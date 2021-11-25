All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62
Vermont 65, Appalachian St. 63
Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT
NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81
Saturday's Games
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Houston 78, Oregon 49
Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64
South Florida 58, Hampton 52
SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66
Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61
Friday's Games
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Fordham 84, Rice 74
VCU 67, Syracuse 55
Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54
UMass 92, Mass.-Lowell 81
Saint Louis 79, Stephen F. Austin 68
S. Dakota St. 80, George Mason 76
Thursday's Games
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Baylor vs. VCU at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph's at Anaheim, C.A., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Wednesday's Games
VCU 67, Syracuse 55
Florida St. 81, Boston U. 80, OT
Vanderbilt 68, Pittsburgh 52
Memphis 69, Virginia Tech 61
Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67
Thursday's Games
Dayton vs. Miami at Bay Lake, F.L., Noon
Arizona St. vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
New Orleans 90, Cent. Arkansas 63
Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64
Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44
Thursday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. VMI at Lexington, V.A., 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70
Baylor 75, Arizona St. 63
Oklahoma 57, Houston Baptist 40
Texas 68, California Baptist 44
TCU 73, Pepperdine 64
Thursday's Games
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Baylor vs. VCU at Nassau, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Memphis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Wednesday's Games
UConn 115, Auburn 109, 2OT
Seton Hall 62, California 59
Iowa St. 82, Xavier 70
Butler 84, Chaminade 51
Thursday's Games
UConn vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Friday's Games
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73
Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56
Montana 71, UC San Diego 61
Thursday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Presbyterian 59, VMI 54
Radford 67, William & Mary 54
Gardner-Webb 90, Columbia International 78
South Florida 58, Hampton 52
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Friday's Games
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61
Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary's (Cal) 55
Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54
Florida 71, Ohio St. 68
Minnesota 55, Jacksonville 44
Thursday's Games
UConn vs. Michigan St. at Nassau, Noon
Maryland vs. Richmond at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76
Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63
CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, N. Arizona 56
Montana 71, UC San Diego 61
UC Santa Barbara 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Thursday's Games
Hawaii vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.