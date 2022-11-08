All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Dayton 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46
Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53
Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58
Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43
Missouri 97, S. Indiana 91
S. Illinois 94, UALR 63
SIU-Edwardsville 85, Harris-Stowe 57
SE Missouri 64, South Florida 61
Illinois 87, E. Illinois 57
Tennessee St. 85, Fisk 75
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Campbellsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Stanford 88, Pacific 78
Arizona St. 62, Tarleton St. 59
Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61
Colorado 82, UC Riverside 66
Arizona 117, Nicholls 75
Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61
Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45
UC Davis 75, California 65
Utah 89, LIU 48
Washington 69, Weber St. 52
UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50
Tuesday's Games
Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Bucknell 113, Lebanon Valley 52
Buffalo 88, Colgate 87
Siena 75, Holy Cross 68
Army 110, Keystone 65
Boston U. 72, Northeastern 63
Miami 67, Lafayette 54
Navy 74, William & Mary 59
DePaul 72, Loyola (Md.) 66
Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72
Wednesday's Games
American at Marist, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dean at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Kentucky 95, Howard 63
Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43
Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44
Arkansas 76, N. Dakota St. 58
Auburn 70, George Mason 52
Florida 81, Stony Brook 45
Georgia 68, W. Carolina 55
Missouri 97, S. Indiana 91
Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54
Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67
Alabama 75, Longwood 54
Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 58
Tuesday's Games
SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 93, Johnson & Wales (NC) 60
Clemson 80, The Citadel 69
ETSU 88, Emory & Henry 66
Furman 91, North Greenville 55
Richmond 69, VMI 48
Wofford 120, Bob Jones 48
Coll. of Charleston 85, Chattanooga 78
Georgia 68, W. Carolina 55
Samford 109, Anderson (SC) 85
Tuesday's Games
Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland City at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-New Kensington at VMI, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Butler 89, New Orleans 53
FIU 77, Houston Christian 66
Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M-CC 44
Lamar 63, St. Thomas (Texas) 61
McNeese St. 110, Champion Christian 54
North Dakota 65, Incarnate Word 57
SE Louisiana 90, Loyola (NO) 72
SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60
Texas Tech 73, Northwestern St. 49
Arizona 117, Nicholls 75
Thursday's Games
Ouachita Baptist at Northwestern St., 1 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Baylor 117, MVSU 53
Prairie View 94, Kansas Christian 79
Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58
UAB 111, Alabama St. 70
Abilene Christian 65, Jackson St. 56
Grambling St. 82, North Texas at Dallas 57
TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72
Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 58
Oregon 80, Florida A&M 45
San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77
UNLV 66, Southern U. 56
Wednesday's Games
North American at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Akron 81, S. Dakota St. 80, OT
Denver 68, Idaho 63
Arkansas 76, N. Dakota St. 58
W. Illinois 71, Illinois St. 68
Kansas 89, Omaha 64
Lincoln (Mo.) 59, UMKC 56
Creighton 72, St. Thomas (MN) 60
North Dakota 65, Incarnate Word 57
Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, Oral Roberts 70
Wednesday's Games
Rockford at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
UMKC at LSU, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
James Madison 123, Valley Forge 38
Appalachian St. 142, Warren Wilson 74
Coastal Carolina 97, St. Mary's (Md.) 43
Old Dominion 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 65
Queens (NC) 83, Marshall 82
Troy 87, Montevallo 67
Washington St. 83, Texas St. 61
Arkansas St. 86, Harding 55
Georgia St. 76, Coastal Georgia 59
Southern Miss. 75, William Carey 42
Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 106, Centenary 55
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Southern at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Mid-America Christian at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi Univ. for Women at Troy, 7 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Stanford 88, Pacific 78
BYU 60, Idaho St. 56
Gonzaga 104, North Florida 63
Loyola Marymount 99, Life Pacific 49
Pepperdine 106, Rice 67
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 78, Oral Roberts 70
San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77
Santa Clara 84, E. Washington 72
Portland 89, Lewis & Clark 62
San Diego 81, Sonoma St. 59
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Arizona St. 62, Tarleton St. 59
Abilene Christian 65, Jackson St. 56
Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51
Grand Canyon 60, Montana St. 54
Kansas St. 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59
New Mexico 89, S. Utah 81
New Mexico St. 101, N.M. Highlands 52
Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Stephen F. Austin 93, LeTourneau 40
Utah St. 75, Utah Valley St. 58
Long Beach St. 79, Cal Baptist 64
Nevada 84, Utah Tech 71
Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71
Wednesday's Games
W. Colorado at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Puget Sound at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SW Adventist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
La Verne at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.