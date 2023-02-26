All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|10
|.655
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Bryant
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|New Hampshire
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|14
|.481
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|16
|.429
|UMBC
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|13
|.567
|Maine
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|NJIT
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|22
|.267
Saturday's Games
Maine 71, Binghamton 67, OT
Vermont 70, Bryant 66
Mass.-Lowell 92, New Hampshire 55
Albany (NY) 82, NJIT 68
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|2
|.931
|Memphis
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|7
|.750
|Tulane
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Wichita St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|UCF
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|South Florida
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulsa
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
Saturday's Games
South Florida 71, SMU 67
Houston 76, East Carolina 57
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulane, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Fordham
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Dayton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Saint Louis
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Duquesne
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|George Mason
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|George Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Richmond
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|La Salle
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Davidson
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|19
|.321
Saturday's Games
Fordham 74, Rhode Island 71
George Mason 74, Dayton 69
George Washington 92, La Salle 85
Saint Louis 81, Loyola Chicago 62
Sunday's Games
Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, Noon
Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|6
|.778
|Clemson
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Duke
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|NC State
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|North Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Wake Forest
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Boston College
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Florida St.
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|20
|.310
|Virginia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|13
|.552
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Notre Dame
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|19
|.345
|Louisville
|2
|16
|.111
|4
|25
|.138
Saturday's Games
Clemson 96, NC State 71
Georgia Tech 83, Louisville 67
Florida St. 85, Miami 84
Pittsburgh 99, Syracuse 82
North Carolina 71, Virginia 63
Wake Forest 66, Notre Dame 58
Duke 81, Virginia Tech 65
Monday's Games
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
Monday's Games
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
TBD at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
TBD at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Texas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Kansas St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas Tech
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|West Virginia
|5
|11
|.313
|16
|13
|.552
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|15
|.483
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma 61, Iowa St. 50
TCU 83, Texas Tech 82
Baylor 81, Texas 72
Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma St. 68
Kansas 76, West Virginia 74
Monday's Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Xavier
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Providence
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Seton Hall
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Villanova
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|St. John's
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Georgetown
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
UConn 95, St. John's 86
Villanova 79, Creighton 67
Marquette 90, DePaul 84
Sunday's Games
Providence at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|8
|.733
|Montana St.
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|9
|.700
|Weber St.
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|14
|.533
|Montana
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|Idaho St.
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|19
|.367
|Portland St.
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|Sacramento St.
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|N. Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Arizona
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona 85, N. Colorado 82
Montana St. 91, Portland St. 78
Idaho St. 71, E. Washington 63
Montana 74, Sacramento St. 72
Weber St. 67, Idaho 53
Monday's Games
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|7
|.774
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|26
|.161
Saturday's Games
Radford 67, Campbell 65
SC-Upstate 75, Gardner-Webb 69
Winthrop 84, High Point 78
Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 59
UNC-Asheville 76, Longwood 66
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Northwestern
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Indiana
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Illinois
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Maryland
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Michigan
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Michigan St.
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Rutgers
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|11
|.607
|Wisconsin
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|11
|.593
|Nebraska
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Ohio St.
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Minnesota
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|20
|.259
Saturday's Games
Iowa 112, Michigan St. 106, OT
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67
Indiana 79, Purdue 71
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Illinois at Ohio St., Noon
Wisconsin at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|9
|.690
|UC Santa Barbara
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|UC Riverside
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|Hawaii
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|9
|.690
|UC Davis
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|12
|.586
|Long Beach St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|23
|.233
|Cal Poly
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton 70, CS Bakersfield 66, OT
UC Davis 58, Cal Poly 52
Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 64
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara 87, UC San Diego 71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.