All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00031.750
Tennessee St.00.00031.750
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
UT Martin00.00033.500
S. Indiana00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
Tennessee Tech00.00023.400
UALR00.00023.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88, OT

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56

UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79

Tennessee Tech 69, ETSU 62

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

Monday's Games

Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000301.000
Arizona St.00.00041.800
Oregon St.00.00031.750
Southern Cal00.00031.750
Utah00.00031.750
Washington00.00031.750
UCLA00.00032.600
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon00.00022.500
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00012.333
California00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Baylor 80, UCLA 75

Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

Houston 66, Oregon 56

Monday's Games

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Colgate00.00032.600
American00.00022.500
Bucknell00.00022.500
Lehigh00.00022.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00022.500
Army00.00023.400
Holy Cross00.00013.250
Lafayette00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57

Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67

Radford 90, Army 75

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Auburn00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
Mississippi St.00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
LSU00.000301.000
Florida00.00031.750
Georgia00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00032.600
Texas A&M00.00032.600
Vanderbilt00.00022.500
South Carolina00.00023.400

Sunday's Games

Furman 79, South Carolina 60

Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 51

Missouri 83, MVSU 62

Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000501.000
W. Carolina00.00042.667
ETSU00.00032.600
Furman00.00032.600
Wofford00.00032.600
Chattanooga00.00022.500
Mercer00.00022.500
The Citadel00.00022.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00012.333
VMI00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

Furman 79, South Carolina 60

W. Carolina 90, Lindenwood (Mo.) 88, OT

Samford 78, Texas Southern 63

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, VMI 89

Tennessee Tech 69, ETSU 62

Wofford 78, NC A&T 64

Monday's Games

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
McNeese St.00.00023.400
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00014.200
Nicholls00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61

Appalachian St. 83, SE Louisiana 74

McNeese St. 66, Lamar 57

Monday's Games

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00031.750
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Grambling St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00022.500
Southern U.00.00013.250
MVSU00.00015.167
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama A&M00.00004.000
Alabama St.00.00005.000
Florida A&M00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 73, Alabama St. 54

Samford 78, Texas Southern 63

UT Martin 80, Prairie View 79

Nebraska 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Missouri 83, MVSU 62

UALR 94, Jackson St. 91

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00031.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00042.667
Oral Roberts00.00032.600
South Dakota00.00022.500
W. Illinois00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00023.400
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
Omaha00.00013.250
N. Dakota St.00.00014.200
UMKC00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

N. Dakota St. 76, Crown (Minn.) 55

Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000401.000
Southern Miss.00.000401.000
Troy00.00051.833
James Madison00.00041.800
Marshall00.00031.750
Appalachian St.00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Arkansas St.00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00022.500
Texas St.00.00022.500
South Alabama00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

North Carolina 80, James Madison 64

Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61

Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57

Appalachian St. 83, SE Louisiana 74

Georgia St. 74, UNC-Asheville 68

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000501.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
Pepperdine00.00041.800
BYU00.00031.750
Gonzaga00.00031.750
San Diego00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00042.667
Portland00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00032.600
Pacific00.00022.500

Sunday's Games

Loyola Marymount 77, Wake Forest 75, OT

UCF 57, Santa Clara 50

Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

Monday's Games

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000401.000
Seattle00.000401.000
Cal Baptist00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00031.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Tarleton St.00.00031.750
Abilene Christian00.00021.667
S. Utah00.00032.600
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00022.500
Texas-Arlington00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00023.400

Sunday's Games

Utah Valley St. 79, Green Bay 56

Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

Monday's Games

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Tarleton St. at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

