All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Hofstra
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|NC A&T
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Northeastern
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|Elon
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
Thursday's Games
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Drexel at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|North Texas
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Rice
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Charlotte
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|UAB
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|W. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|FIU
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UTSA
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
Thursday's Games
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 9 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|8
|.619
|Youngstown St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|Oakland
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Wright St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Robert Morris
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Green Bay
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|19
|.095
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
Monday's Games
Oakland 76, Detroit 67
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Monday's Games
Chicago St. 74, Coastal Carolina 70
Penn 76, Hartford 52
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Cornell
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Yale
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Brown
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Penn
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
Monday's Games
Penn 76, Hartford 52
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Iona
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Rider
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Fairfield
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|10
|.474
|Niagara
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|14
|.263
|St. Peter's
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
Thursday's Games
Fairfield at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Bowling Green
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|Morgan St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Howard
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|10
|.545
|Norfolk St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|16
|.111
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
Monday's Games
Howard 90, Coppin St. 76
Morgan St. 77, Norfolk St. 71
Md.-Eastern Shore 59, NC Central 58
Delaware St. 88, SC State 85, OT
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Drake
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Indiana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Murray St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|New Mexico
|5
|3
|.625
|18
|3
|.857
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|UNLV
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Wyoming
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
Monday's Games
Nevada 97, New Mexico 94, 2OT
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Stonehill
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|13
|.409
|Wagner
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|16
|.238
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
