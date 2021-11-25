All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont00.00052.714
Mass.-Lowell00.00042.667
UMBC00.00032.600
NJIT00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Maine00.00023.400
Binghamton00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00005.000

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saturday's Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Memphis00.000501.000
UCF00.000401.000
Cincinnati00.00051.833
Houston00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00041.800
East Carolina00.00042.667
South Florida00.00032.600
Tulsa00.00032.600
SMU00.00043.571
Temple00.00023.400
Tulane00.00024.333

Wednesday's Games

Houston 78, Oregon 49

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

Friday's Games

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.000501.000
Saint Louis00.00061.857
Rhode Island00.00042.667
Davidson00.00032.600
Richmond00.00032.600
VCU00.00032.600
Fordham00.00043.571
UMass00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
La Salle00.00022.500
Saint Joseph's00.00022.500
Duquesne00.00024.333
George Washington00.00026.250
Dayton00.00013.250

Wednesday's Games

Fordham 84, Rice 74

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81

Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68

S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76

Thursday's Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Baylor vs. VCU at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph's at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000601.000
Wake Forest00.000501.000
Florida St.00.00051.833
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Georgia Tech00.00041.800
NC State00.00041.800
Louisville00.00031.750
Miami00.00031.750
Clemson00.00042.667
North Carolina00.00042.667
Virginia00.00042.667
Notre Dame00.00032.600
Boston College00.00033.500
Syracuse00.00022.500
Pittsburgh00.00023.400

Wednesday's Games

VCU 67, Syracuse 55

Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT

Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52

Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61

Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67

Thursday's Games

Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon

Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.00051.833
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00032.600
Jacksonville00.00022.500
Stetson00.00022.500
Jacksonville St.00.00023.400
Liberty00.00023.400
North Alabama00.00023.400
Kennesaw St.00.00024.333
Cent. Arkansas00.00014.200
Bellarmine00.00015.167
North Florida00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000501.000
Iowa St.00.000501.000
Texas Tech00.000501.000
Kansas00.000301.000
Oklahoma00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00051.833
TCU00.00041.800
Texas00.00041.800
West Virginia00.00041.800
Kansas St.00.00022.500

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63

Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40

Texas 68, California Baptist 44

TCU 73, Pepperdine 64

Thursday's Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. VCU at Nassau, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000501.000
DePaul00.000401.000
Creighton00.00051.833
Marquette00.00051.833
Providence00.00051.833
Seton Hall00.00041.800
St. John's00.00041.800
Xavier00.00041.800
Georgetown00.00021.667
Villanova00.00032.600
Butler00.00043.571

Wednesday's Games

UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT

Seton Hall 62, California 59

Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70

Butler 84, Chaminade 51

Thursday's Games

UConn vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Friday's Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000501.000
Montana00.00032.600
Sacramento St.00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00033.500
Portland St.00.00022.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
N. Colorado00.00034.429
E. Washington00.00023.400
Montana St.00.00013.250
Idaho St.00.00014.200
Idaho00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

Thursday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00041.800
Longwood00.00042.667
Presbyterian00.00032.600
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
Gardner-Webb00.00023.400
High Point00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
UNC-Asheville00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Hampton00.00024.333
Radford00.00024.333
NC A&T00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Gardner-Webb 90, Columbia International 78

South Florida 58, Hampton 52

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000501.000
Iowa00.000501.000
Minnesota00.000501.000
Purdue00.000501.000
Northwestern00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Maryland00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00041.800
Penn St.00.00031.750
Michigan00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00042.667
Ohio St.00.00042.667
Illinois00.00032.600
Rutgers00.00032.600

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary's (Cal) 55

Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

Florida 71, Ohio St. 68

Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44

Thursday's Games

UConn vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon

Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego00.00041.800
UC Irvine00.00031.750
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00042.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00033.500
CS Bakersfield00.00022.500
UC Davis00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00024.333

Wednesday's Games

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56

Montana 71, UC San Diego 61

UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Thursday's Games

Hawaii vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you