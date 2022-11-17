All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
American 71, William & Mary 64
East Carolina 82, Hampton 73
Harvard 70, Northeastern 69
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arcadia at Drexel, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
UAB 92, Presbyterian 61
Thursday's Games
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT
Detroit 88, Ohio 74
N. Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51
Robert Morris 111, WV Wesleyan 56
Toledo 112, Oakland 90
Thursday's Games
Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Franklin at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. 87, Valparaiso 74
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houghton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65
Harvard 70, Northeastern 69
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ithaca at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.
Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT
Lehigh 64, Marist 54
Army 96, Siena 94, OT
Friday's Games
Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.
Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.
Albertus Magnus at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Fredonia St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Vincent at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.
Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon
St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Kent St. 94, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68
Detroit 88, Ohio 74
Toledo 112, Oakland 90
Ball St. 71, Omaha 61
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana-South Bend at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65
NC Central 109, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50
Thursday's Games
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. 87, Valparaiso 74
SE Missouri 67, Evansville 61
BYU 66, Missouri St. 64
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 90, Sacred Heart 81
Thursday's Games
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
