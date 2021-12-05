All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.000801.000
UCLA201.00081.889
California101.00044.500
Washington St.11.50062.750
Colorado11.50063.667
Arizona00.000601.000
Utah01.00052.714
Oregon00.00053.625
Stanford01.00043.571
Washington01.00045.444
Arizona St.01.00026.250
Oregon St.01.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Tennessee 69, Colorado 54

Southern Cal 63, Washington St. 61

Sunday's Games

UCLA 2, Washington 0

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00073.700
Loyola (Md.)00.00054.556
Army00.00044.500
Colgate00.00035.375
Lafayette00.00025.286
American U.00.00027.222
Bucknell00.00027.222
Holy Cross00.00027.222
Lehigh00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 68, Binghamton 63

Loyola (Md.) 61, Mount St. Mary's 55

Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69

La Salle 84, Holy Cross 65

Air Force 76, Army 58

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Lehigh 75

Howard 90, American U. 56

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000801.000
LSU00.000801.000
Alabama00.00071.875
Auburn00.00071.875
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Mississippi St.00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00062.750
South Carolina00.00052.714
Vanderbilt00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Saturday's Games

Mississippi 67, Memphis 63

Auburn 86, Yale 64

Tennessee 69, Colorado 54

Arkansas 93, UALR 78

SMU 84, Vanderbilt 72

Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00061.857
Samford00.00061.857
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00062.750
ETSU00.00063.667
Wofford00.00053.625
The Citadel00.00043.571
Mercer00.00054.556
VMI00.00054.556
W. Carolina00.00054.556

Saturday's Games

Mercer 83, Georgia St. 77

W. Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 73

ETSU 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 66

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00071.875
Nicholls00.00053.625
SE Louisiana00.00035.375
McNeese St.00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00036.333
Houston Baptist00.00025.286
Incarnate Word00.00018.111
Northwestern St.00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe 84, Northwestern St. 71

Texas A&M-CC 111, Southwestern (TX) 60

Abilene Christian 98, Incarnate Word 65

Wyoming 79, McNeese St. 58

Oral Roberts 85, Houston Baptist 67

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00035.375
Grambling St.00.00036.333
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Jackson St.00.00026.250
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00016.143
Bethune-Cookman00.00016.143
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00019.100
MVSU00.00006.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Tulane 85, Alcorn St. 64

Jackson St. 61, Illinois St. 55

UConn 88, Grambling St. 59

Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Akron 79, Southern U. 62

Grand Canyon 91, MVSU 44

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00082.800
W. Illinois00.00072.778
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00054.556
UMKC00.00044.500
Denver00.00036.333
North Dakota00.00036.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 92, Nebraska-Omaha 81

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 64

Oral Roberts 85, Houston Baptist 67

UMKC 94, Calvary University 32

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Arkansas St.00.00052.714
Texas State00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00042.667
Troy00.00053.625
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00044.500
UALR00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 74, Winthrop 64

Mercer 83, Georgia St. 77

Louisiana-Monroe 84, Northwestern St. 71

Arkansas 93, UALR 78

Arkansas St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 82

South Alabama 74, Jacksonville St. 64

Sunday's Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000901.000
BYU00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00072.778
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00063.667
Loyola Marymount00.00053.625
Pacific00.00045.444
San Diego00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. 74, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58

BYU 74, Missouri St. 68

Louisiana Tech 78, Santa Clara 75

Loyola Marymount 77, Long Beach St. 74

Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Pacific 57

Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82

San Francisco 83, UNLV 62

Sunday's Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00081.889
California Baptist00.00071.875
Seattle00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
Stephen F. Austin00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00062.750
Abilene Christian00.00052.714
Dixie St.00.00045.444
Rio Grande00.00045.444
Chicago St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Tarleton St.00.00016.143
Lamar00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Abilene Christian 98, Incarnate Word 65

Chicago St. 59, Tennessee St. 49

Stephen F. Austin 100, Wiley 76

Grand Canyon 91, MVSU 44

Dixie St. 97, Saint Katherine 65

Sunday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

