All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona81.889182.900
UCLA82.800163.842
Southern Cal93.750193.864
Oregon73.700147.667
Washington73.700128.600
Washington St.63.667137.650
Stanford65.545138.619
Colorado57.417139.591
Arizona St.27.222613.316
California210.167914.391
Utah211.154914.391
Oregon St.18.111316.158

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate62.7501011.476
Navy74.636148.636
Loyola (Md.)74.636139.591
Army74.6361310.565
Lehigh74.636914.391
Boston U.65.545159.625
Holy Cross35.375515.250
Lafayette36.333614.300
American27.222615.286
Bucknell29.182518.217

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American, 4 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn901.000211.955
Kentucky72.778184.818
Arkansas63.667175.773
Tennessee63.667156.714
Mississippi St.53.625147.667
LSU45.444166.727
Texas A&M45.444157.682
Alabama45.444148.636
Florida45.444148.636
South Carolina45.444138.619
Mississippi36.3331210.545
Vanderbilt36.3331110.524
Missouri26.250813.381
Georgia18.111616.273

Saturday's Games

Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman92.818177.708
Chattanooga82.800185.783
Mercer64.6001310.565
VMI75.5831410.583
Wofford56.4551310.565
Samford46.400148.636
UNC-Greensboro46.4001210.545
ETSU47.3641212.500
The Citadel37.300912.429
W. Carolina38.273915.375

Friday's Games

VMI 76, W. Carolina 69

Saturday's Games

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans601.000138.619
Nicholls42.667149.609
SE Louisiana42.6671211.522
Texas A&M-CC33.500167.696
Northwestern St.33.500716.304
McNeese St.24.333815.348
Houston Baptist24.333613.316
Incarnate Word06.000419.174

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M72.778911.450
Southern U.62.750129.571
Grambling St.62.750912.429
Texas Southern63.667810.444
Alcorn St.63.667714.333
Prairie View43.571413.235
Alabama A&M45.444514.263
Alabama St.45.444516.238
Bethune-Cookman36.333516.238
Ark.-Pine Bluff36.333517.227
Jackson St.27.222416.200
MVSU18.111118.053

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1101.000204.833
Oral Roberts93.750158.652
N. Dakota St.74.636158.652
UMKC74.636149.609
South Dakota64.600138.619
W. Illinois56.455149.609
Denver57.417916.360
Omaha39.250419.174
St. Thomas (MN)27.222813.381
North Dakota011.000420.167

Saturday's Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.83.7271410.583
Troy63.667157.682
Arkansas St.53.625146.700
Texas St.53.625146.700
South Alabama54.556157.682
Louisiana-Lafayette55.5001010.500
Texas-Arlington55.500912.429
Coastal Carolina45.444129.571
Georgia Southern45.444119.550
Georgia St.25.286810.444
UALR25.286712.368
Louisiana-Monroe38.2731112.478

Saturday's Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga701.000182.900
Saint Mary's (Cal.)61.857184.818
San Francisco53.625185.783
Santa Clara53.625158.652
San Diego64.6001310.565
BYU54.556177.708
Portland25.2861111.500
Pacific25.286714.333
Loyola Marymount26.250911.450
Pepperdine09.000618.250

Saturday's Games

Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle81.889175.773
New Mexico St.71.875183.857
Sam Houston St.92.8181410.583
Grand Canyon53.625155.750
Stephen F. Austin64.600148.636
Utah Valley St.54.556147.667
Abilene Christian65.545157.682
Tarleton St.55.5001013.435
Dixie St.45.4441111.500
Cal Baptist27.2221210.545
Chicago St.27.222616.273
Texas Rio Grande Valley28.200715.318
Lamar09.000220.091

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

