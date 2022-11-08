All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000101.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.000101.000
Tennessee St.00.000101.000
E. Illinois00.00001.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00001.000
Morehead St.00.00001.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
Tennessee Tech00.00001.000
UALR00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Dayton 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46

Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53

Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58

Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43

Missouri 97, S. Indiana 91

S. Illinois 94, UALR 63

SIU-Edwardsville 85, Harris-Stowe 57

SE Missouri 64, South Florida 61

Illinois 87, E. Illinois 57

Tennessee St. 85, Fisk 75

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Campbellsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000101.000
Arizona St.00.000101.000
Colorado00.000101.000
Oregon00.000101.000
Oregon St.00.000101.000
Stanford00.000101.000
UCLA00.000101.000
Utah00.000101.000
Washington00.000101.000
Washington St.00.000101.000
California00.00001.000
Southern Cal00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Stanford 88, Pacific 78

Arizona St. 62, Tarleton St. 59

Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61

Colorado 82, UC Riverside 66

Arizona 117, Nicholls 75

Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61

Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45

UC Davis 75, California 65

Utah 89, LIU 48

Washington 69, Weber St. 52

UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50

Tuesday's Games

Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.000101.000
Boston U.00.000101.000
Bucknell00.000101.000
Navy00.000101.000
American00.00000.000
Colgate00.00001.000
Holy Cross00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00001.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Bucknell 113, Lebanon Valley 52

Buffalo 88, Colgate 87

Siena 75, Holy Cross 68

Army 110, Keystone 65

Boston U. 72, Northeastern 63

Miami 67, Lafayette 54

Navy 74, William & Mary 59

DePaul 72, Loyola (Md.) 66

Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72

Wednesday's Games

American at Marist, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dean at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000101.000
Arkansas00.000101.000
Auburn00.000101.000
Florida00.000101.000
Georgia00.000101.000
Kentucky00.000101.000
Mississippi00.000101.000
Mississippi St.00.000101.000
Missouri00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Texas A&M00.000101.000
LSU00.00000.000
South Carolina00.00000.000
Vanderbilt00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Kentucky 95, Howard 63

Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43

Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44

Arkansas 76, N. Dakota St. 58

Auburn 70, George Mason 52

Florida 81, Stony Brook 45

Georgia 68, W. Carolina 55

Missouri 97, S. Indiana 91

Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67

Alabama 75, Longwood 54

Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 58

Tuesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
ETSU00.000101.000
Furman00.000101.000
Samford00.000101.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000101.000
Wofford00.000101.000
Chattanooga00.00001.000
Mercer00.00000.000
The Citadel00.00001.000
VMI00.00001.000
W. Carolina00.00001.000

Monday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 93, Johnson & Wales (NC) 60

Clemson 80, The Citadel 69

ETSU 88, Emory & Henry 66

Furman 91, North Greenville 55

Richmond 69, VMI 48

Wofford 120, Bob Jones 48

Coll. of Charleston 85, Chattanooga 78

Georgia 68, W. Carolina 55

Samford 109, Anderson (SC) 85

Tuesday's Games

Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland City at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Penn St.-New Kensington at VMI, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.000101.000
McNeese St.00.000101.000
SE Louisiana00.000101.000
Houston Christian00.00001.000
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
New Orleans00.00001.000
Nicholls00.00001.000
Northwestern St.00.00001.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00001.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Butler 89, New Orleans 53

FIU 77, Houston Christian 66

Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44

Lamar 63, St. Thomas (Texas) 61

McNeese St. 110, Champion Christian 54

North Dakota 65, Incarnate Word 57

SE Louisiana 90, Loyola (NO) 72

SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60

Texas Tech 73, Northwestern St. 49

Arizona 117, Nicholls 75

Thursday's Games

Ouachita Baptist at Northwestern St., 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.000101.000
Prairie View00.000101.000
Alabama A&M00.00000.000
Alabama St.00.00001.000
Alcorn St.00.00001.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00001.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00001.000
Florida A&M00.00001.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00001.000
Southern U.00.00001.000
Texas Southern00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Baylor 117, MVSU 53

Prairie View 94, Kansas Christian 79

Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58

UAB 111, Alabama St. 70

Abilene Christian 65, Jackson St. 56

Grambling St. 82, North Texas at Dallas 57

TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72

Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 58

Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45

San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77

UNLV 66, Southern U. 56

Wednesday's Games

North American at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000101.000
North Dakota00.000101.000
W. Illinois00.000101.000
N. Dakota St.00.00001.000
Omaha00.00001.000
Oral Roberts00.00001.000
S. Dakota St.00.00001.000
South Dakota00.00001.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00001.000
UMKC00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Akron 81, S. Dakota St. 80, OT

Denver 68, Idaho 63

Arkansas 76, N. Dakota St. 58

W. Illinois 71, Illinois St. 68

Kansas 89, Omaha 64

Lincoln (Mo.) 59, UMKC 56

Creighton 72, St. Thomas (MN) 60

North Dakota 65, Incarnate Word 57

Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, Oral Roberts 70

Wednesday's Games

Rockford at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.000101.000
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Georgia St.00.000101.000
James Madison00.000101.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.000
Old Dominion00.000101.000
Southern Miss.00.000101.000
Troy00.000101.000
Georgia Southern00.00000.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00001.000
Marshall00.00001.000
South Alabama00.00000.000
Texas St.00.00001.000

Monday's Games

James Madison 123, Valley Forge 38

Appalachian St. 142, Warren Wilson 74

Coastal Carolina 97, St. Mary's (Md.) 43

Old Dominion 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 65

Queens (NC) 83, Marshall 82

Troy 87, Montevallo 67

Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61

Arkansas St. 86, Harding 55

Georgia St. 76, Coastal Georgia 59

Southern Miss. 75, William Carey 42

Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 106, Centenary 55

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Southern at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Mid-America Christian at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi Univ. for Women at Troy, 7 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU00.000101.000
Gonzaga00.000101.000
Loyola Marymount00.000101.000
Pepperdine00.000101.000
Portland00.000101.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000101.000
San Diego00.000101.000
San Francisco00.000101.000
Santa Clara00.000101.000
Pacific00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Stanford 88, Pacific 78

BYU 60, Idaho St. 56

Gonzaga 104, North Florida 63

Loyola Marymount 99, Life Pacific 49

Pepperdine 106, Rice 67

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, Oral Roberts 70

San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77

Santa Clara 84, E. Washington 72

Portland 89, Lewis & Clark 62

San Diego 81, Sonoma St. 59

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian00.000101.000
Grand Canyon00.000101.000
New Mexico St.00.000101.000
Sam Houston St.00.000101.000
Seattle00.000101.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000101.000
Cal Baptist00.00001.000
S. Utah00.00001.000
Tarleton St.00.00001.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000
Utah Tech00.00001.000
Utah Valley St.00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Arizona St. 62, Tarleton St. 59

Abilene Christian 65, Jackson St. 56

Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51

Grand Canyon 60, Montana St. 54

Kansas St. 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

New Mexico 89, S. Utah 81

New Mexico St. 101, N.M. Highlands 52

Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Stephen F. Austin 93, LeTourneau 40

Utah St. 75, Utah Valley St. 58

Long Beach St. 79, Cal Baptist 64

Nevada 84, Utah Tech 71

Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

Wednesday's Games

W. Colorado at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Puget Sound at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SW Adventist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

La Verne at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

