All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000201.000
Tennessee St.00.000201.000
Morehead St.00.00021.667
S. Indiana00.00011.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
UALR00.00011.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00012.333
UT Martin00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan 76, E. Illinois 60

S. Indiana 71, S. Illinois 53

Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000201.000
Oregon St.00.000201.000
UCLA00.000201.000
Utah00.000201.000
Washington00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Colorado00.00021.667
Oregon00.00011.500
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
Washington St.00.00011.500
California00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Colorado 78, Tennessee 66

Texas Southern 67, Arizona St. 66, OT

Monday's Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bucknell00.000201.000
Navy00.000201.000
Colgate00.00021.667
Army00.00011.500
Boston U.00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00011.500
Lehigh00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00012.333
American00.00002.000
Lafayette00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Colgate 93, Wells 60

George Mason 73, American 56

Lehigh 97, Misericordia 58

Loyola (Md.) 75, Brown 70

Monday's Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Missouri00.000301.000
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Florida00.000201.000
Kentucky00.000201.000
LSU00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Georgia00.00011.500
Tennessee00.00011.500
Vanderbilt00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Colorado 78, Tennessee 66

Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53

Monday's Games

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000301.000
Furman00.000201.000
ETSU00.00021.667
Chattanooga00.00011.500
Mercer00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
Wofford00.00011.500
VMI00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333

Sunday's Games

Davidson 75, VMI 71

W. Carolina 112, Brescia 45

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, ETSU 77

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Lamar00.00011.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00011.500
Northwestern St.00.00012.333
Houston Christian00.00002.000
Incarnate Word00.00002.000
Nicholls00.00002.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72

Monday's Games

Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Prairie View00.000201.000
Alcorn St.00.00011.500
Texas Southern00.00012.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00013.250
Alabama A&M00.00001.000
Alabama St.00.00003.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Florida A&M00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00003.000
Southern U.00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Texas Southern 67, Arizona St. 66, OT

Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62

Yale 80, MVSU 51

Monday's Games

Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.

Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000201.000
South Dakota00.00021.667
St. Thomas (MN)00.00021.667
W. Illinois00.00021.667
North Dakota00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
Omaha00.00012.333
N. Dakota St.00.00003.000
UMKC00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Pacific 91, N. Dakota St. 86

St. Thomas (MN) 84, St. Francis (NY) 48

Omaha 79, Idaho 72

Monday's Games

W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.

Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Appalachian St.00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
Southern Miss.00.000201.000
Troy00.000201.000
Texas St.00.00021.667
Arkansas St.00.00011.500
Georgia St.00.00011.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00011.500
Old Dominion00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00012.333
Marshall00.00001.000

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, ETSU 77

Monday's Games

Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland00.000301.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000301.000
San Diego00.000301.000
San Francisco00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
Pepperdine00.00021.667
BYU00.00011.500
Pacific00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

Pacific 91, N. Dakota St. 86

Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62

San Diego 74, NJIT 64

San Francisco 88, UC Merced 71

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, North Texas 33

Monday's Games

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle00.000301.000
Sam Houston St.00.000201.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
Grand Canyon00.00021.667
S. Utah00.00021.667
Utah Valley St.00.00021.667
Abilene Christian00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00011.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

Seattle 83, Portland St. 71

Monday's Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

