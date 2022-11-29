All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Monday's Games
UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83
Milwaukee 84, SE Missouri 68
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Monday's Games
Washington 77, Seattle 66
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Monday's Games
UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Monday's Games
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
Arkansas 74, Troy 61
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 101, Arlington Baptist 46
UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83
UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62
Tuesday's Games
Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Monday's Games
Grambling St. 73, Dartmouth 49
Southern U. 112, Champion Christian 52
Alabama A&M 71, Fisk 55
Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Monday's Games
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
South Dakota 97, Mount Marty 58
Tuesday's Games
Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Monday's Games
Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Arkansas 74, Troy 61
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Monday's Games
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58
Tuesday's Games
Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Monday's Games
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Washington 77, Seattle 66
Tuesday's Games
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.