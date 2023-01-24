All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston901.000211.955
Towson62.750147.667
Hofstra62.750138.619
Drexel62.750128.600
UNC-Wilmington63.667166.727
NC A&T54.5561012.455
Northeastern44.500811.421
Stony Brook34.429713.350
Delaware35.3751110.524
William & Mary35.375813.381
Hampton17.125416.200
Elon07.000218.100
Monmouth (NJ)07.000119.050

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Drexel at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU901.000191.950
North Texas73.700165.762
Middle Tennessee63.667137.650
Rice53.625145.737
Charlotte45.444137.650
UAB45.444137.650
Louisiana Tech45.444119.550
UTEP45.444119.550
W. Kentucky36.333119.550
FIU36.333911.450
UTSA19.100714.333

Thursday's Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee82.800146.700
N. Kentucky82.800138.619
Youngstown St.73.700156.714
Cleveland St.73.700129.571
Oakland73.700912.429
Fort Wayne55.500138.619
Wright St.46.4001110.524
Robert Morris46.400912.429
Detroit46.400813.381
Green Bay19.100219.095
IUPUI010.000318.143

Monday's Games

Oakland 76, Detroit 67

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000516.238
Hartford00.000417.190

Monday's Games

Chicago St. 74, Coastal Carolina 70

Penn 76, Hartford 52

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833145.737
Cornell42.667145.737
Yale33.500136.684
Harvard33.500128.600
Brown33.500109.526
Dartmouth33.500713.350
Penn24.3331011.476
Columbia15.167615.286

Monday's Games

Penn 76, Hartford 52

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena72.778137.650
Iona62.750136.684
Quinnipiac63.667155.750
Rider63.66799.500
Fairfield54.556910.474
Niagara55.500109.526
Manhattan45.444612.333
Marist36.333711.389
Mount St. Mary's36.333713.350
Canisius37.300514.263
St. Peter's38.273812.400

Thursday's Games

Fairfield at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.601.000163.842
Akron51.833136.684
Ball St.42.667136.684
Toledo42.667136.684
Bowling Green33.500910.474
Buffalo33.500910.474
N. Illinois33.500712.368
Ohio24.333109.526
Cent. Michigan24.333712.368
W. Michigan24.333613.316
Miami (Ohio)15.167712.368
E. Michigan15.167415.211

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore41.800118.579
Morgan St.41.800119.550
Howard41.8001210.545
Norfolk St.32.600137.650
NC Central32.600109.526
Coppin St.14.200616.273
Delaware St.14.200216.111
SC State05.000318.143

Monday's Games

Howard 90, Coppin St. 76

Morgan St. 77, Norfolk St. 71

Md.-Eastern Shore 59, NC Central 58

Delaware St. 88, SC State 85, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois82.800165.762
Belmont82.800156.714
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Drake64.600156.714
Bradley64.600138.619
Indiana St.64.600138.619
Murray St.64.600119.550
Missouri St.64.6001010.500
Valparaiso37.300912.429
Illinois St.37.300813.381
Ill.-Chicago19.100912.429
Evansville010.000417.190

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.61.857154.789
Nevada62.750165.762
Utah St.52.714164.800
Boise St.52.714155.750
New Mexico53.625183.857
Air Force34.429128.600
San Jose St.34.429128.600
Fresno St.34.429711.389
Colorado St.26.2501011.476
UNLV16.143127.632
Wyoming16.143613.316

Monday's Games

Nevada 97, New Mexico 94, 2OT

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)51.833811.421
Fairleigh Dickinson52.7141210.545
Stonehill53.625913.409
Wagner43.571117.611
Sacred Heart43.5711111.500
Merrimack43.571615.286
CCSU34.429516.238
St. Francis (NY)25.286911.450
LIU08.000218.100

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

