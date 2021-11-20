All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
S. Illinois 67, Colorado 63
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Boston College at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
UCLA at Bellarmine, 8 p.m.
California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.
George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Longwood 82, American U. 42
Merrimack 55, Lehigh 45
Duke 88, Lafayette 55
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon
Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
Kentucky 77, Ohio 59
Auburn 58, South Florida 52
Alabama 86, Oakland 59
Mississippi 74, Elon 56
Georgia Tech 88, Georgia 78
Saturday's Games
Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boise St. vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Missouri vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.
Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.
California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
UMass 93, UNC-Greensboro 90, OT
Furman 81, Radford 64
UMBC 91, W. Carolina 75
Wofford 77, Hampton 60
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Rice 83, New Orleans 78
Louisiana Tech 83, Northwestern St. 64
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.
Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Ecclesia at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
South Dakota 71, Southern U. 68
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Friday's Games
North Dakota 74, Troy 72
South Dakota 71, Southern U. 68
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Texas State 85, Dixie St. 65
North Dakota 74, Troy 72
Arkansas St. 72, SE Missouri 60
Saturday's Games
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Texas State vs. E. Washington at Northridge, C.A., 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
William Carey at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Friday's Games
Gonzaga 92, Bellarmine 50
Santa Clara 87, Cal Poly 57
UTEP 73, Pacific 64
Cal St.-Fullerton 57, San Diego 55
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Utah St. 85, New Mexico St. 58
Texas State 85, Dixie St. 65
Stephen F. Austin 87, Middle Tennessee 74
Stetson 60, Lamar 59
Tarleton St. 69, Paul Quinn College 42
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
Dixie St. vs. CS Northridge at Northridge, C.A., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Mexico St. vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., TBA
UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.