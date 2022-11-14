All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan 76, E. Illinois 60
S. Indiana 71, S. Illinois 53
Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53
Monday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Colorado 78, Tennessee 66
Texas Southern 67, Arizona St. 66, OT
Monday's Games
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Colgate 93, Wells 60
George Mason 73, American 56
Lehigh 97, Misericordia 58
Loyola (Md.) 75, Brown 70
Monday's Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Colorado 78, Tennessee 66
Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53
Monday's Games
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Sunday's Games
Davidson 75, VMI 71
W. Carolina 112, Brescia 45
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, ETSU 77
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72
Monday's Games
Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Texas Southern 67, Arizona St. 66, OT
Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62
Yale 80, MVSU 51
Monday's Games
Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.
Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Pacific 91, N. Dakota St. 86
St. Thomas (MN) 84, St. Francis (NY) 48
Omaha 79, Idaho 72
Monday's Games
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, ETSU 77
Monday's Games
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
Pacific 91, N. Dakota St. 86
Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62
San Diego 74, NJIT 64
San Francisco 88, UC Merced 71
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, North Texas 33
Monday's Games
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
Seattle 83, Portland St. 71
Monday's Games
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
