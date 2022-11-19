All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
UMBC 71, Lafayette 63
Maine 93, Columbia 70
Iona 71, Vermont 50
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
American at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Emerson at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Temple 72, Rutgers 66
Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65
UCF 60, Oklahoma St. 56, OT
Saturday's Games
Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.
UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Friday's Games
Wake Forest 75, La Salle 63
UMass 71, Murray St. 69
Duquesne 85, Colgate 80
George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Davidson 69, South Carolina 60
Boston College 71, George Mason 56
Boise St. 70, Loyola Chicago 48
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Sunday's Games
La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon
Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., TBA
UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech 61, Penn St. 59
Wake Forest 75, La Salle 63
Clemson 76, Bellarmine 66
Duke 92, Delaware 58
Notre Dame 66, Lipscomb 65
Virginia 86, Baylor 79
Florida 76, Florida St. 67
Boston College 71, George Mason 56
Saturday's Games
Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.
Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Stetson 78, Rider 68
Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64
Queens (NC) 81, Green Bay 65
Kennesaw St. 72, SE Louisiana 68
E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61
Clemson 76, Bellarmine 66
Southern Miss. 76, Liberty 72
Notre Dame 66, Lipscomb 65
MVSU 76, North Alabama 68
Alabama 104, Jacksonville St. 62
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.
Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon
SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon
Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Voorhees at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
UCF 60, Oklahoma St. 56, OT
Virginia 86, Baylor 79
West Virginia 92, Penn 58
Kansas 82, S. Utah 76
Oklahoma 64, South Alabama 60
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.
Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount 84, Georgetown 66
Indiana 81, Xavier 79
Michigan St. 73, Villanova 71
UConn 86, UNC-Wilmington 50
Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61
Saturday's Games
Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon
Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Sacramento St. 58, UC Merced 43
Montana St. 106, Warner Pacific 64
N. Arizona 63, UC Santa Barbara 54
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69
Montana 62, Merrimack 51
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Longwood 90, VMI 58
Campbell 63, Appalachian St. 58
Wofford 60, Gardner-Webb 58
SC-Upstate 79, Coastal Carolina 78
UNC-Asheville 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64
UNLV 78, High Point 68
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.
Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Friday's Games
Virginia Tech 61, Penn St. 59
Temple 72, Rutgers 66
Indiana 81, Xavier 79
Michigan St. 73, Villanova 71
Northwestern 60, Fort Wayne 52
Illinois 79, UCLA 70
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., TBA
Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Navy 78, UC San Diego 69, OT
N. Arizona 63, UC Santa Barbara 54
UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Pacific 91, 2OT
Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
Saturday's Games
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Occidental at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
