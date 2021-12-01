All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado101.00061.857
Arizona00.000601.000
Southern Cal00.000601.000
UCLA00.00061.857
Utah00.00051.833
Washington St.00.00051.833
Oregon00.00043.571
Stanford01.00043.571
Washington00.00044.500
California00.00034.429
Arizona St.00.00025.286
Oregon St.00.00016.143

Wednesday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00052.714
Boston U.00.00053.625
Army00.00043.571
Colgate00.00034.429
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
Lafayette00.00024.333
American U.00.00025.286
Bucknell00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lehigh00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Siena 83, Army 67

Wednesday's Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000701.000
Arkansas00.000601.000
Florida00.000601.000
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Alabama00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Auburn00.00051.833
Mississippi St.00.00051.833
South Carolina00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00051.833
Vanderbilt00.00051.833
Mississippi00.00052.714
Missouri00.00043.571
Georgia00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Mississippi 75, Rider 51

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00061.857
Samford00.00061.857
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
ETSU00.00052.714
Furman00.00052.714
Wofford00.00052.714
The Citadel00.00042.667
VMI00.00044.500
Mercer00.00034.429
W. Carolina00.00034.429

Tuesday's Games

Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT

Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61

VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40

Samford 83, Mississippi College 58

Wednesday's Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00051.833
Nicholls00.00053.625
McNeese St.00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00035.375
SE Louisiana00.00035.375
Houston Baptist00.00024.333
Northwestern St.00.00017.125
Incarnate Word00.00007.000

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65

Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

Wednesday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00034.429
Grambling St.00.00025.286
Alabama St.00.00026.250
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00015.167
Bethune-Cookman00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00016.143
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00017.125
MVSU00.00004.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00006.000

Tuesday's Games

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jarvis Christian at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00072.778
W. Illinois00.00052.714
N. Dakota St.00.00043.571
Oral Roberts00.00043.571
South Dakota00.00043.571
UMKC00.00034.429
Denver00.00035.375
North Dakota00.00035.375
Nebraska-Omaha00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65

North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55

S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90

Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55

San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northland College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00062.750
Texas State00.00052.714
Arkansas St.00.00042.667
Georgia Southern00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Troy00.00043.571
UALR00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00044.500
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00024.333
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

Texas State 80, Rice 69

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000801.000
BYU00.000601.000
Gonzaga00.00071.875
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00071.875
Portland00.00072.778
Santa Clara00.00062.750
Loyola Marymount00.00043.571
Pacific00.00043.571
San Diego00.00044.500
Pepperdine00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58

Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

Wednesday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00061.857
Seattle00.00061.857
Utah Valley00.00061.857
New Mexico St.00.00052.714
Stephen F. Austin00.00052.714
Abilene Christian00.00032.600
Rio Grande00.00043.571
Chicago St.00.00024.333
Dixie St.00.00025.286
Sam Houston St.00.00025.286
Lamar00.00016.143
Tarleton St.00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61

New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Schreiner at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

