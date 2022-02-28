All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Towson143.824237.767
Hofstra125.7062010.667
Delaware107.5881911.633
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston89.4711613.552
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Monday's Games

Delaware at Towson, delayed

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas151.938224.846
UAB124.750227.759
Louisiana Tech115.688208.714
UTEP97.5631612.571
Rice79.4381513.536
UTSA214.125920.310
Southern Miss.115.063623.207

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee133.813227.759
W. Kentucky97.5631712.586
FAU97.5631613.552
Charlotte88.5001513.536
Old Dominion79.4381217.414
FIU511.3131514.517
Marshall412.2501118.379

Wednesday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714199.679
Fort Wayne156.7142010.667
N. Kentucky146.7001811.621
Wright St.157.6821813.581
Oakland127.6321911.633
Detroit107.5881314.481
Youngstown St.129.5711813.581
Ill.-Chicago910.4741315.464
Milwaukee814.3641021.323
Robert Morris516.238723.233
Green Bay416.200524.172
IUPUI116.059325.107

Tuesday's Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton112.846215.808
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell67.4621410.583
Harvard58.3851312.520
Brown58.3851315.464
Dartmouth58.385816.333
Columbia112.077421.160

Sunday's Games

Princeton 74, Harvard 73

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona162.889245.828
Siena126.6671511.577
St. Peter's126.6671411.560
Monmouth (NJ)108.5561811.621
Marist99.5001413.519
Manhattan711.3891413.519
Quinnipiac711.3891214.462
Fairfield711.3891316.448
Niagara711.3891215.444
Rider711.3891117.393
Canisius513.278920.310

Sunday's Games

Canisius 72, Quinnipiac 67

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 62

Iona 67, Rider 61

Siena 70, Monmouth (NJ) 59

St. Peter's 63, Niagara 36

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo153.833236.793
Ohio144.778236.793
Kent St.144.778199.679
Buffalo134.765198.704
Akron126.667199.679
Ball St.89.4711315.464
Cent. Michigan610.375720.259
Miami (Ohio)612.3331217.414
Bowling Green513.2781217.414
E. Michigan513.2781019.345
N. Illinois513.278820.286
W. Michigan315.167722.241

Tuesday's Games

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.102.833196.760
Howard84.6671511.577
NC Central74.6361413.519
SC State75.5831513.536
Morgan St.56.4551013.435
Md.-Eastern Shore57.4171013.435
Coppin St.57.417621.222
Delaware St.012.000223.080

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781810.643
Loyola Chicago135.722227.759
Drake135.722229.710
Missouri St.135.722229.710
Bradley117.6111713.567
S. Illinois99.5001614.533
Valparaiso612.3331317.433
Illinois St.513.2781219.387
Indiana St.414.2221119.367
Evansville216.111623.207

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.142.875236.793
Wyoming123.800235.821
Colorado St.134.765234.852
San Diego St.104.714187.720
UNLV97.5631712.586
Fresno St.77.5001710.630
Utah St.710.4121614.533
Nevada610.3751215.444
New Mexico411.2671217.414
Air Force313.1881017.370
San Jose St.115.063820.286

Monday's Games

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882199.679
Wagner133.813195.792
LIU126.6671513.536
Mount St. Mary's97.5631315.464
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891019.345
Sacred Heart610.3751019.345
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278920.310
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267421.160
CCSU413.235723.233

Monday's Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TBD at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000282.933
Belmont153.833256.806
Morehead St.135.7222110.677
SE Missouri89.4711317.433
Tennessee St.810.4441317.433
Austin Peay810.4441216.429
Tennessee Tech710.4121020.333
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781120.355
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Wednesday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

