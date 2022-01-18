All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington301.00095.643
Towson41.800135.722
Delaware32.600126.667
Hofstra32.600117.611
James Madison22.500114.733
Drexel22.50077.500
William & Mary22.500314.176
Elon23.400513.278
Coll. of Charleston12.33396.600
Northeastern06.000611.353

Monday's Games

Elon 90, James Madison 67

Hofstra 71, Drexel 68

UNC-Wilmington 86, Coll. of Charleston 78

Delaware 82, Northeastern 76, OT

Towson 91, William & Mary 69

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech601.000153.833
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas41.800114.733
Charlotte21.66796.600
Old Dominion21.66779.438
Rice32.600106.625
Middle Tennessee22.500116.647
W. Kentucky22.500107.588
FAU22.50098.529
UTEP23.40098.529
Southern Miss.13.250511.313
FIU04.000107.588
Marshall04.000710.412
UTSA05.000711.389

Monday's Games

FAU 96, Charlotte 67

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland701.000134.765
Cleveland St.71.875114.733
Wright St.62.75098.529
Detroit32.60059.357
Youngstown St.44.500108.556
Fort Wayne44.50098.529
Ill.-Chicago33.50078.467
Milwaukee45.444612.333
N. Kentucky24.33369.400
Green Bay25.286313.188
Robert Morris17.125314.176
IUPUI06.000114.067

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne 102, Michigan-Dearborn 59

Tuesday's Games

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton401.000143.824
Yale201.00088.500
Harvard21.667105.667
Penn32.600612.333
Columbia12.333411.267
Cornell13.25096.600
Dartmouth13.250411.267
Brown14.200911.450

Monday's Games

Columbia at Cornell, ppd.

Princeton 74, Penn 64

Yale 66, Brown 63

Harvard 60, Dartmouth 59

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona601.000143.824
Siena31.75066.500
St. Peter's31.75056.455
Quinnipiac43.57196.600
Manhattan22.50094.692
Monmouth (NJ)22.500105.667
Marist34.42988.500
Fairfield24.33389.471
Niagara24.33378.467
Rider14.200510.333
Canisius14.200511.313

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo51.833134.765
N. Illinois21.66758.385
Buffalo32.60096.600
Kent St.33.50088.500
Akron22.50095.643
Miami (Ohio)22.50087.533
E. Michigan22.50078.467
Ball St.23.40079.438
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green14.20088.500
W. Michigan05.000412.250

Tuesday's Games

W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.301.000124.750
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
Howard01.00068.429
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00057.417
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

Monday's Games

Notre Dame 71, Howard 68

Norfolk St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago401.000132.867
N. Iowa51.83397.563
Drake41.800135.722
Missouri St.42.667136.684
Illinois St.22.50098.529
S. Illinois23.40098.529
Bradley24.333810.444
Indiana St.13.25088.500
Valparaiso15.167810.444
Evansville04.000411.267

Monday's Games

Drake 60, S. Illinois 59

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.301.000124.750
Wyoming201.000132.867
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Colorado St.31.750131.929
Fresno St.21.667124.750
UNLV22.500107.588
Nevada22.50087.533
Air Force12.33386.571
Utah St.13.250107.588
San Jose St.03.00078.467
New Mexico04.000710.412

Monday's Games

Wyoming 77, Nevada 67

UNLV 81, San Jose St. 56

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner601.000122.857
Bryant51.83398.529
Merrimack42.667910.474
LIU42.66779.438
Sacred Heart33.500712.368
Mount St. Mary's24.333612.333
CCSU24.333514.263
Fairleigh Dickinson24.333214.125
St. Francis (Pa.)15.167512.294
St. Francis (NY)15.167413.235

Monday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 57, Merrimack 50

LIU 80, St. Francis (NY) 65

Bryant 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Sacred Heart 74, CCSU 66

Wagner 95, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.501.000152.882
Morehead St.401.000125.706
Belmont41.800144.778
Tennessee St.23.400710.412
UT Martin23.400611.353
SIU-Edwardsville12.33379.438
Tennessee Tech12.333412.250
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
E. Illinois03.000214.125

Monday's Games

Tennessee St. 80, Tennessee Tech 64

Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 46

Belmont 80, SIU-Edwardsville 64

Thursday's Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

