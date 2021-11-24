All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00041.800
Vermont00.00042.667
UMBC00.00032.600
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Maine00.00023.400
NJIT00.00012.333
Stony Brook00.00012.333
Binghamton00.00013.250
Albany (NY)00.00005.000
Hartford00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Vermont 58, Evansville 49

New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69

CCSU 64, Maine 56

Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

UMBC 98, American U. 67

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon

Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Memphis00.000401.000
UCF00.000401.000
Cincinnati00.00051.833
Houston00.00041.800
Wichita St.00.00041.800
East Carolina00.00042.667
Tulsa00.00032.600
SMU00.00033.500
South Florida00.00022.500
Temple00.00023.400
Tulane00.00023.400

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Toledo 68, Tulane 67

Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67

Wednesday's Games

Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.000501.000
Saint Louis00.00051.833
Rhode Island00.00042.667
Davidson00.00032.600
Richmond00.00032.600
George Mason00.00043.571
Fordham00.00033.500
UMass00.00033.500
La Salle00.00022.500
Saint Joseph's00.00022.500
VCU00.00022.500
Duquesne00.00024.333
George Washington00.00025.286
Dayton00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

Kent St. 77, George Washington 69

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Nevada 88, George Mason 69

Delaware 81, Fordham 71

Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76

Wednesday's Games

Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.

George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000601.000
Virginia Tech00.000501.000
Wake Forest00.000501.000
Florida St.00.00041.800
Georgia Tech00.00041.800
NC State00.00041.800
Louisville00.00031.750
Miami00.00031.750
Clemson00.00042.667
North Carolina00.00042.667
Virginia00.00042.667
Notre Dame00.00021.667
Syracuse00.00021.667
Boston College00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00022.500

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.00051.833
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00032.600
Stetson00.00022.500
Liberty00.00023.400
North Alabama00.00023.400
Kennesaw St.00.00024.333
Cent. Arkansas00.00013.250
Jacksonville St.00.00013.250
Bellarmine00.00015.167
North Florida00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66

Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69

Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77

Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Tech00.000501.000
Baylor00.000401.000
Iowa St.00.000401.000
Kansas00.000301.000
Oklahoma St.00.00051.833
Oklahoma00.00041.800
West Virginia00.00041.800
TCU00.00031.750
Texas00.00031.750
Kansas St.00.00022.500

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Wednesday's Games

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000401.000
UConn00.000401.000
Xavier00.000401.000
Creighton00.00051.833
Marquette00.00051.833
Providence00.00051.833
St. John's00.00041.800
Seton Hall00.00031.750
Georgetown00.00021.667
Villanova00.00032.600
Butler00.00033.500

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

St. John's 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70

Virginia 58, Providence 40

Wednesday's Games

UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.

Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Butler vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000501.000
N. Arizona00.00033.500
N. Colorado00.00033.500
Montana00.00022.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
Sacramento St.00.00022.500
E. Washington00.00023.400
S. Utah00.00023.400
Montana St.00.00013.250
Idaho00.00014.200
Idaho St.00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

Portland 69, Portland St. 54

San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00031.750
Longwood00.00042.667
Presbyterian00.00022.500
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
Hampton00.00023.400
High Point00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
UNC-Asheville00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00013.250
NC A&T00.00014.200
Radford00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53

SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78

NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.

VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.

Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000501.000
Iowa00.000501.000
Purdue00.000501.000
Minnesota00.000401.000
Northwestern00.00051.833
Maryland00.00041.800
Ohio St.00.00041.800
Wisconsin00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Penn St.00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00042.667
Illinois00.00032.600
Michigan00.00032.600
Rutgers00.00032.600

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35

Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego00.000401.000
UC Irvine00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00042.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00022.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00023.400
CS Northridge00.00013.250
Cal Poly00.00014.200
Long Beach St.00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43

Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon

Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

