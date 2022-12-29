All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46
Harvard 74, Maine 73, OT
Thursday's Games
Binghamton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), Noon
Binghamton at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Temple
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Temple 59, East Carolina 57
UCF 52, Wichita St. 45
Houston 89, Tulsa 50
Thursday's Games
South Florida at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Dayton 69, Duquesne 57
Davidson 57, Fordham 43
Richmond 83, Coppin St. 65
Thursday's Games
La Salle at Howard, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 2 p.m.
UMass at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
La Salle at VCU, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Clemson
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|10
|.286
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Duke
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|NC State
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46
Friday's Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NC State at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Virginia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon
Florida St. at Duke, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.
Liberty at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stetson at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
Wednesday's Games
TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57
Baylor 85, Nicholls 56
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech at TCU, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|St. John's
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Butler
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
UConn 74, Villanova 66
Xavier 84, St. John's 79
Thursday's Games
Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Seton Hall, Noon
UConn at Xavier, Noon
Marquette at Villanova, 2 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Sacramento St. 72, CS Stanislaus 51
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho at Montana, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday's Games
Brown at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Penn St., 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.
UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
