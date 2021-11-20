All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA00.000401.000
Washington St.00.000401.000
Arizona00.000301.000
Southern Cal00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Colorado00.00031.750
Stanford00.00031.750
Oregon00.00021.667
Arizona St.00.00022.500
California00.00022.500
Washington00.00022.500
Oregon St.00.00013.250

Friday's Games

S. Illinois 67, Colorado 63

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Boston College at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

UCLA at Bellarmine, 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. Chaminade at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington St., 9 p.m.

George Mason at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.00031.750
American U.00.00022.500
Boston U.00.00022.500
Colgate00.00022.500
Bucknell00.00012.333
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Navy00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00004.000
Lehigh00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Longwood 82, American U. 42

Merrimack 55, Lehigh 45

Duke 88, Lafayette 55

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon

Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000401.000
LSU00.000401.000
Texas A&M00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
Auburn00.000301.000
Florida00.000301.000
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Tennessee00.000201.000
Kentucky00.00031.750
Mississippi00.00031.750
South Carolina00.00031.750
Missouri00.00021.667
Vanderbilt00.00021.667
Georgia00.00022.500

Friday's Games

Kentucky 77, Ohio 59

Auburn 58, South Florida 52

Alabama 86, Oakland 59

Mississippi 74, Elon 56

Georgia Tech 88, Georgia 78

Saturday's Games

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boise St. vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Missouri vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, N.V., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgia at Newark, N.J., 7 p.m.

Belmont at LSU, 8 p.m.

California vs. Florida at Fort Myers, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000301.000
UNC-Greensboro00.00041.800
Furman00.00031.750
Samford00.00031.750
The Citadel00.00031.750
Wofford00.00031.750
VMI00.00021.667
ETSU00.00012.333
Mercer00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00013.250

Friday's Games

UMass 93, UNC-Greensboro 90, OT

Furman 81, Radford 64

UMBC 91, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 77, Hampton 60

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

ETSU vs. Murray St. at Naples, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Duke, 9 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Nicholls00.00032.600
SE Louisiana00.00022.500
Houston Baptist00.00012.333
McNeese St.00.00013.250
New Orleans00.00013.250
Northwestern St.00.00014.200
Incarnate Word00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Rice 83, New Orleans 78

Louisiana Tech 83, Northwestern St. 64

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Cal Poly at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 3 p.m.

Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Ecclesia at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M00.00011.500
Alabama A&M00.00012.333
Southern U.00.00013.250
Alabama St.00.00005.000
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00004.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00003.000
Grambling St.00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00004.000

Friday's Games

South Dakota 71, Southern U. 68

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.000301.000
S. Dakota St.00.00041.800
North Dakota00.00021.667
Oral Roberts00.00021.667
South Dakota00.00021.667
N. Dakota St.00.00022.500
UMKC00.00022.500
Denver00.00023.400
Nebraska-Omaha00.00012.333

Friday's Games

North Dakota 74, Troy 72

South Dakota 71, Southern U. 68

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Illinois at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Arkansas St.00.00031.750
UALR00.00031.750
Georgia St.00.00021.667
Appalachian St.00.00022.500
Texas State00.00022.500
Troy00.00022.500
Coastal Carolina00.00011.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00012.333
South Alabama00.00012.333
Texas-Arlington00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Texas State 85, Dixie St. 65

North Dakota 74, Troy 72

Arkansas St. 72, SE Missouri 60

Saturday's Games

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Texas State vs. E. Washington at Northridge, C.A., 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Troy at FAU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Delaware at Estero, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000501.000
Gonzaga00.000401.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000401.000
Santa Clara00.000401.000
BYU00.000301.000
Portland00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
San Diego00.00032.600
Pepperdine00.00022.500
Pacific00.00023.400

Friday's Games

Gonzaga 92, Bellarmine 50

Santa Clara 87, Cal Poly 57

UTEP 73, Pacific 64

Cal St.-Fullerton 57, San Diego 55

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Morgan St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. TCU at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 10:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000401.000
Grand Canyon00.000301.000
New Mexico St.00.00031.750
Seattle00.00031.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Utah Valley00.00031.750
Chicago St.00.00021.667
Rio Grande00.00021.667
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Dixie St.00.00012.333
Sam Houston St.00.00012.333
Lamar00.00013.250
Tarleton St.00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Utah St. 85, New Mexico St. 58

Texas State 85, Dixie St. 65

Stephen F. Austin 87, Middle Tennessee 74

Stetson 60, Lamar 59

Tarleton St. 69, Paul Quinn College 42

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Dixie St. vs. CS Northridge at Northridge, C.A., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Mexico St. vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., TBA

UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utah Valley vs. Idaho at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dixie St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you