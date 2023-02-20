All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|10
|.630
|Mass.-Lowell
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|7
|.759
|Binghamton
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|14
|.462
|Bryant
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Maine
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|NJIT
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Albany (NY)
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Bryant at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|2
|.926
|Tulane
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|13
|.500
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Tulsa
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|21
|.192
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 73, UCF 71
Temple 76, Tulsa 53
Houston 72, Memphis 64
SMU 86, East Carolina 70
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Saint Louis
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Fordham
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Duquesne
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|La Salle
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Richmond
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Davidson
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|17
|.346
Sunday's Games
George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT
Tuesday's Games
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
VCU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|4
|.840
|Miami
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Clemson
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|NC State
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Duke
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|North Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Virginia Tech
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|20
|.286
|Georgia Tech
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|16
|.407
|Notre Dame
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Louisville
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|23
|.148
Sunday's Games
NC State 77, North Carolina 69
Monday's Games
Louisville at Duke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Kennesaw St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|8
|.724
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|11
|.621
|Stetson
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|North Alabama
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Bellarmine
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Queens (NC)
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Austin Peay
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|20
|.310
Sunday's Games
Bellarmine 68, Cent. Arkansas 67
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Texas
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Baylor
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Kansas St.
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|7
|.741
|Iowa St.
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|9
|.654
|TCU
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Texas Tech
|4
|10
|.286
|15
|12
|.556
|West Virginia
|4
|10
|.286
|15
|12
|.556
|Oklahoma
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
Monday's Games
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baylor at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Providence
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Xavier
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|UConn
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|7
|.741
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Villanova
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|St. John's
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Butler
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|Georgetown
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
Sunday's Games
Georgetown 68, Butler 62
Tuesday's Games
Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
St. John's at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|15
|0
|1.000
|21
|7
|.750
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Weber St.
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Montana
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Idaho St.
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|N. Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|N. Arizona
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Longwood
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Radford
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|13
|.536
|SC-Upstate
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Winthrop
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|High Point
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Northwestern
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Indiana
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|8
|.704
|Maryland
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Illinois
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Michigan St.
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|16
|.407
|Minnesota
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|17
|.292
Sunday's Games
Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55
Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT
Northwestern 80, Iowa 60
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|8
|.704
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|6
|.769
|UC Riverside
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|Hawaii
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|12
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|UC Davis
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|12
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|16
|.385
|UC San Diego
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|18
|.333
|CS Northridge
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
|Cal Poly
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|21
|.250
Monday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
