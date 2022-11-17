All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000301.000
Towson00.000301.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00021.667
Delaware00.00011.500
Drexel00.00011.500
Elon00.00012.333
Hampton00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00012.333
Stony Brook00.00012.333
UNC-Wilmington00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00013.250
Monmouth (NJ)00.00003.000
Northeastern00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

American 71, William & Mary 64

East Carolina 82, Hampton 73

Harvard 70, Northeastern 69

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arcadia at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00021.667
W. Kentucky00.000301.000
Charlotte00.000201.000
FAU00.00021.667
FIU00.00021.667
UAB00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
UTSA00.00021.667
Louisiana Tech00.00011.500
North Texas00.00011.500
Rice01.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

UAB 92, Presbyterian 61

Thursday's Games

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.00031.750
Detroit00.00021.667
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Milwaukee00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Robert Morris00.00021.667
Wright St.00.00021.667
Cleveland St.00.00013.250
Oakland00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00003.000
IUPUI00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT

Detroit 88, Ohio 74

N. Kentucky 64, Cincinnati 51

Robert Morris 111, WV Wesleyan 56

Toledo 112, Oakland 90

Thursday's Games

Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Franklin at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00022.500
Hartford00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. 87, Valparaiso 74

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houghton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000401.000
Harvard00.00031.750
Cornell00.00021.667
Princeton00.00012.333
Columbia00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Penn00.00013.250
Brown00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65

Harvard 70, Northeastern 69

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ithaca at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.

Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000401.000
Siena00.00021.667
St. Peter's00.00021.667
Iona00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
Canisius00.00012.333
Marist00.00012.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00012.333
Fairfield00.00003.000
Manhattan00.00002.000
Niagara00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. 58, Canisius 57, OT

Lehigh 64, Marist 54

Army 96, Siena 94, OT

Friday's Games

Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.

Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.

Albertus Magnus at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Fredonia St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Vincent at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.

Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon

St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000401.000
Toledo00.000301.000
Akron00.00021.667
Ball St.00.00021.667
Bowling Green00.00021.667
Cent. Michigan00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00012.333
Miami (Ohio)00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00012.333
Ohio00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Kent St. 94, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68

Detroit 88, Ohio 74

Toledo 112, Oakland 90

Ball St. 71, Omaha 61

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana-South Bend at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00022.500
Norfolk St.00.00022.500
Howard00.00023.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Delaware St.00.00013.250
Morgan St.00.00013.250
NC Central00.00013.250
SC State00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Columbia 70, Delaware St. 65

NC Central 109, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50

Thursday's Games

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000201.000
Indiana St.00.000201.000
Bradley00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
Illinois St.00.00021.667
S. Illinois00.00021.667
Missouri St.00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Belmont00.00012.333
Evansville00.00012.333
Valparaiso00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. 87, Valparaiso 74

SE Missouri 67, Evansville 61

BYU 66, Missouri St. 64

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000301.000
Nevada00.000301.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.000301.000
San Jose St.00.000301.000
UNLV00.000301.000
Utah St.00.000301.000
Wyoming00.00021.667
Boise St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500
Air Force00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00021.667
Wagner00.00021.667
Sacred Heart00.00022.500
LIU00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
Stonehill00.00013.250
CCSU00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 90, Sacred Heart 81

Thursday's Games

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

