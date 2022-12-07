All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00091.900
Bryant00.00063.667
UMBC00.00064.600
Maine00.00044.500
Vermont00.00057.417
Binghamton00.00035.375
New Hampshire00.00035.375
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
NJIT00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire 74, Boston College 71, OT

UMBC 73, Columbia 66

Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52

Bryant at Tulane, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maine-Augusta at Maine, 4:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000901.000
Memphis00.00072.778
UCF00.00062.750
Cincinnati00.00063.667
Tulane00.00053.625
East Carolina00.00064.600
Temple00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00044.500
SMU00.00035.375
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Temple 70, Saint Joseph's 60

Bryant at Tulane, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington 74, East Carolina 61

Houston 76, North Florida 42

Memphis 87, UALR 71

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00091.900
Duquesne00.00071.875
UMass00.00071.875
Saint Louis00.00073.700
Davidson00.00063.667
George Washington00.00053.625
St. Bonaventure00.00053.625
VCU00.00053.625
George Mason00.00064.600
Dayton00.00054.556
La Salle00.00054.556
Loyola Chicago00.00045.444
Richmond00.00035.375
Saint Joseph's00.00035.375
Rhode Island00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Fordham 72, Wagner 59

George Mason 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Iona 84, Saint Louis 62

La Salle 82, Bucknell 72

Temple 70, Saint Joseph's 60

Loyola Chicago 70, Green Bay 46

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia101.000801.000
Miami101.00081.889
Virginia Tech101.00081.889
Duke101.00092.818
Clemson101.00072.778
Pittsburgh101.00063.667
Syracuse101.00054.556
NC State01.00082.800
Wake Forest01.00072.778
Notre Dame01.00062.750
Georgia Tech00.00063.667
North Carolina01.00054.556
Boston College01.00055.500
Florida St.01.00019.100
Louisville01.00008.000

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

New Hampshire 74, Boston College 71, OT

Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77

NC State 94, Coppin St. 72

Virginia 55, James Madison 50

Duke 74, Iowa 62

Wednesday's Games

Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00072.778
Queens (NC)00.00072.778
Lipscomb00.00062.750
Kennesaw St.00.00063.667
Liberty00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00042.667
Stetson00.00043.571
Cent. Arkansas00.00054.556
North Alabama00.00054.556
Austin Peay00.00055.500
E. Kentucky00.00044.500
Jacksonville St.00.00044.500
Bellarmine00.00046.400
North Florida00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45

Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49

Austin Peay 102, Kentucky Christian 57

Cent. Arkansas 72, Arkansas St. 67

Houston 76, North Florida 42

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00081.889
Kansas St.00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00071.875
TCU00.00071.875
Texas00.00061.857
Baylor00.00072.778
Oklahoma00.00072.778
West Virginia00.00062.750
Texas Tech00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT

Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57

Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64

Oklahoma 75, UMKC 53

TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston St. 51

Wednesday's Games

Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000901.000
St. John's00.00081.889
Butler00.00073.700
Marquette00.00073.700
Creighton00.00063.667
Providence00.00063.667
Xavier00.00063.667
DePaul00.00053.625
Seton Hall00.00044.500
Georgetown00.00045.444
Villanova00.00035.375

Tuesday's Games

Butler 71, Yale 61

Marquette 90, NC Central 78

Wednesday's Games

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) vs. Seton Hall at South Orange, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00054.556
Idaho00.00045.444
Montana00.00045.444
Montana St.00.00045.444
N. Colorado00.00045.444
E. Washington00.00035.375
Sacramento St.00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00047.364
Idaho St.00.00037.300
Weber St.00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Idaho 76, North Dakota 66

Idaho St. 61, Montana 53

Montana 81, S. Dakota St. 56

N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69

Wednesday's Games

Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00081.889
Radford00.00063.667
UNC-Asheville00.00053.625
Longwood00.00054.556
Winthrop00.00055.500
Campbell00.00044.500
SC-Upstate00.00044.500
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00026.250
Presbyterian00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

High Point 85, Furman 82

Coll. of Charleston 67, Presbyterian 62

Winthrop 81, SC State 67

Wednesday's Games

Warren Wilson at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.000801.000
Wisconsin101.00072.778
Northwestern101.00062.750
Rutgers101.00062.750
Maryland11.50081.889
Indiana01.00071.875
Illinois01.00072.778
Iowa00.00062.750
Ohio St.00.00062.750
Penn St.00.00062.750
Nebraska00.00063.667
Michigan00.00053.625
Michigan St.01.00054.556
Minnesota01.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT

Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59

Duke 74, Iowa 62

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Irvine00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
Cal Poly00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Long Beach St.00.00044.500
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

