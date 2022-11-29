All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00052.714
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
SE Missouri00.00053.625
UT Martin00.00044.500
S. Indiana00.00033.500
Morehead St.00.00034.429
Tennessee Tech00.00034.429
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00035.375
UALR00.00025.286
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Monday's Games

UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83

Milwaukee 84, SE Missouri 68

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00061.857
Washington00.00051.833
UCLA00.00052.714
Utah00.00052.714
Washington St.00.00032.600
Colorado00.00043.571
Southern Cal00.00043.571
Oregon00.00034.429
Oregon St.00.00034.429
Stanford00.00034.429
California00.00007.000

Monday's Games

Washington 77, Seattle 66

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00051.833
American00.00042.667
Lehigh00.00042.667
Bucknell00.00043.571
Colgate00.00054.556
Boston U.00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
Army00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lafayette00.00016.143

Monday's Games

UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000701.000
Mississippi St.00.000701.000
Missouri00.000701.000
Alabama00.00061.857
Arkansas00.00061.857
LSU00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00051.833
Georgia00.00052.714
Kentucky00.00042.667
Texas A&M00.00042.667
Florida00.00043.571
South Carolina00.00033.500
Vanderbilt00.00033.500

Monday's Games

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

Arkansas 74, Troy 61

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00062.750
Furman00.00042.667
The Citadel00.00043.571
W. Carolina00.00043.571
Wofford00.00043.571
Mercer00.00044.500
Chattanooga00.00033.500
ETSU00.00034.429
UNC-Greensboro00.00034.429
VMI00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00052.714
SE Louisiana00.00043.571
Texas A&M-CC00.00043.571
Incarnate Word00.00044.500
Lamar00.00034.429
Texas A&M Commerce00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00024.333
Nicholls00.00024.333
McNeese St.00.00025.286
Houston Christian00.00016.143

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 101, Arlington Baptist 46

UT Martin 86, McNeese St. 83

UTSA 68, Incarnate Word 62

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00043.571
Prairie View00.00043.571
Alcorn St.00.00034.429
Bethune-Cookman00.00034.429
Southern U.00.00034.429
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alabama St.00.00017.125
MVSU00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00005.000

Monday's Games

Grambling St. 73, Dartmouth 49

Southern U. 112, Champion Christian 52

Alabama A&M 71, Fisk 55

Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
North Dakota00.00053.625
St. Thomas (MN)00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00043.571
South Dakota00.00044.500
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
Omaha00.00035.375
UMKC00.00036.333
W. Illinois00.00024.333
N. Dakota St.00.00017.125

Monday's Games

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

South Dakota 97, Mount Marty 58

Tuesday's Games

Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000701.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00051.833
Marshall00.00051.833
James Madison00.00062.750
Troy00.00062.750
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Arkansas St.00.00043.571
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Old Dominion00.00043.571
Texas St.00.00043.571
South Alabama00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00026.250

Monday's Games

Tulane 75, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Arkansas 74, Troy 61

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00061.857
San Francisco00.00061.857
Loyola Marymount00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00052.714
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Pepperdine00.00042.667
San Diego00.00053.625
BYU00.00043.571
Portland00.00054.556
Pacific00.00025.286

Monday's Games

San Diego 71, Longwood 68

Cal Poly 62, Pacific 58

Tuesday's Games

Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Grand Canyon00.00052.714
Cal Baptist00.00043.571
S. Utah00.00043.571
Stephen F. Austin00.00043.571
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00043.571
Texas-Arlington00.00044.500
Tarleton St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00022.500
Abilene Christian00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00034.429
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429

Monday's Games

Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Washington 77, Seattle 66

Tuesday's Games

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.

