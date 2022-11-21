All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88, OT
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56
UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79
Tennessee Tech 69, ETSU 62
UALR 94, Jackson St. 91
Monday's Games
Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Baylor 80, UCLA 75
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
Houston 66, Oregon 56
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57
Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67
Radford 90, Army 75
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Sunday's Games
Furman 79, South Carolina 60
Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 51
Missouri 83, MVSU 62
Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
Furman 79, South Carolina 60
W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88, OT
Samford 78, Texas Southern 63
Fairleigh Dickinson 93, VMI 89
Tennessee Tech 69, ETSU 62
Wofford 78, NC A&T 64
Monday's Games
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61
Appalachian St. 83, SE Louisiana 74
McNeese St. 66, Lamar 57
Monday's Games
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 73, Alabama St. 54
Samford 78, Texas Southern 63
UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79
Nebraska 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Missouri 83, MVSU 62
UALR 94, Jackson St. 91
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
N. Dakota St. 76, Crown (Minn.) 55
Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
North Carolina 80, James Madison 64
Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61
Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57
Appalachian St. 83, SE Louisiana 74
Georgia St. 74, UNC-Asheville 68
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Sunday's Games
Loyola Marymount 77, Wake Forest 75, OT
UCF 57, Santa Clara 50
Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72
Monday's Games
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Sunday's Games
Utah Valley St. 79, Green Bay 56
Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54
Monday's Games
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
Drake vs. Tarleton St. at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
