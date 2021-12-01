All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Wednesday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Siena 83, Army 67
Wednesday's Games
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44
Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65
Mississippi 75, Rider 51
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT
Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65
UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61
VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40
Samford 83, Mississippi College 58
Wednesday's Games
Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65
Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58
Wednesday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Tuesday's Games
S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90
Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jarvis Christian at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65
North Dakota 72, Presentation College 55
S. Dakota St. 99, Prairie View 90
Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55
San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northland College at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Texas State 80, Rice 69
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58
Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66
Wednesday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61
New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Schreiner at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.