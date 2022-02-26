All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona151.938252.926
Southern Cal134.765244.857
UCLA125.706206.769
Oregon116.6471810.643
Colorado108.5561810.643
Washington St.88.5001512.556
Washington88.5001313.500
Stanford89.4711512.556
Arizona St.710.4121116.407
California413.2351117.393
Utah414.2221117.393
Oregon St.115.063323.115

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate152.8821911.633
Navy125.706199.679
Boston U.116.6472010.667
Lehigh98.5291118.379
Loyola (Md.)89.4711414.500
Army89.4711415.483
Lafayette710.4121018.357
Holy Cross710.412920.310
American413.235821.276
Bucknell413.235722.241

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn132.867253.893
Kentucky123.800235.821
Arkansas114.733226.786
Tennessee114.733207.741
Alabama87.5331810.643
South Carolina87.5331710.630
LSU78.467199.679
Florida78.4671711.607
Mississippi St.78.4671612.571
Texas A&M69.4001711.607
Vanderbilt69.4001413.519
Mississippi411.2671315.464
Missouri411.2671018.357
Georgia114.067622.214

Saturday's Games

Florida at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga134.765237.767
Furman116.6471911.633
Samford107.588209.690
UNC-Greensboro98.5291712.586
Wofford98.5291712.586
VMI98.5291613.552
Mercer89.4711515.500
ETSU611.3531416.467
The Citadel611.3531216.429
W. Carolina413.2351020.333

Saturday's Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls92.818199.679
New Orleans92.8181610.615
SE Louisiana84.6671613.552
Texas A&M-CC56.4551810.643
Houston Baptist56.455915.375
McNeese St.48.3331019.345
Northwestern St.48.333821.276
Incarnate Word210.167623.207

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern114.7331311.542
Alcorn St.104.7141115.423
Southern U.94.6921511.577
Grambling St.85.6151115.423
Prairie View85.615815.348
Ark.-Pine Bluff411.267622.214

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M96.6001115.423
Alabama A&M87.533916.360
Jackson St.68.429817.320
Alabama St.69.400720.259
Bethune-Cookman510.333720.259
MVSU213.133223.080

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1701.000264.867
N. Dakota St.125.706209.690
UMKC125.7061910.655
Oral Roberts125.7061810.643
South Dakota107.5881711.607
W. Illinois710.4121613.552
Denver611.3531020.333
Omaha413.235523.179
St. Thomas (MN)314.176920.310
North Dakota215.118624.200

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631910.655
Arkansas St.87.5331710.630
Coastal Carolina88.5001612.571
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711314.481
Texas-Arlington710.4121117.393
Georgia Southern511.3131215.444
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781317.433
UALR311.214818.308

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 75, OT

Georgia St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 58

Coastal Carolina 68, UALR 55

Arkansas St. 62, Appalachian St. 60

South Alabama 62, Texas-Arlington 52

Texas St. 66, Troy 61

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1301.000242.923
Saint Mary's (Cal.)113.786236.793
Santa Clara95.6431910.655
San Francisco96.600228.733
BYU86.571209.690
Portland76.5381712.586
San Diego78.4671414.500
Pacific310.231820.286
Loyola Marymount212.143917.346
Pepperdine114.067723.233

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.122.857234.852
Seattle124.750218.724
Sam Houston St.124.7501712.586
Stephen F. Austin114.733198.704
Grand Canyon95.643197.731
Abilene Christian96.600188.692
Utah Valley St.96.600189.667
Tarleton St.87.5331315.464
Dixie St.69.4001315.464
Cal Baptist510.3331513.536
Chicago St.213.133622.214
Texas Rio Grande Valley214.125721.250
Lamar013.000224.077

Saturday's Games

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

