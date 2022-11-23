All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00041.800
Mass.-Lowell00.00041.800
Maine00.00031.750
UMBC00.00033.500
Binghamton00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00034.429
NJIT00.00014.200
Vermont00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75

UNC-Greensboro 76, UMBC 72

Yale 73, Vermont 44

Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
East Carolina00.00041.800
Tulane00.00041.800
UCF00.00041.800
Memphis00.00021.667
Wichita St.00.00032.600
Cincinnati00.00033.500
SMU00.00023.400
Tulsa00.00023.400
Temple00.00024.333
South Florida00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina 86, Toledo 75

San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63

Tulane 78, Rhode Island 75

Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53

South Florida 75, Saint Joseph's 62

Richmond 61, Temple 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 76, SMU 72, OT

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati at Maui, Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00051.833
Fordham00.00051.833
Duquesne00.00041.800
Saint Louis00.00041.800
UMass00.00041.800
Dayton00.00031.750
George Washington00.00032.600
St. Bonaventure00.00032.600
VCU00.00032.600
Richmond00.00033.500
La Salle00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00023.400
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
George Mason00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Tulane 78, Rhode Island 75

South Florida 75, Saint Joseph's 62

Richmond 61, Temple 49

Fordham 71, Stonehill 60

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 70

St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66

Wednesday's Games

Illinois St. vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Notre Dame00.000501.000
NC State00.000401.000
North Carolina00.000401.000
Virginia00.000401.000
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Clemson00.00041.800
Duke00.00041.800
Miami00.00041.800
Wake Forest00.00041.800
Georgia Tech00.00031.750
Boston College00.00042.667
Syracuse00.00032.600
Pittsburgh00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00014.200
Louisville00.00005.000

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Notre Dame 82, Bowling Green 66

Pittsburgh 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Cincinnati at Maui, Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.00041.800
Queens (NC)00.00041.800
Stetson00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00042.667
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
Lipscomb00.00032.600
Austin Peay00.00033.500
E. Kentucky00.00033.500
Jacksonville St.00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00023.400
Liberty00.00023.400
North Florida00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65

North Alabama 75, Hampton 74

Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Drexel 59

Northwestern 66, Liberty 52

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Bradley vs. Liberty at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

UMKC vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000501.000
Kansas00.000401.000
Texas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Baylor00.00041.800
Texas Tech00.00041.800
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Oklahoma St.00.00032.600

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Texas Tech vs. Ohio St. at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

LSU vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000601.000
St. John's00.000601.000
UConn00.000501.000
Butler00.00031.750
Seton Hall00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
DePaul00.00032.600
Georgetown00.00032.600
Marquette00.00032.600
Providence00.00032.600
Villanova00.00022.500

Tuesday's Games

Creighton 90, Arkansas 87

St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00031.750
Montana St.00.00032.600
Montana00.00033.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
Weber St.00.00023.400
N. Arizona00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00013.250
E. Washington00.00014.200
Idaho00.00014.200
N. Colorado00.00014.200

Tuesday's Games

Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67

Texas Rio Grande Valley 91, N. Arizona 79

Colorado Christian 70, N. Colorado 69

Montana 63, Montana St.-Northern 51

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00041.800
Campbell00.00032.600
Radford00.00032.600
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Longwood00.00033.500
Charleston Southern00.00022.500
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200
Presbyterian00.00015.167

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. 77, Winthrop 52

Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

Wednesday's Games

E. Michigan vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000501.000
Northwestern00.000501.000
Indiana00.000401.000
Iowa00.000401.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Penn St.00.00051.833
Illinois00.00041.800
Michigan00.00041.800
Minnesota00.00041.800
Ohio St.00.00041.800
Rutgers00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00031.750

Tuesday's Games

Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53

Rutgers 76, Rider 46

Northwestern 66, Liberty 52

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Ohio St. at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00041.800
UC Irvine00.00041.800
CS Bakersfield00.00031.750
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Davis00.00031.750
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00042.667
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
UC San Diego00.00024.333
CS Northridge00.00013.250
Cal Poly00.00013.250

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 73, Texas A&M-CC 63

UC San Diego 75, George Washington 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, Westcliff 57

UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

