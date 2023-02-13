All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|UT Martin
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|SE Missouri
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|15
|.444
|S. Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|UALR
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Arizona
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Southern Cal
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Arizona St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Oregon
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|11
|.577
|Colorado
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|15
|.423
|Stanford
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Washington
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|13
|.500
|Oregon St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|22
|.120
Wednesday's Games
Oregon at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|8
|.704
|Lehigh
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Navy
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|Army
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|13
|.519
|American
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Lafayette
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|18
|.333
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Boston U.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Bucknell
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
Monday's Games
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Army at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|3
|.880
|Texas A&M
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Missouri
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|6
|.760
|Auburn
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Kentucky
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Arkansas
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Vanderbilt
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|17
|8
|.680
|Georgia
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|15
|.400
|South Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
|LSU
|1
|11
|.083
|12
|13
|.480
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 7 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mississippi at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Samford
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|9
|.667
|W. Carolina
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Chattanooga
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|ETSU
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Wofford
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|Mercer
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|The Citadel
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|VMI
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
Sunday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 97, Wofford 89, OT
Wednesday's Games
Furman at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at VMI, 7 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Texas A&M-CC
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Nicholls
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|SE Louisiana
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas A&M Commerce
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|15
|.423
|Incarnate Word
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Houston Christian
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|Lamar
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|New Orleans
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|11
|.542
|Grambling St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|12
|.520
|Jackson St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama A&M
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Alabama St.
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|17
|.320
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Prairie View
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Texas Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|Florida A&M
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|18
|.217
|MVSU
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|23
|.115
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|15
|.423
|St. Thomas (MN)
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Illinois
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Dakota
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|North Dakota
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Denver
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|20
|.259
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Marshall
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|James Madison
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Old Dominion
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Texas St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|Georgia St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Arkansas St.
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
Monday's Games
Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|5
|.815
|Gonzaga
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|5
|.808
|Santa Clara
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|10
|.630
|Pacific
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|BYU
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|12
|.571
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|12
|.571
|Portland
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|San Diego
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|16
|.407
|Pepperdine
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|18
|.333
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Seattle
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|S. Utah
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Grand Canyon
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Tarleton St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cal Baptist
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|12
|.538
|Abilene Christian
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Utah Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|15
|.423
|New Mexico St.
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
