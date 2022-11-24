All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary 62, Radford 51
Indiana St. 85, Drexel 81
Coll. of Charleston 74, Kent St. 72
FIU 83, Stony Brook 50
Thursday's Games
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Friday's Games
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
E. Washington vs. Stony Brook at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 70, Charlotte 49
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
FIU 83, Stony Brook 50
Louisiana Tech 80, Alabama A&M 75
UTEP 68, CS Bakersfield 67, OT
Friday's Games
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Rhodes at UAB, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern vs. Louisiana Tech at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69
Detroit 70, Charlotte 49
Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63
Southern Miss. 70, Fort Wayne 58
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72
Wright St. 87, Weber St. 65
Denver 86, IUPUI 64
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Oakland vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63
Friday's Games
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Binghamton 81, Columbia 79
Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Hartford at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
St. Peter's 98, Old Westbury 51
Niagara 91, D'Youville 53
Thursday's Games
Florida St. vs. Siena at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Manhattan vs. Northeastern at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Friday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69
N. Illinois 86, LIU 61
Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87
Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66
Nevada 62, Akron 58
Coll. of Charleston 74, Kent St. 72
Friday's Games
Vermont vs. Ball St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT
Wake Forest 105, SC State 74
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44
Samford 79, Valparaiso 49
Indiana St. 85, Drexel 81
Liberty 55, Bradley 44
UCF 76, Evansville 56
Thursday's Games
Cal Baptist vs. S. Illinois at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Nevada 62, Akron 58
Air Force 64, MVSU 51
Washington 62, Fresno St. 57
Arkansas vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
North Texas vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Wednesday's Games
N. Illinois 86, LIU 61
Maine 66, CCSU 58
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
Providence 71, Merrimack 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 120, Franciscan 53
Friday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at South Florida, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
