorn St.00.00036.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00037.300
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
MVSU00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00081.889
St. Thomas (MN)00.00073.700
Oral Roberts00.00063.667
South Dakota00.00054.556
North Dakota00.00055.500
W. Illinois00.00044.500
UMKC00.00047.364
Omaha00.00036.333
S. Dakota St.00.00036.333
N. Dakota St.00.00028.200

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. 67, Portland 62

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.00081.889
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00071.875
Marshall00.00071.875
James Madison00.00072.778
Arkansas St.00.00053.625
Troy00.00064.600
Coastal Carolina00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00054.556
Texas St.00.00054.556
Georgia Southern00.00044.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00036.333
South Alabama00.00036.333

Monday's Games

San Diego St. 60, Troy 55

Tuesday's Games

Carlow at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Piedmont at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00072.778
Santa Clara00.00072.778
Pepperdine00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00073.700
Gonzaga00.00063.667
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00063.667
Portland00.00075.583
BYU00.00054.556
San Diego00.00054.556
Pacific00.00036.333

Monday's Games

Gonzaga 73, Kent St. 66

N. Dakota St. 67, Portland 62

Tuesday's Games

N. Arizona at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00071.875
Seattle00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00042.667
Tarleton St.00.00053.625
Abilene Christian00.00054.556
Cal Baptist00.00054.556
S. Utah00.00054.556
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00054.556
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Utah Valley St.00.00044.500
Texas-Arlington00.00045.444
Utah Tech00.00045.444

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. 77, Simon Fraser 35

Tuesday's Games

Tarleton St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

West Coast Baptist at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

