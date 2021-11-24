All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Vermont 58, Evansville 49
New Hampshire 84, Quinnipiac 69
CCSU 64, Maine 56
Merrimack 75, Hartford 60
UMBC 98, American U. 67
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) vs. E. Illinois at Richmond, K.Y., Noon
Vermont vs. Appalachian St. at Estero, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Wisconsin 65, Houston 63
Toledo 68, Tulane 67
Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67
Wednesday's Games
Houston vs. Oregon at Las Vegas, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. Valparaiso at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Kent St. 77, George Washington 69
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66
Nevada 88, George Mason 69
Delaware 81, Fordham 71
Saint Louis 82, Illinois St. 76
Wednesday's Games
Rice vs. Fordham at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
George Washington vs. Missouri St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Saint Louis at Cancun, 8:30 p.m.
George Mason at S. Dakota St., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's vs. Southern Cal at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Tuesday's Games
North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53
Virginia 58, Providence 40
Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61
Notre Dame vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Memphis vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Liberty 59, Bethune-Cookman 51
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Rhode Island 66
Bellarmine 76, Cent. Michigan 69
Tennessee Tech 88, Lipscomb 77
Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61
North Alabama 105, Oakwood University 50
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville St. vs. Drexel at Nassau, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64
Texas Tech 96, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Wednesday's Games
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M 57, Butler 50
St. John's 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 70
Virginia 58, Providence 40
Wednesday's Games
UConn vs. Auburn at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. California at Fort Myers, F.L., 6 p.m.
Xavier vs. Iowa St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Butler vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT
Portland 69, Portland St. 54
San Jose St. 75, N. Colorado 74
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Utah vs. Bowling Green at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
North Carolina 72, UNC-Asheville 53
SC-Upstate 82, SC State 78
NC A&T at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Campbell, 1 p.m.
VMI vs. Presbyterian at New Orleans, L.A., 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Radford, 5 p.m.
Columbia International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Friday's Games
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Tuesday's Games
Wisconsin 65, Houston 63
Northwestern 78, Georgia 62
Indiana 70, Jackson St. 35
Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64
Nebraska 79, Tennessee St. 73
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary's (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Murray St. 80, Long Beach St. 43
Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67
UC Davis vs. Sacramento St. at Sacramento, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wright St. vs. Long Beach St. at Naples, F.L., Noon
Cal Poly vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Saint Katherine at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.