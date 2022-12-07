All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire 74, Boston College 71, OT
UMBC 73, Columbia 66
Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52
Bryant at Tulane, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maine-Augusta at Maine, 4:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Temple 70, Saint Joseph's 60
Bryant at Tulane, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington 74, East Carolina 61
Houston 76, North Florida 42
Memphis 87, UALR 71
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Fordham 72, Wagner 59
George Mason 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Iona 84, Saint Louis 62
La Salle 82, Bucknell 72
Temple 70, Saint Joseph's 60
Loyola Chicago 70, Green Bay 46
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Louisville
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Syracuse 95, Oakland 66
New Hampshire 74, Boston College 71, OT
Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77
NC State 94, Coppin St. 72
Virginia 55, James Madison 50
Duke 74, Iowa 62
Wednesday's Games
Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45
Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49
Austin Peay 102, Kentucky Christian 57
Cent. Arkansas 72, Arkansas St. 67
Houston 76, North Florida 42
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at VCU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT
Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57
Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64
Oklahoma 75, UMKC 53
TCU 78, Jackson St. 51
Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston St. 51
Wednesday's Games
Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Butler 71, Yale 61
Marquette 90, NC Central 78
Wednesday's Games
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) vs. Seton Hall at South Orange, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Idaho 76, North Dakota 66
Idaho St. 61, Montana 53
Montana 81, S. Dakota St. 56
N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69
Wednesday's Games
Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
High Point 85, Furman 82
Coll. of Charleston 67, Presbyterian 62
Winthrop 81, SC State 67
Wednesday's Games
Warren Wilson at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT
Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59
Duke 74, Iowa 62
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.