All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville 93, Illinois Tech 78
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Crowley's Ridge at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
Sunday's Games
Texas 72, Stanford 62
Oregon St. 65, Green Bay 56
Colorado 88, N. Colorado 77
Santa Clara 71, California 62
Southern Cal 74, Auburn 71
Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67
Baylor 65, Washington St. 59
Tuesday's Games
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Sunday's Games
Navy 93, Washington College (Md.) 54
Stony Brook 66, Army 59
Bucknell 61, Merrimack 55
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Navy at VCU, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Sunday's Games
Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62
Southern Cal 74, Auburn 71
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Washington, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Belmont 83, Chattanooga 79, OT
UNC-Greensboro 120, Warren Wilson 48
Monday's Games
Anderson (SC) at Furman, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Georgia, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
Southern Miss. 86, McNeese St. 67
Texas Rio Grande Valley 100, Houston Christian 90
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Sunday's Games
UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69
Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77
UAB 92, Southern U. 66
Seattle 72, Alcorn St. 58
TCU 88, MVSU 43
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tulane, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Omaha at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Georgia St. 75, Rhode Island 66
James Madison 115, LIU 79
Southern Miss. 86, McNeese St. 67
Monday's Games
Glenville St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Science and Arts at Texas St., 3 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian St. at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Mercer at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Sunday's Games
Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59
Santa Clara 71, California 62
Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67
Colorado St. 62, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 60
Monday's Games
Cal State-LA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Sunday's Games
Air Force 81, Tarleton St. 67
New Mexico St. 95, Northern New Mexico 53
Seattle 72, Alcorn St. 58
Texas Rio Grande Valley 100, Houston Christian 90
Cal Baptist 88, Sonoma St. 67
Monday's Games
North American at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Westmont at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at California, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Huston at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
