All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|10
|.688
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|26
|7
|.788
|New Hampshire
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|15
|.500
|Bryant
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Maine
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|NJIT
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
|Albany (NY)
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|23
|.258
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 11 a.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|17
|1
|.944
|29
|2
|.935
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Tulane
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Cincinnati
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Temple
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Wichita St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|UCF
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|SMU
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Tulsa
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
Thursday's Games
East Carolina 73, South Florida 58
UCF 76, SMU 70
Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 63
Friday's Games
East Carolina vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Temple vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
UCF vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. vs. Tulane at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Fordham
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|7
|.781
|Dayton
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|11
|.656
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|11
|.656
|George Mason
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|Duquesne
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|16
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Richmond
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|18
|.455
|La Salle
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|19
|.441
|UMass
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Rhode Island
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Loyola Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|21
|.323
Thursday's Games
VCU 71, Davidson 53
Saint Louis 82, George Mason 54
Dayton 60, Saint Joseph's 54
Fordham 69, La Salle 61
Saturday's Games
Saint Louis vs. VCU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.
Fordham vs. Dayton at Brooklyn, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|6
|.806
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|6
|.800
|Duke
|14
|6
|.700
|24
|8
|.750
|Clemson
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|9
|.719
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|11
|.667
|NC State
|12
|8
|.600
|23
|10
|.697
|North Carolina
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|13
|.606
|Wake Forest
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Boston College
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|17
|.485
|Virginia Tech
|8
|12
|.400
|19
|14
|.576
|Florida St.
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|23
|.281
|Georgia Tech
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|18
|.455
|Notre Dame
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|21
|.344
|Louisville
|2
|18
|.100
|4
|28
|.125
Thursday's Games
Miami 74, Wake Forest 72
Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69
Virginia 68, North Carolina 59
Clemson 80, NC State 54
Friday's Games
Duke vs. Miami at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
Clemson vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|8
|.765
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|13
|.606
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|18
|.455
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|13
|5
|.722
|26
|6
|.813
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Kansas St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|9
|.719
|Baylor
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|10
|.688
|TCU
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|11
|.656
|Iowa St.
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|15
|.545
|West Virginia
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Texas Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|16
|.500
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
Thursday's Games
Iowa St. 78, Baylor 72
Kansas 78, West Virginia 61
Texas 60, Oklahoma St. 47
TCU 80, Kansas St. 67
Friday's Games
Iowa St. vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|17
|3
|.850
|26
|6
|.813
|Xavier
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|Creighton
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|UConn
|13
|7
|.650
|25
|7
|.781
|Providence
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|11
|.656
|Seton Hall
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Villanova
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|St. John's
|7
|13
|.350
|18
|15
|.545
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|18
|.438
|DePaul
|3
|17
|.150
|10
|23
|.303
|Georgetown
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|25
|.219
Thursday's Games
Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT
UConn 73, Providence 66
Xavier 89, DePaul 84
Creighton 87, Villanova 74
Friday's Games
UConn vs. Marquette at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. Xavier at New York, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|10
|.688
|Montana St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|9
|.735
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|15
|.545
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|14
|.548
|Idaho St.
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|21
|.344
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|Portland St.
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|19
|.387
|N. Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|23
|.343
|Idaho
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|7
|.794
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|14
|.576
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|17
|.469
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|18
|.471
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|27
|.156
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|5
|.839
|Indiana
|12
|8
|.600
|21
|10
|.677
|Northwestern
|12
|8
|.600
|21
|10
|.677
|Michigan St.
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Maryland
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|11
|.656
|Illinois
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|12
|.625
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|13
|.594
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|Penn St.
|10
|10
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Rutgers
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Wisconsin
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|14
|.548
|Nebraska
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|16
|.500
|Ohio St.
|5
|15
|.250
|15
|18
|.455
|Minnesota
|2
|17
|.105
|9
|22
|.290
Thursday's Games
Rutgers 62, Michigan 50
Ohio St. 73, Iowa 69
Penn St. 79, Illinois 76
Maryland 70, Minnesota 54
Friday's Games
Rutgers vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon
Ohio St. vs. Michigan St. at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Northwestern at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Maryland vs. Indiana at Chicago, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|7
|.781
|UC Irvine
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|10
|.697
|UC Riverside
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Hawaii
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|11
|.667
|UC Davis
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|13
|.581
|Long Beach St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|16
|.515
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|22
|.333
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|25
|.219
|Cal Poly
|1
|18
|.053
|8
|25
|.242
Thursday's Games
UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51
Cal St.-Fullerton 62, Hawaii 60, OT
UC Santa Barbara 64, Cal Poly 54
UC Davis vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
TBD vs. UC Santa Barbara at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
