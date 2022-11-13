All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Hampton 89, Regent 60
Providence 89, Northeastern 65
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Winthrop 76, Middle Tennessee 68
W. Kentucky 127, Kentucky St. 61
UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64
Sunday's Games
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 92, Green Bay 58
Fort Wayne 81, SIU-Edwardsville 76
Wright St. 73, Louisville 72
Ohio 81, Cleveland St. 70
N. Kentucky 89, Cincinnati Clermont 49
Milwaukee 112, Cardinal Stritch 38
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Hartford 53
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth 107, Mass. College 52
Sunday's Games
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Seton Hall 80, St. Peter's 44
Bucknell 68, Niagara 50
Rider 87, College of NJ 50
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
Binghamton 78, Marist 75
Siena 75, Albany (NY) 62
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
James Madison 97, Buffalo 62
Miami (Ohio) 87, Goshen 44
Ohio 81, Cleveland St. 70
Indiana St. 83, Ball St. 71
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Tennessee St. 80, SC State 61
Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Bryn Athyn 43
VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
Sunday's Games
Gallaudet at Howard, Noon
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 83, Ball St. 71
Saint Louis 83, Evansville 65
Murray St. 90, Lindsey Wilson 53
Illinois St. 69, Northwestern St. 67
Sunday's Games
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Nevada 59, Grand Canyon 46
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
UNLV 88, Incarnate Word 63
Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Stonehill 82, Army 77
La Salle 77, Wagner 69
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Hartford 53
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.