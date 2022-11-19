All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maine00.00031.750
Mass.-Lowell00.00031.750
Binghamton00.00021.667
Bryant00.00021.667
New Hampshire00.00021.667
UMBC00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00023.400
Vermont00.00014.200
NJIT00.00003.000

Friday's Games

UMBC 71, Lafayette 63

Maine 93, Columbia 70

Iona 71, Vermont 50

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

American at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Emerson at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000401.000
East Carolina00.000301.000
Tulane00.000301.000
Cincinnati00.00031.750
UCF00.00031.750
Wichita St.00.00021.667
Temple00.00022.500
Tulsa00.00022.500
Memphis00.00011.500
SMU00.00012.333
South Florida00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Temple 72, Rutgers 66

Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65

UCF 60, Oklahoma St. 56, OT

Saturday's Games

Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.

UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.000301.000
Davidson00.00041.800
Duquesne00.00031.750
George Washington00.00031.750
UMass00.00031.750
VCU00.00031.750
Dayton00.00021.667
Fordham00.00021.667
Saint Joseph's00.00021.667
George Mason00.00022.500
La Salle00.00022.500
Loyola Chicago00.00022.500
Richmond00.00022.500
Rhode Island00.00012.333
St. Bonaventure00.00012.333

Friday's Games

Wake Forest 75, La Salle 63

UMass 71, Murray St. 69

Duquesne 85, Colgate 80

George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

Davidson 69, South Carolina 60

Boston College 71, George Mason 56

Boise St. 70, Loyola Chicago 48

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon

Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., TBA

UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000501.000
Notre Dame00.000401.000
Wake Forest00.000401.000
Georgia Tech00.000301.000
Miami00.000301.000
NC State00.000301.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Virginia00.000301.000
Boston College00.00031.750
Clemson00.00031.750
Duke00.00031.750
Syracuse00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00013.250
Florida St.00.00004.000
Louisville00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech 61, Penn St. 59

Wake Forest 75, La Salle 63

Clemson 76, Bellarmine 66

Duke 92, Delaware 58

Notre Dame 66, Lipscomb 65

Virginia 86, Baylor 79

Florida 76, Florida St. 67

Boston College 71, George Mason 56

Saturday's Games

Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.

Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson00.000301.000
Kennesaw St.00.00031.750
North Alabama00.00031.750
Queens (NC)00.00031.750
Austin Peay00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00022.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00022.500
E. Kentucky00.00022.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00022.500
Liberty00.00022.500
Lipscomb00.00022.500
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
North Florida00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Stetson 78, Rider 68

Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64

Queens (NC) 81, Green Bay 65

Kennesaw St. 72, SE Louisiana 68

E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61

Clemson 76, Bellarmine 66

Southern Miss. 76, Liberty 72

Notre Dame 66, Lipscomb 65

MVSU 76, North Alabama 68

Alabama 104, Jacksonville St. 62

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.

Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon

SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon

Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Voorhees at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Kansas St.00.000301.000
Texas00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Baylor00.00031.750
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Oklahoma St.00.00022.500

Friday's Games

UCF 60, Oklahoma St. 56, OT

Virginia 86, Baylor 79

West Virginia 92, Penn 58

Kansas 82, S. Utah 76

Oklahoma 64, South Alabama 60

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000401.000
St. John's00.000401.000
UConn00.000401.000
Providence00.000301.000
DePaul00.00031.750
Marquette00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
Butler00.00021.667
Seton Hall00.00021.667
Georgetown00.00022.500
Villanova00.00022.500

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount 84, Georgetown 66

Indiana 81, Xavier 79

Michigan St. 73, Villanova 71

UConn 86, UNC-Wilmington 50

Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61

Saturday's Games

Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon

Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00031.750
Montana00.00022.500
Montana St.00.00022.500
N. Arizona00.00023.400
N. Colorado00.00012.333
Portland St.00.00012.333
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
Idaho00.00013.250
Idaho St.00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Sacramento St. 58, UC Merced 43

Montana St. 106, Warner Pacific 64

N. Arizona 63, UC Santa Barbara 54

Denver 70, Idaho St. 69

Montana 62, Merrimack 51

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville00.000301.000
High Point00.00031.750
Campbell00.00021.667
Longwood00.00022.500
Radford00.00022.500
SC-Upstate00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00022.500
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00013.250
Gardner-Webb00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Longwood 90, VMI 58

Campbell 63, Appalachian St. 58

Wofford 60, Gardner-Webb 58

SC-Upstate 79, Coastal Carolina 78

UNC-Asheville 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64

UNLV 78, High Point 68

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. UNC-Asheville at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000401.000
Northwestern00.000401.000
Indiana00.000301.000
Iowa00.000301.000
Maryland00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Penn St.00.00041.800
Michigan00.00031.750
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Minnesota00.00031.750
Rutgers00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00021.667

Friday's Games

Virginia Tech 61, Penn St. 59

Temple 72, Rutgers 66

Indiana 81, Xavier 79

Michigan St. 73, Villanova 71

Northwestern 60, Fort Wayne 52

Illinois 79, UCLA 70

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Saint Louis at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., TBA

Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.000301.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00031.750
UC Davis00.00031.750
CS Bakersfield00.00021.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00021.667
CS Northridge00.00012.333
Cal Poly00.00012.333
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
UC Riverside00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Navy 78, UC San Diego 69, OT

N. Arizona 63, UC Santa Barbara 54

UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Pacific 91, 2OT

Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

Saturday's Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Occidental at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

