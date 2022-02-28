All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Towson
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Hofstra
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|13
|.552
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Monday's Games
Delaware at Towson, delayed
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|W. Kentucky
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
Wednesday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|14
|.481
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|13
|.581
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|21
|.323
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|7
|23
|.233
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|24
|.172
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|25
|.107
Tuesday's Games
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
Sunday's Games
Princeton 74, Harvard 73
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|5
|.828
|Siena
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|St. Peter's
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Manhattan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|13
|.519
|Quinnipiac
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Niagara
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|17
|.393
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
Sunday's Games
Canisius 72, Quinnipiac 67
Fairfield 66, Manhattan 62
Iona 67, Rider 61
Siena 70, Monmouth (NJ) 59
St. Peter's 63, Niagara 36
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|20
|.259
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|W. Michigan
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
Tuesday's Games
Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Howard
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|13
|.519
|SC State
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Coppin St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|21
|.222
|Delaware St.
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|Wyoming
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|UNLV
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|New Mexico
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|Air Force
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|17
|.370
|San Jose St.
|1
|15
|.063
|8
|20
|.286
Monday's Games
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|9
|.679
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|5
|.792
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|21
|.160
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|23
|.233
Monday's Games
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
TBD at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Wednesday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.