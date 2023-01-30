All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont62.7501210.545
New Hampshire53.6251010.500
Binghamton53.625912.429
Mass.-Lowell54.556176.739
Bryant44.500138.619
UMBC44.500149.609
NJIT34.429614.300
Maine35.375912.429
Albany (NY)17.125617.261

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston81.889202.909
Temple82.800149.609
Memphis72.778175.773
Tulane63.667137.650
Cincinnati54.556148.636
UCF45.444138.619
Wichita St.45.4441110.524
SMU36.333814.364
East Carolina27.2221111.500
South Florida27.222913.409
Tulsa18.111515.250

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72

SMU 82, South Florida 80

Memphis 80, Tulsa 68

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis71.875156.714
VCU72.778166.727
Dayton63.667148.636
Fordham53.625174.810
George Washington53.6251110.524
St. Bonaventure54.5561111.500
Duquesne45.444148.636
UMass45.444138.619
George Mason45.4441210.545
Richmond45.4441111.500
Saint Joseph's45.4441011.476
Rhode Island45.444813.381
Davidson36.3331011.476
La Salle26.250813.381
Loyola Chicago17.125713.350

Sunday's Games

Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76

Tuesday's Games

VCU at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Dayton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson101.909184.818
Virginia82.800163.842
Pittsburgh83.727157.682
North Carolina73.700156.714
NC State74.636175.773
Miami74.636165.762
Duke64.600156.714
Wake Forest65.545148.636
Syracuse65.545139.591
Florida St.56.455715.318
Boston College47.3641012.455
Virginia Tech37.300138.619
Notre Dame29.1821012.455
Georgia Tech110.091813.381
Louisville010.000219.095

Monday's Games

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Clemson at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty91.900185.783
Kennesaw St.91.900176.739
E. Kentucky73.700149.609
Stetson64.6001110.524
Queens (NC)55.500158.652
Jacksonville55.500129.571
Lipscomb55.5001310.565
North Alabama55.5001310.565
Bellarmine55.5001013.435
Florida Gulf Coast46.400149.609
Jacksonville St.37.3001013.435
North Florida37.300814.364
Austin Peay28.200815.348
Cent. Arkansas28.200716.304

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.62.750183.857
Texas62.750174.810
Iowa St.62.750155.750
Kansas53.625174.810
Baylor53.625165.762
TCU53.625165.762
Oklahoma St.35.375129.571
West Virginia26.250138.619
Oklahoma26.250129.571
Texas Tech08.0001110.524

Monday's Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette92.818175.773
Providence92.818175.773
Xavier92.818175.773
Creighton73.700138.619
Seton Hall65.545139.591
UConn56.455166.727
Villanova46.4001011.476
St. John's47.364148.636
DePaul38.273913.409
Butler39.2501112.478
Georgetown110.091616.273

Sunday's Games

Providence 70, Villanova 65

St. John's 75, Georgetown 73

Tuesday's Games

UConn at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1001.000167.696
Montana St.82.800158.652
Weber St.63.6671111.500
Sacramento St.54.5561210.545
Idaho St.54.556814.364
Montana46.4001012.455
Portland St.36.333913.409
N. Colorado27.222714.333
N. Arizona27.222616.273
Idaho28.200815.348

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville91.900176.739
Radford82.800149.609
Longwood73.700158.652
Gardner-Webb64.6001111.500
Winthrop55.5001013.435
SC-Upstate46.400912.429
Campbell46.400913.409
Charleston Southern46.400813.381
High Point28.2001012.455
Presbyterian19.100518.217

Wednesday's Games

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.909211.955
Northwestern63.667155.750
Illinois64.600156.714
Indiana64.600156.714
Rutgers64.600147.667
Michigan St.65.545148.636
Maryland55.500147.667
Penn St.55.500147.667
Iowa55.500138.619
Michigan55.5001110.524
Wisconsin46.400128.600
Ohio St.37.3001110.524
Nebraska38.2731012.455
Minnesota19.100713.350

Sunday's Games

Penn St. 83, Michigan 61

Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61

Iowa 93, Rutgers 82

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara81.889173.850
UC Riverside82.800157.682
UC Irvine72.778147.667
Hawaii73.700166.727
UC Davis64.600139.591
Long Beach St.64.6001210.545
Cal St.-Fullerton65.5451211.522
UC San Diego37.300814.364
CS Bakersfield28.200615.286
Cal Poly19.100715.318
CS Northridge110.091418.182

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

