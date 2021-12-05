All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Tennessee 69, Colorado 54
Southern Cal 63, Washington St. 61
Sunday's Games
UCLA 2, Washington 0
Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
California at Utah, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Boston U. 68, Binghamton 63
Loyola (Md.) 61, Mount St. Mary's 55
Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69
La Salle 84, Holy Cross 65
Air Force 76, Army 58
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Lehigh 75
Howard 90, American U. 56
Sunday's Games
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Saturday's Games
Mississippi 67, Memphis 63
Auburn 86, Yale 64
Tennessee 69, Colorado 54
Arkansas 93, UALR 78
SMU 84, Vanderbilt 72
Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Saturday's Games
Mercer 83, Georgia St. 77
W. Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 73
ETSU 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 66
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe 84, Northwestern St. 71
Texas A&M-CC 111, Southwestern (TX) 60
Abilene Christian 98, Incarnate Word 65
Wyoming 79, McNeese St. 58
Oral Roberts 85, Houston Baptist 67
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Tulane 85, Alcorn St. 64
Jackson St. 61, Illinois St. 55
UConn 88, Grambling St. 59
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Akron 79, Southern U. 62
Grand Canyon 91, MVSU 44
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 92, Nebraska-Omaha 81
W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 64
Oral Roberts 85, Houston Baptist 67
UMKC 94, Calvary University 32
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 74, Winthrop 64
Mercer 83, Georgia St. 77
Louisiana-Monroe 84, Northwestern St. 71
Arkansas 93, UALR 78
Arkansas St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 82
South Alabama 74, Jacksonville St. 64
Sunday's Games
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 74, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58
BYU 74, Missouri St. 68
Louisiana Tech 78, Santa Clara 75
Loyola Marymount 77, Long Beach St. 74
Cal St.-Fullerton 66, Pacific 57
Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82
San Francisco 83, UNLV 62
Sunday's Games
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Abilene Christian 98, Incarnate Word 65
Chicago St. 59, Tennessee St. 49
Stephen F. Austin 100, Wiley 76
Grand Canyon 91, MVSU 44
Dixie St. 97, Saint Katherine 65
Sunday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.