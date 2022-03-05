All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson153.833247.774
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Hofstra135.7222110.677
Delaware108.5561912.613
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston810.4441614.533
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon

Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas161.941234.852
UAB134.765237.767
Louisiana Tech125.706218.724
UTEP107.5881712.586
Rice710.4121514.517
UTSA215.118921.300
Southern Miss.116.059624.200

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee134.765228.733
W. Kentucky107.5881812.600
FAU107.5881713.567
Charlotte98.5291613.552
Old Dominion710.4121218.400
FIU512.2941515.500
Marshall413.2351119.367

Saturday's Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714209.690
Fort Wayne156.7142110.677
N. Kentucky146.7001911.633
Wright St.157.6821913.594
Oakland127.6322012.625
Detroit107.5881415.483
Youngstown St.129.5711814.563
Ill.-Chicago910.4741416.467
Milwaukee814.3641022.313
Robert Morris516.238824.250
Green Bay416.200525.167
IUPUI116.059326.103

Monday's Games

Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton112.846215.808
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell67.4621410.583
Harvard58.3851312.520
Brown58.3851315.464
Dartmouth58.385816.333
Columbia112.077421.160

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona163.842246.800
St. Peter's136.6841511.577
Siena127.6321512.556
Monmouth (NJ)118.5791911.633
Marist910.4741414.500
Fairfield811.4211416.467
Niagara811.4211315.464
Manhattan812.4001514.517
Quinnipiac712.3681215.444
Rider712.3681118.379
Canisius613.3161020.333

Saturday's Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo173.850256.806
Kent St.164.800219.700
Ohio146.700238.742
Akron146.700219.700
Buffalo136.6841910.655
Ball St.910.4741416.467
Miami (Ohio)812.4001417.452
Cent. Michigan612.333722.241
Bowling Green614.3001318.419
N. Illinois614.300921.300
E. Michigan515.2501021.323
W. Michigan416.200823.258

Friday's Games

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65

Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63

Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56

Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63

N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.122.857216.778
Howard95.6431612.571
NC Central85.6151514.517
Morgan St.76.5381213.480
SC State77.5001515.500
Md.-Eastern Shore68.4291114.440
Coppin St.68.429722.241
Delaware St.014.000225.074

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781910.655
Loyola Chicago135.722237.767
Drake135.722239.719
Missouri St.135.722239.719
Bradley117.6111714.548
S. Illinois99.5001615.516
Valparaiso612.3331418.438
Illinois St.513.2781320.394
Indiana St.414.2221120.355
Evansville216.111624.200

Friday's Games

N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 65

Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50

Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 58

Drake 65, S. Illinois 52

Saturday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.152.882246.800
Colorado St.134.765234.852
San Diego St.124.750207.741
Wyoming125.706237.767
UNLV107.5881812.600
Fresno St.88.5001811.621
Utah St.710.4121614.533
Nevada611.3531216.429
New Mexico412.2501218.400
Air Force413.2351117.393
San Jose St.116.059821.276

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882209.690
Wagner133.813205.800
LIU126.6671613.552
Mount St. Mary's97.5631415.483
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891020.333
Sacred Heart610.3751020.333
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278921.300
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267422.154
CCSU413.235824.250

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000292.935
Belmont153.833256.806
Morehead St.135.7222210.688
SE Missouri89.4711418.438
Tennessee St.810.4441418.438
Austin Peay810.4441217.414
Tennessee Tech710.4121121.344
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781121.344
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Friday's Games

Murray St. 88, SE Missouri 74

Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you