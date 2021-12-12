All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
NJIT00.00054.556
Stony Brook00.00054.556
UMBC00.00054.556
New Hampshire00.00044.500
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00026.250
Albany (NY)00.00027.222
Hartford00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62

Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45

Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55

Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

UNLV 95, Hartford 78

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00081.889
East Carolina00.00082.800
Wichita St.00.00072.778
UCF00.00062.750
SMU00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00073.700
Temple00.00064.600
Memphis00.00054.556
Tulsa00.00055.500
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's 68, Temple 49

Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

UCF 83, NC A&T 68

Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00082.800
Davidson00.00062.750
Saint Louis00.00083.727
Rhode Island00.00073.700
Fordham00.00074.636
Dayton00.00064.600
Richmond00.00064.600
Saint Joseph's00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
La Salle00.00054.556
UMass00.00065.545
George Mason00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62

Saint Joseph's 68, Temple 49

La Salle 76, Penn 74

UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

North Texas 66, UMass 57

Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

Richmond 72, Toledo 69

VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

Sunday's Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00091.900
North Carolina101.00072.778
Miami101.00073.700
Louisville101.00063.667
Boston College101.00064.600
Virginia101.00064.600
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00072.778
Virginia Tech01.00073.700
Florida St.01.00053.625
Clemson01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00044.500
Pittsburgh01.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

North Carolina 80, Elon 63

Sunday's Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
North Alabama00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Liberty00.00054.556
Lipscomb00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
E. Kentucky00.00056.455
Kennesaw St.00.00046.400
Jacksonville St.00.00035.375
North Florida00.00039.250
Stetson00.00026.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. 80, Voorhees 56

North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48

Ohio 55, Stetson 45

Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74

Sunday's Games

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.000901.000
Baylor00.000801.000
Kansas00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
West Virginia00.00081.889
Texas Tech00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas00.00062.750
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667
Kansas St.00.00053.625

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66

Kansas 102, Missouri 65

TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.000101.909
Xavier00.00091.900
DePaul00.00081.889
Seton Hall00.00081.889
UConn00.00092.818
Creighton00.00082.800
St. John's00.00072.778
Villanova00.00072.778
Marquette00.00083.727
Butler00.00073.700
Georgetown00.00054.556

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

Creighton 83, BYU 71

Providence 68, CCSU 53

Butler 66, E. Illinois 54

UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

UCLA 67, Marquette 56

Sunday's Games

Colgate at St. John's, Noon

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00091.900
S. Utah201.00073.700
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50074.636
Montana St.11.50074.636
Portland St.11.50034.429
N. Arizona11.50046.400
E. Washington01.00055.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00027.222
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60

S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61

South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36

Montana St. 72, St. Thomas (MN) 65

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Longwood00.00064.600
Presbyterian00.00064.600
UNC-Asheville00.00064.600
Winthrop00.00064.600
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00046.400
Hampton00.00046.400
Radford00.00046.400
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00038.273
SC-Upstate00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

UCF 83, NC A&T 68

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55

James Madison 79, Radford 70

Winthrop 83, Carver 52

Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

Sunday's Games

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00073.700
Northwestern101.00062.750
Minnesota11.50081.889
Purdue11.50081.889
Wisconsin11.50082.800
Indiana11.50072.778
Michigan11.50064.600
Rutgers11.50054.556
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00054.556
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Auburn 99, Nebraska 68

Ohio St. 73, Wisconsin 55

Michigan St. 80, Penn St. 64

Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Minnesota 75, Michigan 65

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00052.714
UC San Diego00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00053.625
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Davis00.00043.571
UC Riverside00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00055.500
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Long Beach St.00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59

Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

