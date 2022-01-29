All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Drexel
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|James Madison
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|17
|.190
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Northeastern
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
Drexel at Towson, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Delaware at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|North Texas
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|4
|.778
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|FAU
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Rice
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Old Dominion
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|UTSA
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|Marshall
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
FAU at UTSA, 2 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|4
|.778
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Wright St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Kentucky
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Youngstown St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|14
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Green Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|15
|.211
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Friday's Games
N. Kentucky 59, Fort Wayne 49
Cleveland St. 71, Wright St. 67
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon
Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
Friday's Games
Penn 78, Harvard 74
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cornell at Brown, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter's
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|7
|.563
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Siena
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|8
|.467
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Manhattan
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Niagara
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Rider
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Canisius 67
Fairfield 76, Rider 65
Siena 60, Niagara 56
St. Peter's 77, Manhattan 51
Quinnipiac 94, Marist 87
Sunday's Games
St. Peter's at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|12
|.294
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|W. Michigan
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Friday's Games
Ohio 74, Buffalo 53
Toledo 84, Akron 76
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|15
|.211
|SC State
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Howard
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Howard at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Drake
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Bradley
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|Illinois St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|S. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Valparaiso
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Colorado St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|UNLV
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Utah St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Friday's Games
Wyoming 63, Air Force 61
UNLV 88, Colorado St. 74
New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 70
Saturday's Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|12
|.429
|LIU
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Merrimack
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Sacred Heart
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
Saturday's Games
LIU at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Morehead St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|12
|.429
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Austin Peay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|17
|.150
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.