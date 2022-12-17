All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Friday's Games
Delaware 76, Princeton 69
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa vs. Towson at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Hampton vs. Norfolk St. at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Texas Southern at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. vs. NC A&T at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Elon at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Rice, 3 p.m.
North Texas vs. UMass at Springfield, Mass., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|10
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Friday's Games
Stanford 85, Green Bay 40
Youngstown St. 85, Southern U. 81
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois at IUPUI, Noon
Northwestern Ohio at Wright St., 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Miami-Hamilton at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Detroit at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Oakland at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
S. Illinois 63, Chicago St. 52
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Friday's Games
Delaware 76, Princeton 69
South Florida 59, Dartmouth 55
Saturday's Games
Cornell at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Howard at Harvard, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. Peter's
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Friday's Games
CCSU 78, Manhattan 67
Sunday's Games
Canisius at Penn St., Noon
Coast Guard at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Iona at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Ball St. at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at VCU, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Detroit at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Concord at Kent St., 5 p.m.
Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Fairmont St. at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Samford at SC State, 3 p.m.
Hampton vs. Norfolk St. at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Howard at Harvard, Noon
Norfolk St. vs. NC A&T at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Friday's Games
Murray St. 68, Austin Peay 60
Oral Roberts 80, Missouri St. 77
S. Illinois 63, Chicago St. 52
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa vs. Towson at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Ball St. at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Bradley vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 4 p.m.
Drake at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Elon at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Dayton at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Oakland at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Iona at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Friday's Games
CCSU 78, Manhattan 67
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami, Noon
St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.
