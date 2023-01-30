All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|Towson
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Hofstra
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Drexel
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stony Brook
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Delaware
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Northeastern
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
|Elon
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|19
|.136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|20
|.091
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Rice
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|UAB
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|FIU
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Charlotte
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|W. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Cleveland St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Oakland
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|14
|.391
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Wright St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Robert Morris
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Green Bay
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|21
|.087
|IUPUI
|0
|12
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Sunday's Games
Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63
Youngstown St. 73, Detroit 63
Cleveland St. 78, IUPUI 72
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Yale
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Brown
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|16
|.273
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|Rider
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|9
|.550
|Iona
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Niagara
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Fairfield
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Peter's
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|13
|.350
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Canisius
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|15
|.250
Sunday's Games
Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT
Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72
Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT
Siena 70, Marist 55
Tuesday's Games
Marist at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Akron
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|Toledo
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Ball St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Bowling Green
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Ohio
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|8
|.600
|Howard
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|10
|.565
|Norfolk St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Morgan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|NC Central
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Delaware St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|16
|.158
|Coppin St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
|SC State
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|19
|.136
Monday's Games
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Bradley
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Iowa
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Murray St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|11
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|14
|.391
|Evansville
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
Sunday's Games
Drake 79, Belmont 61
Bradley 83, Ill.-Chicago 76
Illinois St. 72, S. Illinois 66
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|4
|.810
|Boise St.
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Utah St.
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Nevada
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Jose St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UNLV
|3
|6
|.333
|14
|7
|.667
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Colorado St.
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Wyoming
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stonehill
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Merrimack
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|16
|.304
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|CCSU
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|17
|.261
|LIU
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
