All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon
Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|1
|.941
|23
|4
|.852
|UAB
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|UTEP
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|12
|.586
|Rice
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|14
|.517
|UTSA
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
|Southern Miss.
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|FAU
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Old Dominion
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|FIU
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|Marshall
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|9
|.690
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|10
|.677
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|11
|.633
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|19
|13
|.594
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
Monday's Games
Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|St. Peter's
|13
|6
|.684
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|12
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Marist
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|14
|.500
|Fairfield
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|16
|.467
|Niagara
|8
|11
|.421
|13
|15
|.464
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Quinnipiac
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|18
|.379
|Canisius
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|20
|.333
Saturday's Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|9
|.700
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|22
|.241
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
Friday's Games
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65
Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63
Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56
Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56
Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63
N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|12
|.571
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|22
|.241
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|10
|.655
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|20
|.394
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
Friday's Games
N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 65
Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50
Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 58
Drake 65, S. Illinois 52
Saturday's Games
Loyola Chicago vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Drake vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Wyoming
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UNLV
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Fresno St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|16
|.059
|8
|21
|.276
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|5
|.800
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|10
|.688
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|18
|.438
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Friday's Games
Murray St. 88, SE Missouri 74
Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8:30 p.m.