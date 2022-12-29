All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000122.857
Bryant00.00094.692
UMBC00.00094.692
Maine00.00067.462
Vermont00.00068.429
New Hampshire00.00057.417
Albany (NY)00.000510.333
Binghamton00.00048.333
NJIT00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46

Harvard 74, Maine 73, OT

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), Noon

Binghamton at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston101.000131.929
UCF101.000103.769
Temple101.00077.500
Memphis00.000103.769
Cincinnati00.00094.692
East Carolina01.00095.643
Tulane00.00074.636
South Florida00.00076.538
Wichita St.01.00076.538
SMU00.00058.385
Tulsa01.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Temple 59, East Carolina 57

UCF 52, Wichita St. 45

Houston 89, Tulsa 50

Thursday's Games

South Florida at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton101.00095.643
Davidson101.00085.615
Fordham01.000122.857
UMass00.00093.750
Duquesne01.000104.714
VCU00.00094.692
George Mason00.00085.615
Saint Louis00.00085.615
Richmond00.00076.538
Loyola Chicago00.00066.500
Saint Joseph's00.00066.500
George Washington00.00067.462
St. Bonaventure00.00067.462
La Salle00.00057.417
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Dayton 69, Duquesne 57

Davidson 57, Fordham 43

Richmond 83, Coppin St. 65

Thursday's Games

La Salle at Howard, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 2 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000121.923
Clemson201.000103.769
Pittsburgh201.00094.692
Florida St.21.667410.286
Virginia Tech11.500112.846
Virginia11.50092.818
Duke11.500103.769
North Carolina11.50094.692
Wake Forest11.50094.692
Syracuse11.50085.615
Boston College11.50076.538
NC State12.333113.786
Notre Dame02.00085.615
Georgia Tech02.00075.583
Louisville03.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46

Friday's Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NC State at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Virginia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Queens (NC)00.000103.769
Liberty00.00094.692
Jacksonville00.00074.636
Kennesaw St.00.00085.615
Lipscomb00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00085.615
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
Austin Peay00.00067.462
Stetson00.00056.455
North Florida00.00057.417
Bellarmine00.00058.385
Cent. Arkansas00.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

Liberty at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Stetson at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000111.917
Kansas St.00.000111.917
TCU00.000111.917
Texas00.000111.917
Baylor00.000102.833
Texas Tech00.000102.833
West Virginia00.000102.833
Iowa St.00.00092.818
Oklahoma00.00093.750
Oklahoma St.00.00084.667

Wednesday's Games

TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57

Baylor 85, Nicholls 56

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech at TCU, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn301.0001401.000
Xavier301.000113.786
Providence201.000103.769
Marquette21.667104.714
Creighton21.66786.571
Villanova11.50076.538
St. John's12.333113.786
Butler02.00085.615
Seton Hall03.00077.500
DePaul02.00067.462
Georgetown02.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

UConn 74, Villanova 66

Xavier 84, St. John's 79

Thursday's Games

Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Seton Hall, Noon

UConn at Xavier, Noon

Marquette at Villanova, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00076.538
Sacramento St.00.00076.538
Montana00.00066.500
E. Washington00.00067.462
Idaho00.00067.462
Portland St.00.00067.462
N. Colorado00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00058.385
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento St. 72, CS Stanislaus 51

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Idaho at Montana, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00084.667
Longwood00.00085.615
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Radford00.00067.462
SC-Upstate00.00056.455
Campbell00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Winthrop00.00058.385
Charleston Southern00.00047.364
Presbyterian00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001201.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00092.818
Ohio St.101.00083.727
Michigan101.00074.636
Indiana11.500103.769
Maryland11.50093.750
Penn St.11.50093.750
Michigan St.11.50084.667
Rutgers11.50084.667
Illinois02.00084.667
Iowa01.00084.667
Nebraska02.00076.538
Minnesota02.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Brown at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00092.818
Hawaii00.00093.750
UC Davis00.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00075.583
UC Riverside00.00075.583
Cal Poly00.00066.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00066.500
Long Beach St.00.00066.500
UC San Diego00.00057.417
CS Bakersfield00.00047.364
CS Northridge00.00038.273

Thursday's Games

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

