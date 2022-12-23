All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75
Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Thursday's Games
Arizona 93, Morgan St. 68
Washington St. 66, George Washington 64
Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62
Saturday's Games
Washington St. vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62
Siena 64, American 61
Cornell 91, Colgate 80
Loyola (Md.) 99, Goucher 53
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday's Games
Vanderbilt 70, Alabama A&M 62
South Carolina 65, W. Kentucky 58
Missouri 93, Illinois 71
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT
E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85
Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69
Vanderbilt 70, Alabama A&M 62
Wichita St. 65, Texas Southern 56
Friday's Games
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75
UNLV 74, Southern Miss. 63
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Thursday's Games
CS Northridge 83, San Diego 78
Santa Clara 73, Boise St. 58
UC Riverside 76, Portland 65
BYU 63, Weber St. 57
San Francisco 85, Hartford 53
Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70
Friday's Games
George Washington vs. Pepperdine at Honolulu, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Thursday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69
Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
Utah St. 84, Seattle 56
New Mexico St. 85, NC A&T 76
Portland St. 74, Cal Baptist 72
Friday's Games
Iona vs. Seattle at Honolulu, 4:30 p.m.
