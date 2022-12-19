All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00084.667
Tennessee St.00.00075.583
UT Martin00.00075.583
S. Indiana00.00065.545
Morehead St.00.00066.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00056.455
SE Missouri00.00057.417
UALR00.00038.273
E. Illinois00.00039.250
Tennessee Tech00.00039.250

Sunday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville 93, Illinois Tech 78

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000111.917
UCLA201.000102.833
Southern Cal201.00093.750
Utah201.00093.750
Arizona11.500101.909
Washington11.50093.750
Oregon11.50075.583
Oregon St.11.50066.500
Colorado02.00075.583
Washington St.02.00046.400
Stanford02.00047.364
California02.000012.000

Sunday's Games

Texas 72, Stanford 62

Oregon St. 65, Green Bay 56

Colorado 88, N. Colorado 77

Santa Clara 71, California 62

Southern Cal 74, Auburn 71

Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67

Baylor 65, Washington St. 59

Tuesday's Games

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00074.636
Navy00.00074.636
Boston U.00.00075.583
Colgate00.00066.500
Lehigh00.00055.500
Army00.00057.417
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00038.273
Lafayette00.000111.083

Sunday's Games

Navy 93, Washington College (Md.) 54

Stony Brook 66, Army 59

Bucknell 61, Merrimack 55

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.0001101.000
Arkansas00.000101.909
LSU00.000101.909
Missouri00.000101.909
Alabama00.00092.818
Auburn00.00092.818
Tennessee00.00092.818
Georgia00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00083.727
Kentucky00.00073.700
Florida00.00074.636
Texas A&M00.00064.600
South Carolina00.00056.455
Vanderbilt00.00056.455

Sunday's Games

Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62

Southern Cal 74, Auburn 71

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00084.667
Furman00.00084.667
Wofford00.00075.583
Mercer00.00066.500
Samford00.00066.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00066.500
W. Carolina00.00066.500
The Citadel00.00056.455
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Belmont 83, Chattanooga 79, OT

UNC-Greensboro 120, Warren Wilson 48

Monday's Games

Anderson (SC) at Furman, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00056.455
Northwestern St.00.00083.727
Texas A&M-CC00.00065.545
Incarnate Word00.00066.500
SE Louisiana01.00057.417
Texas A&M Commerce00.00047.364
Lamar00.00048.333
Houston Christian00.00039.250
McNeese St.00.00039.250
New Orleans00.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Southern Miss. 86, McNeese St. 67

Texas Rio Grande Valley 100, Houston Christian 90

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00064.600
Bethune-Cookman00.00047.364
Prairie View00.00047.364
Southern U.00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00037.300
Alcorn St.00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00038.273
Florida A&M00.00027.222
Alabama St.00.00019.100
Jackson St.00.000110.091
MVSU00.000112.077

Sunday's Games

UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69

Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77

UAB 92, Southern U. 66

Seattle 72, Alcorn St. 58

TCU 88, MVSU 43

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00093.750
Oral Roberts00.00093.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00094.692
W. Illinois00.00074.636
North Dakota00.00067.462
S. Dakota St.00.00057.417
South Dakota00.00057.417
Omaha00.00048.333
UMKC00.00049.308
N. Dakota St.00.00039.250

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000111.917
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.909
Marshall00.000102.833
James Madison00.00093.750
Troy00.00084.667
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Coastal Carolina00.00064.600
Appalachian St.00.00075.583
Georgia Southern00.00075.583
Arkansas St.00.00065.545
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Texas St.00.00066.500
South Alabama00.00046.400
Louisiana-Monroe00.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Georgia St. 75, Rhode Island 66

James Madison 115, LIU 79

Southern Miss. 86, McNeese St. 67

Monday's Games

Glenville St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000113.786
Gonzaga00.00093.750
San Francisco00.00093.750
Loyola Marymount00.00094.692
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00094.692
BYU00.00085.615
Portland00.00086.571
San Diego00.00066.500
Pepperdine00.00055.500
Pacific00.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59

Santa Clara 71, California 62

Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67

Colorado St. 62, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 60

Monday's Games

Cal State-LA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00092.818
Seattle00.00082.800
Cal Baptist00.00084.667
Grand Canyon00.00084.667
S. Utah00.00084.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Utah Valley St.00.00084.667
New Mexico St.00.00064.600
Abilene Christian00.00075.583
Stephen F. Austin00.00065.545
Utah Tech00.00065.545
Tarleton St.00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Sunday's Games

Air Force 81, Tarleton St. 67

New Mexico St. 95, Northern New Mexico 53

Seattle 72, Alcorn St. 58

Texas Rio Grande Valley 100, Houston Christian 90

Cal Baptist 88, Sonoma St. 67

Monday's Games

North American at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you