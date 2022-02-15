All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington122.857187.720
Towson103.769197.731
Hofstra94.692179.654
Delaware85.615179.654
Drexel77.5001212.500
Coll. of Charleston66.5001410.583
Elon58.385818.308
James Madison59.3571411.560
William & Mary410.286522.185
Northeastern113.071718.280

Monday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT

Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75

Delaware 81, James Madison 60

Tuesday's Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas111.917184.818
UAB93.750196.760
Louisiana Tech93.750186.750
UTEP75.5831410.583
Rice66.5001410.583
Southern Miss.110.091618.250
UTSA112.077818.308

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee83.727177.708
FAU84.6671510.600
W. Kentucky76.5381511.577
Charlotte66.5001311.542
Old Dominion57.4171015.400
FIU48.3331411.560
Marshall210.167916.360

Monday's Games

W. Kentucky 87, Southern Miss. 77

Thursday's Games

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.134.765177.708
Oakland114.733188.692
N. Kentucky115.6881510.600
Wright St.126.6671512.556
Fort Wayne116.6471610.615
Youngstown St.107.5881611.593
Detroit76.5381013.435
Ill.-Chicago69.4001014.417
Milwaukee711.389918.333
Robert Morris512.294719.269
Green Bay313.188421.160
IUPUI013.000222.083

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne 102, Cleveland St. 98, 3OT

Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale81.889149.609
Penn82.8001112.478
Princeton72.778175.773
Cornell55.500138.619
Brown46.4001213.480
Harvard36.3331110.524
Dartmouth27.222515.250
Columbia19.100418.182

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona122.857205.800
Siena94.692129.571
St. Peter's94.692119.550
Monmouth (NJ)86.571169.640
Quinnipiac78.4671211.522
Fairfield68.4291213.480
Rider68.4291014.417
Marist69.4001113.458
Niagara69.4001113.458
Manhattan59.3571211.522
Canisius411.267818.308

Monday's Games

Fairfield 80, Canisius 76, OT

Marist 77, Niagara 70

Tuesday's Games

Iona at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio122.857214.840
Toledo122.857205.800
Kent St.104.714159.625
Akron94.692167.696
Buffalo74.636138.619
Ball St.67.4621113.458
Cent. Michigan56.455616.273
Miami (Ohio)58.3851113.458
Bowling Green59.3571213.480
N. Illinois39.250616.273
E. Michigan310.231816.333
W. Michigan113.071520.200

Tuesday's Games

Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.81.889175.773
NC Central62.7501311.542
Howard63.6671310.565
SC State54.5561312.520
Coppin St.45.444519.208
Morgan St.35.375812.400
Md.-Eastern Shore36.333812.400
Delaware St.09.000220.091

Monday's Games

NC Central 77, Coppin St. 74

Howard 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

Norfolk St. 69, Delaware St. 66

Morgan St. 76, SC State 66

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago103.769195.792
Missouri St.104.714198.704
N. Iowa104.7141410.583
Bradley95.6431511.577
Drake85.615179.654
S. Illinois68.4291313.500
Indiana St.49.3081114.440
Valparaiso49.3081114.440
Illinois St.49.3081115.423
Evansville211.154618.250

Tuesday's Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wyoming101.909213.875
Boise St.102.833196.760
Colorado St.103.769203.870
San Diego St.73.700156.714
Fresno St.65.545168.667
UNLV66.5001411.560
Utah St.67.4621511.577
Nevada48.3331013.435
Air Force39.2501013.435
New Mexico28.2001014.417
San Jose St.012.000717.292

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner111.917173.850
Bryant112.846159.625
Mount St. Mary's84.6671212.500
LIU86.5711113.458
Merrimack57.4171015.400
Sacred Heart47.364816.333
St. Francis (NY)59.357817.320
CCSU49.308719.269
St. Francis (Pa.)410.286817.320
Fairleigh Dickinson38.273318.143

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1401.000242.923
Belmont122.857225.815
Morehead St.113.786198.704
SE Missouri67.4621115.423
Austin Peay68.4291014.417
Tennessee St.59.3571016.385
Tennessee Tech49.308719.269
UT Martin410.286818.308
SIU-Edwardsville310.231917.346
E. Illinois310.231521.192

Monday's Games

Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

