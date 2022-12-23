All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00094.692
Tennessee St.00.00085.615
UT Martin00.00085.615
Morehead St.00.00076.538
S. Indiana00.00076.538
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00058.385
SE Missouri00.00058.385
E. Illinois00.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.00049.308
UALR00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75

Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000112.846
UCLA201.000112.846
Southern Cal201.000103.769
Utah201.00094.692
Arizona11.500121.923
Washington11.50094.692
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50076.538
Colorado02.00085.615
Washington St.02.00056.455
Stanford02.00057.417
California02.000112.077

Thursday's Games

Arizona 93, Morgan St. 68

Washington St. 66, George Washington 64

Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62

Saturday's Games

Washington St. vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00083.727
Bucknell00.00075.583
Navy00.00075.583
Boston U.00.00076.538
Army00.00067.462
Colgate00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00058.385
Holy Cross00.000310.231
Lafayette00.000211.154

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62

Siena 64, American 61

Cornell 91, Colgate 80

Loyola (Md.) 99, Goucher 53

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000111.917
LSU00.000111.917
Mississippi St.00.000111.917
Missouri00.000111.917
Alabama00.000102.833
Auburn00.000102.833
Tennessee00.000102.833
Georgia00.00093.750
Kentucky00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00084.667
Florida00.00075.583
Texas A&M00.00065.545
South Carolina00.00066.500
Vanderbilt00.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Vanderbilt 70, Alabama A&M 62

South Carolina 65, W. Kentucky 58

Missouri 93, Illinois 71

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00085.615
Wofford00.00085.615
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00076.538
Samford00.00067.462
UNC-Greensboro00.00067.462
The Citadel00.00057.417
VMI00.00058.385
ETSU00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT

E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00066.500
Northwestern St.00.00084.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00066.500
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00067.462
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00038.273
Houston Christian00.000310.231
McNeese St.00.000310.231

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00048.333
Prairie View00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00038.273
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Texas Southern00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.000111.083
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Thursday's Games

North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85

Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

Vanderbilt 70, Alabama A&M 62

Wichita St. 65, Texas Southern 56

Friday's Games

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Thomas (MN)201.000114.733
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00095.643
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.02.000311.214

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall00.000112.846
Southern Miss.00.000112.846
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000102.833
James Madison00.00094.692
Old Dominion00.00084.667
Arkansas St.00.00085.615
Troy00.00085.615
Georgia St.00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Appalachian St.00.00076.538
Georgia Southern00.00076.538
Texas St.00.00076.538
South Alabama00.00066.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75

UNLV 74, Southern Miss. 63

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000123.800
Gonzaga00.000103.769
San Francisco00.000114.733
Loyola Marymount00.000104.714
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000104.714
BYU00.000105.667
Portland00.00087.533
San Diego00.00077.500
Pepperdine00.00066.500
Pacific00.00078.467

Thursday's Games

CS Northridge 83, San Diego 78

Santa Clara 73, Boise St. 58

UC Riverside 76, Portland 65

BYU 63, Weber St. 57

San Francisco 85, Hartford 53

Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70

Friday's Games

George Washington vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000102.833
Seattle00.00083.727
Grand Canyon00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.00.00094.692
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Abilene Christian00.00085.615
Cal Baptist00.00085.615
S. Utah00.00085.615
Stephen F. Austin00.00085.615
Utah Tech00.00085.615
New Mexico St.00.00075.583
Tarleton St.00.00066.500
Texas-Arlington00.00058.385

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Utah St. 84, Seattle 56

New Mexico St. 85, NC A&T 76

Portland St. 74, Cal Baptist 72

Friday's Games

Iona vs. Seattle at Honolulu, 4:30 p.m.

