All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000111.917
Towson00.00083.727
UNC-Wilmington00.00083.727
Delaware00.00074.636
Hofstra00.00065.545
Drexel00.00056.455
NC A&T00.00045.444
William & Mary00.00047.364
Northeastern00.00036.333
Hampton00.00037.300
Stony Brook00.00038.273
Elon00.00029.182
Monmouth (NJ)00.000110.091

Friday's Games

Delaware 76, Princeton 69

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa vs. Towson at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. Norfolk St. at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Texas Southern at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC A&T at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Elon at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00074.636
FAU00.00091.900
Charlotte00.00082.800
North Texas00.00082.800
UAB00.00082.800
W. Kentucky00.00082.800
Rice01.00073.700
UTEP00.00063.667
Louisiana Tech00.00064.600
UTSA00.00055.500
FIU00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

North Texas vs. UMass at Springfield, Mass., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00065.545
N. Kentucky201.00065.545
Youngstown St.11.50084.667
Fort Wayne11.50074.636
Detroit11.50056.455
Robert Morris11.50047.364
Green Bay11.500210.167
Wright St.02.00056.455
IUPUI02.00028.200
Oakland02.00029.182

Friday's Games

Stanford 85, Green Bay 40

Youngstown St. 85, Southern U. 81

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois at IUPUI, Noon

Northwestern Ohio at Wright St., 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Miami-Hamilton at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Detroit at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Oakland at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00049.308
Chicago St.00.000310.231

Friday's Games

S. Illinois 63, Chicago St. 52

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00072.778
Yale00.00093.750
Harvard00.00073.700
Princeton00.00084.667
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.00049.308

Friday's Games

Delaware 76, Princeton 69

South Florida 59, Dartmouth 55

Saturday's Games

Cornell at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Howard at Harvard, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00072.778
Siena101.00055.500
Rider101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00037.300
Niagara11.50054.556
Mount St. Mary's11.50056.455
Fairfield11.50047.364
Quinnipiac01.00092.818
St. Peter's02.00055.500
Marist00.00045.444
Canisius02.00027.222

Friday's Games

CCSU 78, Manhattan 67

Sunday's Games

Canisius at Penn St., Noon

Coast Guard at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Iona at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Akron00.00064.600
Ball St.00.00064.600
Buffalo00.00055.500
Ohio00.00055.500
Bowling Green00.00046.400
Cent. Michigan00.00046.400
Miami (Ohio)00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00037.300
W. Michigan00.00037.300
E. Michigan00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Ball St. at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at VCU, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Detroit at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Concord at Kent St., 5 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Fairmont St. at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00074.636
NC Central00.00056.455
Howard00.00058.385
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00049.308
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00019.100
SC State00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Samford at SC State, 3 p.m.

Hampton vs. Norfolk St. at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Howard at Harvard, Noon

Norfolk St. vs. NC A&T at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00092.818
Bradley201.00073.700
Murray St.201.00074.636
Drake11.50082.800
S. Illinois11.50084.667
Belmont11.50065.545
Illinois St.11.50056.455
Missouri St.11.50047.364
N. Iowa11.50037.300
Ill.-Chicago02.00074.636
Valparaiso02.00047.364
Evansville02.00039.250

Friday's Games

Murray St. 68, Austin Peay 60

Oral Roberts 80, Missouri St. 77

S. Illinois 63, Chicago St. 52

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa vs. Towson at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Ball St. at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 4 p.m.

Drake at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Elon at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001001.000
UNLV00.0001001.000
Utah St.00.000901.000
Boise St.00.00092.818
Nevada00.00093.750
San Diego St.00.00083.727
San Jose St.00.00083.727
Air Force00.00074.636
Colorado St.00.00074.636
Wyoming00.00055.500
Fresno St.00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Dayton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Iona at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00054.556
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00067.462
Sacred Heart00.00057.417
St. Francis (NY)00.00046.400
Stonehill00.00048.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00038.273
CCSU00.000210.167
Merrimack00.000211.154
LIU00.00019.100

Friday's Games

CCSU 78, Manhattan 67

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami, Noon

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you