All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|10
|.545
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|6
|.739
|Bryant
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Maine at Bryant, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Temple
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Memphis
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|SMU
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72
SMU 82, South Florida 80
Memphis 80, Tulsa 68
Wednesday's Games
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Dayton
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Fordham
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|George Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|UMass
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|Richmond
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Davidson
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|13
|.350
Sunday's Games
Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76
Tuesday's Games
VCU at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Dayton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.
George Washington at La Salle, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|4
|.818
|Virginia
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|3
|.842
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|NC State
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Miami
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Wake Forest
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|15
|.318
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|8
|.619
|Notre Dame
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
|Louisville
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Monday's Games
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Clemson at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at NC State, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Kennesaw St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|E. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Queens (NC)
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Jacksonville
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Lipscomb
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Bellarmine
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Austin Peay
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|3
|.857
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|4
|.810
|Baylor
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|TCU
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Oklahoma
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Texas Tech
|0
|8
|.000
|11
|10
|.524
Monday's Games
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Providence
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Xavier
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Creighton
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|UConn
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|6
|.727
|Villanova
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|St. John's
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|8
|.636
|DePaul
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|Butler
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Georgetown
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|16
|.273
Sunday's Games
Providence 70, Villanova 65
St. John's 75, Georgetown 73
Tuesday's Games
UConn at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Weber St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Portland St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Colorado
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|N. Arizona
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Radford
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Longwood
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Winthrop
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|SC-Upstate
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Campbell
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|High Point
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
|Presbyterian
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
Wednesday's Games
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|1
|.955
|Northwestern
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Illinois
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Rutgers
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Maryland
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Ohio St.
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Minnesota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|13
|.350
Sunday's Games
Penn St. 83, Michigan 61
Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61
Iowa 93, Rutgers 82
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|UC Riverside
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|UC Irvine
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Long Beach St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UC San Diego
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|15
|.318
|CS Northridge
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.