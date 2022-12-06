All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Towson at Clemson, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
North Texas at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at FAU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|7
|.125
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Monday's Games
Green Bay 68, IUPUI 61
Tuesday's Games
Oakland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
UMBC at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cornell at Miami, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at Iona, 7 p.m.
American at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Monday's Games
W. Michigan 94, Concordia (MI) 50
Gonzaga 73, Kent St. 66
Tuesday's Games
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Robert Morris at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
SC State at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Trevecca Nazarene at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Toledo at N. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
Campbell at Evansville, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Monday's Games
San Diego St. 60, Troy 55
Tuesday's Games
South Dakota at Air Force, 5 p.m.
E. Oregon at Boise St., 9 p.m.
W. New Mexico at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii vs. UNLV at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64
Tuesday's Games
Wagner at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Vincent at St. Francis (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.
