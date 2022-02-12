All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona111.917212.913
UCLA93.750174.810
Oregon93.750167.696
Southern Cal94.692204.833
Washington84.667139.591
Washington St.74.636148.636
Stanford77.5001410.583
Colorado67.462149.609
Arizona St.39.250715.318
California311.2141015.400
Utah212.143915.375
Oregon St.110.091318.143

Saturday's Games

California at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate92.8181311.542
Navy94.692168.667
Boston U.85.615179.654
Loyola (Md.)76.5381311.542
Army76.5381312.520
Lehigh76.538916.360
Holy Cross56.455716.304
Lafayette47.364715.318
Bucknell310.231619.240
American29.182617.261

Saturday's Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

American at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn101.909222.917
Kentucky92.818204.833
Arkansas83.727195.792
Tennessee83.727176.739
Florida65.545168.667
Mississippi St.55.500149.609
LSU56.455177.708
Alabama56.455159.625
Vanderbilt56.4551310.565
Texas A&M47.364159.625
South Carolina47.3641310.565
Missouri37.300914.391
Mississippi38.2731212.500
Georgia110.091618.250

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Texas A&M at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga112.846215.808
Furman94.692179.654
VMI85.6151510.600
UNC-Greensboro76.5381510.600
Wofford67.4621411.560
Mercer67.4621313.500
Samford57.417159.625
ETSU58.3851313.500
The Citadel48.3331013.435
W. Carolina310.231917.346

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans71.875149.609
Nicholls52.714159.625
SE Louisiana53.6251312.520
Houston Baptist44.500813.381
Texas A&M-CC34.429168.667
McNeese St.35.375916.360
Northwestern St.35.375718.280
Incarnate Word17.125520.200

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.82.800149.609
Texas Southern83.7271010.500
Alcorn St.83.727914.391
Grambling St.73.7001013.435
Prairie View45.444415.211
Ark.-Pine Bluff38.273519.208

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M83.7271012.455
Alabama St.56.455617.261
Jackson St.47.364616.273
Bethune-Cookman47.364617.261
Alabama A&M47.364516.238
MVSU110.091120.048

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1301.000224.846
Oral Roberts103.769168.667
N. Dakota St.104.714188.692
UMKC94.692169.640
South Dakota76.5381410.583
W. Illinois58.3851411.560
Denver59.357918.333
Omaha311.214421.160
St. Thomas (MN)210.167816.333
North Dakota211.154620.231

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.103.7691610.615
Troy83.727177.708
Texas St.73.700166.727
Arkansas St.64.600157.682
South Alabama65.545168.667
Georgia St.45.4441010.500
Louisiana-Lafayette57.4171012.455
Texas-Arlington57.417914.391
Louisiana-Monroe58.3851312.520
Coastal Carolina47.3641211.522
Georgia Southern47.3641111.500
UALR27.222714.333

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Troy, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga901.000202.909
Saint Mary's (Cal.)82.800205.800
Santa Clara73.700178.680
San Francisco74.636206.769
BYU65.545188.692
San Diego66.5001312.520
Portland36.3331212.500
Pacific27.222717.292
Loyola Marymount28.200913.409
Pepperdine110.091719.269

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Santa Clara at Portland, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.91.900203.870
Seattle92.818186.750
Sam Houston St.93.7501411.560
Grand Canyon73.700175.773
Stephen F. Austin84.667168.667
Abilene Christian75.583167.696
Utah Valley St.65.545158.652
Tarleton St.65.5451113.458
Dixie St.47.3641113.458
Cal Baptist38.2731311.542
Chicago St.29.182618.250
Texas Rio Grande Valley210.167717.292
Lamar010.000221.087

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

