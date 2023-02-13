All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.104.7141710.630
SIU-Edwardsville86.5711710.630
Tennessee St.86.5711611.593
UT Martin86.5711611.593
SE Missouri86.5711314.481
Tennessee Tech86.5711215.444
S. Indiana77.5001413.519
E. Illinois59.357918.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)410.286918.333
UALR410.286819.296

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA122.857214.840
Arizona114.733224.846
Utah105.667179.654
Southern Cal95.643178.680
Arizona St.96.600188.692
Oregon96.6001511.577
Colorado69.4001412.538
Washington St.69.4001115.423
Stanford59.3571114.440
Washington510.3331313.500
Oregon St.411.2671016.385
California212.143322.120

Wednesday's Games

Oregon at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate131.929198.704
Lehigh95.6431411.560
Navy86.5711511.577
Army86.5711413.519
American77.5001510.600
Lafayette77.500918.333
Holy Cross68.429918.333
Boston U.59.3571215.444
Loyola (Md.)410.286918.333
Bucknell311.2141017.370

Monday's Games

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Army at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama1201.000223.880
Texas A&M102.833187.720
Tennessee84.667196.760
Missouri75.583196.760
Auburn75.583178.680
Kentucky75.583169.640
Arkansas66.500178.680
Florida66.5001312.520
Vanderbilt66.5001312.520
Mississippi St.57.417178.680
Georgia57.4171510.600
Mississippi210.1671015.400
South Carolina210.167916.360
LSU111.0831213.480

Tuesday's Games

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 7 p.m.

LSU at Georgia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman122.857216.778
Samford122.857189.667
UNC-Greensboro122.857189.667
W. Carolina77.5001413.519
Chattanooga68.4291413.519
ETSU68.4291017.370
Wofford59.3571314.481
Mercer59.3571215.444
The Citadel410.286918.333
VMI113.071621.222

Sunday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 97, Wofford 89, OT

Wednesday's Games

Furman at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at VMI, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.103.769188.692
Texas A&M-CC103.769179.654
Nicholls84.6671311.542
SE Louisiana85.6151412.538
Texas A&M Commerce75.5831115.423
Incarnate Word58.3851115.423
Houston Christian58.385818.308
Lamar49.308818.308
McNeese St.49.308719.269
New Orleans310.231618.250

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.102.8331311.542
Grambling St.93.750168.667
Southern U.93.7501312.520
Jackson St.75.583817.320
Alabama A&M66.5001015.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff66.5001015.400
Alabama St.66.500817.320
Bethune-Cookman57.417916.360
Prairie View57.417916.360
Texas Southern48.333817.320
Florida A&M39.250518.217
MVSU210.167323.115

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1401.000234.852
S. Dakota St.104.7141511.577
N. Dakota St.86.5711115.423
St. Thomas (MN)87.5331711.607
W. Illinois87.5331511.577
UMKC77.5001116.407
South Dakota68.4291115.423
North Dakota410.2861017.370
Denver411.2671315.464
Omaha312.200720.259

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.122.857234.852
Marshall104.714216.778
Louisiana-Lafayette104.714206.769
James Madison95.643189.667
Old Dominion86.5711610.615
Troy86.5711611.593
Appalachian St.77.5001413.519
Georgia Southern77.5001413.519
Louisiana-Monroe77.5001116.407
South Alabama68.4291214.462
Texas St.59.3571215.444
Coastal Carolina410.2861016.385
Georgia St.311.2141016.385
Arkansas St.212.1431017.370

Monday's Games

Hartford at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)111.917225.815
Gonzaga102.833215.808
Santa Clara75.583198.704
Loyola Marymount76.5381710.630
Pacific66.5001314.481
BYU67.4621612.571
San Francisco58.3851612.571
Portland58.3851315.464
San Diego49.3081116.407
Pepperdine211.154918.333

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.112.846206.769
Seattle94.692188.692
S. Utah94.692179.654
Sam Houston St.84.667186.750
Stephen F. Austin84.667169.640
Grand Canyon75.583169.640
Tarleton St.76.5381412.538
Cal Baptist57.4171412.538
Abilene Christian57.4171312.520
Texas-Arlington48.333916.360
Texas Rio Grande Valley310.2311214.462
Utah Tech310.2311115.423
New Mexico St.210.167915.375

Wednesday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you