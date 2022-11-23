All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75
UNC-Greensboro 76, UMBC 72
Yale 73, Vermont 44
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 86, Toledo 75
San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63
Tulane 78, Rhode Island 75
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53
South Florida 75, Saint Joseph's 62
Richmond 61, Temple 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, SMU 72, OT
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
Louisville vs. Cincinnati at Maui, Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Tulane 78, Rhode Island 75
South Florida 75, Saint Joseph's 62
Richmond 61, Temple 49
Fordham 71, Stonehill 60
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 70
St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66
Wednesday's Games
Illinois St. vs. Rhode Island at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38
Notre Dame 82, Bowling Green 66
Pittsburgh 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville vs. Cincinnati at Maui, Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
Friday's Games
Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65
North Alabama 75, Hampton 74
Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Drexel 59
Northwestern 66, Liberty 52
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Bradley vs. Liberty at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.
UMKC vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38
Kansas St. 96, Nevada 87, OT
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Texas Tech vs. Ohio St. at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
LSU vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Creighton 90, Arkansas 87
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67
Texas Rio Grande Valley 91, N. Arizona 79
Colorado Christian 70, N. Colorado 69
Montana 63, Montana St.-Northern 51
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. 77, Winthrop 52
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65
Wednesday's Games
E. Michigan vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Mary Baldwin at Longwood, Noon
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
Tuesday's Games
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53
Rutgers 76, Rider 46
Northwestern 66, Liberty 52
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Ohio St. at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa vs. Clemson at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield 73, Texas A&M-CC 63
UC San Diego 75, George Washington 70
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, Westcliff 57
UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Cent. Michigan at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Hawaii at Laie, Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.