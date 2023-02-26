All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont132.8671910.655
Mass.-Lowell115.688247.774
Bryant87.5331711.607
New Hampshire87.5331314.481
Binghamton87.5331216.429
UMBC78.4671713.567
Maine69.4001216.429
NJIT411.267721.250
Albany (NY)312.200822.267

Saturday's Games

Maine 71, Binghamton 67, OT

Vermont 70, Bryant 66

Mass.-Lowell 92, New Hampshire 55

Albany (NY) 82, NJIT 68

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 7 p.m.

NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston151.938272.931
Memphis114.733217.750
Tulane104.714178.680
Cincinnati106.6251910.655
Temple97.5631514.517
Wichita St.78.4671413.519
UCF69.4001512.556
South Florida610.3751316.448
East Carolina510.3331414.500
SMU511.3131019.345
Tulsa115.063522.185

Saturday's Games

South Florida 71, SMU 67

Houston 76, East Carolina 57

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Wichita St. at Tulane, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU133.813227.759
Fordham115.688236.793
Dayton115.6881910.655
Saint Louis115.6881910.655
Duquesne96.600199.679
George Mason97.5631712.586
George Washington97.5631514.517
Richmond79.4381415.483
Saint Joseph's79.4381315.464
La Salle79.4381316.448
St. Bonaventure79.4381316.448
Davidson69.4001314.481
UMass511.3131414.500
Rhode Island412.250820.286
Loyola Chicago313.188919.321

Saturday's Games

Fordham 74, Rhode Island 71

George Mason 74, Dayton 69

George Washington 92, La Salle 85

Saint Louis 81, Loyola Chicago 62

Sunday's Games

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, Noon

Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh144.778218.724
Miami145.737236.793
Virginia135.722216.778
Clemson135.722218.724
Duke126.667218.724
NC State127.632228.733
North Carolina108.5561811.621
Wake Forest108.5561811.621
Syracuse99.5001613.552
Boston College810.4441415.483
Florida St.711.389920.310
Virginia Tech612.3331613.552
Georgia Tech414.2221217.414
Notre Dame216.1111019.345
Louisville216.111425.138

Saturday's Games

Clemson 96, NC State 71

Georgia Tech 83, Louisville 67

Florida St. 85, Miami 84

Pittsburgh 99, Syracuse 82

North Carolina 71, Virginia 63

Wake Forest 66, Notre Dame 58

Duke 81, Virginia Tech 65

Monday's Games

North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty153.833247.774
Kennesaw St.153.833238.742
E. Kentucky126.6671912.613
Stetson126.6671712.586
Lipscomb117.6111912.613
North Alabama108.5561813.581
North Florida99.5001416.467
Bellarmine99.5001417.452
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891714.548
Queens (NC)711.3891714.548
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Monday's Games

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

TBD at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

TBD at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas124.750245.828
Texas115.688227.759
Kansas St.106.625227.759
Baylor106.625218.724
TCU88.5001910.655
Iowa St.88.5001711.607
Oklahoma St.79.4381613.552
Texas Tech511.3131613.552
West Virginia511.3131613.552
Oklahoma412.2501415.483

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 61, Iowa St. 50

TCU 83, Texas Tech 82

Baylor 81, Texas 72

Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma St. 68

Kansas 76, West Virginia 74

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette153.833236.793
Xavier135.722218.724
Providence125.706208.714
Creighton126.6671811.621
UConn117.611227.759
Seton Hall99.5001613.552
Villanova99.5001514.517
St. John's712.3681713.567
Butler612.3331415.483
DePaul315.167920.310
Georgetown216.111722.241

Saturday's Games

UConn 95, St. John's 86

Villanova 79, Creighton 67

Marquette 90, DePaul 84

Sunday's Games

Providence at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington161.941228.733
Montana St.143.824219.700
Weber St.116.6471614.533
Montana97.5631513.536
Idaho St.89.4711119.367
Portland St.610.3751217.414
Sacramento St.611.3531317.433
N. Colorado512.2941019.345
N. Arizona512.294921.300
Idaho413.2351020.333

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona 85, N. Colorado 82

Montana St. 91, Portland St. 78

Idaho St. 71, E. Washington 63

Montana 74, Sacramento St. 72

Weber St. 67, Idaho 53

Monday's Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889247.774
Longwood126.6672011.645
Radford126.6671813.581
SC-Upstate108.5561514.517
Gardner-Webb108.5561515.500
Winthrop108.5561516.484
Campbell810.4441317.433
High Point612.3331416.467
Charleston Southern513.278920.310
Presbyterian117.056526.161

Saturday's Games

Radford 67, Campbell 65

SC-Upstate 75, Gardner-Webb 69

Winthrop 84, High Point 78

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 59

UNC-Asheville 76, Longwood 66

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue135.722245.828
Northwestern116.647208.714
Indiana117.611209.690
Illinois107.588199.679
Maryland107.588199.679
Michigan107.5881612.571
Iowa108.5561811.621
Michigan St.98.5291711.607
Rutgers98.5291711.607
Penn St.89.4711711.607
Wisconsin89.4711611.593
Nebraska810.4441514.517
Ohio St.314.1761117.393
Minnesota116.059720.259

Saturday's Games

Iowa 112, Michigan St. 106, OT

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67

Indiana 79, Purdue 71

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Illinois at Ohio St., Noon

Wisconsin at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine134.765209.690
UC Santa Barbara135.722227.759
UC Riverside135.7222010.667
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6671812.600
Hawaii116.647209.690
UC Davis107.5881712.586
Long Beach St.108.5561614.533
CS Bakersfield612.3331019.345
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge415.211723.233
Cal Poly117.056723.233

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 70, CS Bakersfield 66, OT

UC Davis 58, Cal Poly 52

Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 64

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara 87, UC San Diego 71

