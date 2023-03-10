All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont142.8752210.688
Mass.-Lowell115.688267.788
New Hampshire97.5631515.500
Bryant88.5001713.567
UMBC88.5001814.563
Binghamton88.5001318.419
Maine79.4381317.433
NJIT412.250723.233
Albany (NY)313.188823.258

Saturday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston171.944292.935
Memphis135.722238.742
Tulane126.6671910.655
Cincinnati117.6112011.645
Temple108.5561615.516
Wichita St.99.5001714.548
UCF810.4441813.581
South Florida711.3891418.438
East Carolina612.3331616.500
SMU513.2781022.313
Tulsa117.056525.167

Thursday's Games

East Carolina 73, South Florida 58

UCF 76, SMU 70

Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 63

Friday's Games

East Carolina vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Temple vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

UCF vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. vs. Tulane at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU153.833257.781
Fordham126.667257.781
Dayton126.6672111.656
Saint Louis126.6672111.656
George Mason117.6112013.606
Duquesne108.5562012.625
George Washington108.5561616.500
Davidson810.4441616.500
Saint Joseph's810.4441617.485
St. Bonaventure810.4441418.438
Richmond711.3891518.455
La Salle711.3891519.441
UMass612.3331516.484
Rhode Island513.278922.290
Loyola Chicago414.2221021.323

Thursday's Games

VCU 71, Davidson 53

Saint Louis 82, George Mason 54

Dayton 60, Saint Joseph's 54

Fordham 69, La Salle 61

Saturday's Games

Saint Louis vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.

Fordham vs. Dayton at Brooklyn, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami155.750256.806
Virginia155.750246.800
Duke146.700248.750
Clemson146.700239.719
Pittsburgh146.7002211.667
NC State128.6002310.697
North Carolina119.5502013.606
Wake Forest1010.5001914.576
Syracuse1010.5001715.531
Boston College911.4501617.485
Virginia Tech812.4001914.576
Florida St.713.350923.281
Georgia Tech614.3001518.455
Notre Dame317.1501121.344
Louisville218.100428.125

Thursday's Games

Miami 74, Wake Forest 72

Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69

Virginia 68, North Carolina 59

Clemson 80, NC State 54

Friday's Games

Duke vs. Miami at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.153.833268.765
Liberty153.833268.765
E. Kentucky126.6672013.606
Stetson126.6671713.567
Lipscomb117.6112013.606
North Alabama108.5561814.563
Bellarmine99.5001518.455
North Florida99.5001417.452
Queens (NC)711.3891815.545
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891715.531
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas135.722266.813
Texas126.667248.750
Kansas St.117.611239.719
Baylor117.6112210.688
TCU99.5002111.656
Iowa St.99.5001912.613
Oklahoma St.810.4441815.545
West Virginia711.3891914.576
Texas Tech513.2781616.500
Oklahoma513.2781517.469

Thursday's Games

Iowa St. 78, Baylor 72

Kansas 78, West Virginia 61

Texas 60, Oklahoma St. 47

TCU 80, Kansas St. 67

Friday's Games

Iowa St. vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette173.850266.813
Xavier155.750248.750
Creighton146.7002111.656
UConn137.650257.781
Providence137.6502111.656
Seton Hall1010.5001715.531
Villanova1010.5001716.515
St. John's713.3501815.545
Butler614.3001418.438
DePaul317.1501023.303
Georgetown218.100725.219

Thursday's Games

Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT

UConn 73, Providence 66

Xavier 89, DePaul 84

Creighton 87, Villanova 74

Friday's Games

UConn vs. Marquette at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Xavier at New York, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington162.8892210.688
Montana St.153.833259.735
Weber St.126.6671815.545
Montana107.5881714.548
Idaho St.810.4441121.344
Sacramento St.711.3891418.438
Portland St.611.3531219.387
N. Colorado612.3331220.375
N. Arizona513.2781223.343
Idaho414.2221022.313

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889277.794
Longwood126.6672012.625
Radford126.6671914.576
SC-Upstate108.5561615.516
Gardner-Webb108.5561516.484
Winthrop108.5561517.469
Campbell810.4441618.471
High Point612.3331417.452
Charleston Southern513.2781021.323
Presbyterian117.056527.156

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue155.750265.839
Indiana128.6002110.677
Northwestern128.6002110.677
Michigan St.118.5791911.633
Maryland119.5502111.656
Illinois119.5502012.625
Iowa119.5501913.594
Michigan119.5501715.531
Penn St.1010.5002012.625
Rutgers1010.5001913.594
Wisconsin911.4501714.548
Nebraska911.4501616.500
Ohio St.515.2501518.455
Minnesota217.105922.290

Thursday's Games

Rutgers 62, Michigan 50

Ohio St. 73, Iowa 69

Penn St. 79, Illinois 76

Maryland 70, Minnesota 54

Friday's Games

Rutgers vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon

Ohio St. vs. Michigan St. at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Northwestern at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Indiana at Chicago, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara155.750257.781
UC Irvine155.7502310.697
UC Riverside146.7002111.656
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6671912.613
Hawaii137.6502211.667
UC Davis118.5791813.581
Long Beach St.119.5501716.515
CS Bakersfield614.3001122.333
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge416.200725.219
Cal Poly118.053825.242

Thursday's Games

UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Cal St.-Fullerton 62, Hawaii 60, OT

UC Santa Barbara 64, Cal Poly 54

UC Davis vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

TBD vs. UC Santa Barbara at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

