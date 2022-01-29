All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington701.000135.722
Towson62.750156.714
Hofstra52.714137.650
Delaware53.625147.667
Drexel43.57198.529
James Madison34.429126.667
Elon35.375615.286
William & Mary35.375417.190
Coll. of Charleston25.286109.526
Northeastern09.000614.300

Saturday's Games

Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB71.875174.810
Louisiana Tech71.875164.800
North Texas71.875144.778
Middle Tennessee42.667136.684
Charlotte42.667117.611
UTEP53.625128.600
FAU43.571119.550
Rice44.500118.579
Old Dominion24.333712.368
FIU25.286128.600
W. Kentucky25.2861010.500
Southern Miss.15.167613.316
UTSA17.125813.381
Marshall07.000713.350

Saturday's Games

FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.101.909144.778
Oakland81.889155.750
Wright St.84.6671110.524
Detroit53.625710.412
N. Kentucky64.600109.526
Fort Wayne65.545119.550
Youngstown St.56.4551110.524
Milwaukee57.417714.333
Ill.-Chicago36.333711.389
Green Bay37.300415.211
Robert Morris29.182416.200
IUPUI08.000117.056

Friday's Games

N. Kentucky 59, Fort Wayne 49

Cleveland St. 71, Wright St. 67

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon

Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Yale31.75099.500
Penn52.714812.400
Cornell23.400106.625
Harvard23.400107.588
Brown24.3331011.476
Dartmouth14.200412.250
Columbia14.200413.235

Friday's Games

Penn 78, Harvard 74

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cornell at Brown, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona901.000173.850
St. Peter's72.77897.563
Monmouth (NJ)53.625136.684
Quinnipiac64.600117.611
Siena43.57178.467
Fairfield45.4441010.500
Manhattan35.375107.588
Canisius36.333713.350
Marist37.300811.421
Niagara37.300811.421
Rider27.222613.316

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Canisius 67

Fairfield 76, Rider 65

Siena 60, Niagara 56

St. Peter's 77, Manhattan 51

Quinnipiac 94, Marist 87

Sunday's Games

St. Peter's at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo91.900174.810
Ohio71.875163.842
Akron63.667136.684
Kent St.54.556109.526
Buffalo44.500108.556
Ball St.44.500910.474
Bowling Green45.444119.550
Miami (Ohio)34.42999.500
E. Michigan25.286711.389
N. Illinois25.286512.294
Cent. Michigan13.250213.133
W. Michigan08.000415.211

Friday's Games

Ohio 74, Buffalo 53

Toledo 84, Akron 76

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.501.000144.778
NC Central201.00089.471
Coppin St.31.750415.211
SC State22.5001010.500
Howard12.33379.438
Morgan St.13.250610.375
Md.-Eastern Shore03.00059.357
Delaware St.03.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago71.875163.842
Drake62.750156.714
Missouri St.63.667157.682
N. Iowa63.667109.526
Bradley54.5561110.524
Illinois St.35.3751011.476
S. Illinois36.3331011.476
Valparaiso36.3331011.476
Indiana St.25.286910.474
Evansville17.125514.263

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.701.000164.800
Wyoming51.833163.842
Colorado St.62.750162.889
Fresno St.42.667145.737
San Diego St.32.600115.688
UNLV44.500129.571
Nevada33.50098.529
Air Force35.375109.526
Utah St.25.286119.550
New Mexico17.125813.381
San Jose St.07.000712.368

Friday's Games

Wyoming 63, Air Force 61

UNLV 88, Colorado St. 74

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 70

Saturday's Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner901.000132.867
Bryant81.889128.600
Mount St. Mary's54.556912.429
LIU54.556811.421
Merrimack45.444913.409
St. Francis (Pa.)36.333713.350
Sacred Heart36.333715.318
St. Francis (NY)36.333614.300
CCSU36.333616.273
Fairleigh Dickinson27.222217.105

Saturday's Games

LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.901.000192.905
Morehead St.801.000165.762
Belmont62.750165.762
Tennessee St.45.444912.429
SE Missouri34.429812.400
UT Martin36.333714.333
Tennessee Tech24.333514.263
Austin Peay15.167511.313
SIU-Edwardsville16.143713.350
E. Illinois16.143317.150

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

