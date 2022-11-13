All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000201.000
Towson00.000201.000
Drexel00.000101.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00011.500
Delaware00.00011.500
Elon00.00011.500
Hampton00.00011.500
NC A&T00.00011.500
Stony Brook00.00011.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00011.500
William & Mary00.00011.500
Monmouth (NJ)00.00002.000
Northeastern00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Hampton 89, Regent 60

Providence 89, Northeastern 65

Sunday's Games

NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.000201.000
W. Kentucky00.000201.000
Charlotte00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
FAU00.00011.500
Middle Tennessee00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
UAB00.00011.500
UTEP00.00011.500
UTSA00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Winthrop 76, Middle Tennessee 68

W. Kentucky 127, Kentucky St. 61

UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64

Sunday's Games

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.000201.000
Milwaukee00.00021.667
Detroit00.00011.500
Fort Wayne00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Oakland00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Wright St.00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00002.000
IUPUI00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 92, Green Bay 58

Fort Wayne 81, SIU-Edwardsville 76

Wright St. 73, Louisville 72

Ohio 81, Cleveland St. 70

N. Kentucky 89, Cincinnati Clermont 49

Milwaukee 112, Cardinal Stritch 38

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00012.333
Chicago St.00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Hartford 53

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000201.000
Cornell00.00011.500
Harvard00.00011.500
Dartmouth00.00012.333
Brown00.00002.000
Columbia00.00002.000
Penn00.00002.000
Princeton00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 107, Mass. College 52

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000201.000
Siena00.000201.000
Canisius00.00011.500
Iona00.00011.500
Marist00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
St. Peter's00.00011.500
Fairfield00.00002.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00002.000
Niagara00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Seton Hall 80, St. Peter's 44

Bucknell 68, Niagara 50

Rider 87, College of NJ 50

Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

Binghamton 78, Marist 75

Siena 75, Albany (NY) 62

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bowling Green00.000201.000
Kent St.00.000201.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Akron00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00011.500
Ohio00.00011.500
W. Michigan00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

James Madison 97, Buffalo 62

Miami (Ohio) 87, Goshen 44

Ohio 81, Cleveland St. 70

Indiana St. 83, Ball St. 71

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00021.667
Delaware St.00.00011.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00011.500
Coppin St.00.00012.333
Howard00.00012.333
Morgan St.00.00012.333
NC Central00.00002.000
SC State00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Tennessee St. 80, SC State 61

Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Bryn Athyn 43

VCU 69, Morgan St. 54

Sunday's Games

Gallaudet at Howard, Noon

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.00.000201.000
S. Illinois00.000201.000
Drake00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.00021.667
Belmont00.00011.500
Bradley00.00011.500
Evansville00.00011.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 83, Ball St. 71

Saint Louis 83, Evansville 65

Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53

Illinois St. 69, Northwestern St. 67

Sunday's Games

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000201.000
Nevada00.000201.000
New Mexico00.000201.000
San Diego St.00.000201.000
San Jose St.00.000201.000
UNLV00.000201.000
Utah St.00.000201.000
Wyoming00.000201.000
Air Force00.00011.500
Boise St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Nevada 59, Grand Canyon 46

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

UNLV 88, Incarnate Word 63

Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
Sacred Heart00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00011.500
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00011.500
Wagner00.00011.500
Stonehill00.00012.333
CCSU00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Stonehill 82, Army 77

La Salle 77, Wagner 69

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Hartford 53

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.

CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.

