All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00074.636
Morehead St.00.00065.545
S. Indiana00.00065.545
Tennessee St.00.00065.545
UT Martin00.00065.545
SE Missouri00.00056.455
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
UALR00.00037.300
Tennessee Tech00.00038.273
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Thursday's Games

S. Indiana 84, Saint Mary of the Woods 42

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois at IUPUI, Noon

UT Martin at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

UALR at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Knox at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Bryan at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Illinois Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000101.909
UCLA201.00092.818
Utah201.00092.818
Southern Cal201.00083.727
Arizona11.50091.900
Washington11.50083.727
Oregon11.50065.545
Oregon St.11.50056.455
Colorado02.00065.545
Washington St.02.00045.444
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.000011.000

Thursday's Games

Colorado 84, North Alabama 60

Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

Friday's Games

Green Bay at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA vs. Kentucky at New York, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00064.600
Navy00.00064.600
Boston U.00.00075.583
Colgate00.00066.500
Army00.00056.455
Lehigh00.00045.444
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00038.273
Lafayette00.000111.083

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56

Saturday's Games

Saint Elizabeth at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington College (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.0001001.000
Alabama00.00091.900
Arkansas00.00091.900
Auburn00.00091.900
LSU00.00091.900
Missouri00.00091.900
Tennessee00.00091.900
Kentucky00.00072.778
Georgia00.00073.700
Mississippi00.00073.700
Texas A&M00.00063.667
Florida00.00074.636
South Carolina00.00055.500
Vanderbilt00.00055.500

Saturday's Games

Missouri vs. UCF at Sunrise, Fla., Noon

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina at Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 4 p.m.

Temple at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

UCLA vs. Kentucky at New York, 5:15 p.m.

Winthrop at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State at Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00083.727
Furman00.00074.636
Samford00.00065.545
Wofford00.00065.545
The Citadel00.00055.500
Mercer00.00056.455
UNC-Greensboro00.00056.455
W. Carolina00.00056.455
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00047.364

Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 82, Middle Tennessee 73

Saturday's Games

Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Montreat at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Samford at SC State, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Furman, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Warren Wilson at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00055.500
Northwestern St.00.00082.800
Texas A&M-CC00.00055.500
Incarnate Word00.00056.455
SE Louisiana01.00056.455
Lamar00.00047.364
Texas A&M Commerce00.00047.364
Houston Christian00.00038.273
McNeese St.00.00038.273
New Orleans00.00027.222

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70

Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 73

Friday's Games

Schreiner at Texas A&M-CC, Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Troy at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00063.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00045.444
Prairie View00.00046.400
Southern U.00.00046.400
Alabama A&M00.00036.333
Alcorn St.00.00037.300
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00026.250
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Alabama St.00.00018.111
Jackson St.00.00019.100
MVSU00.000110.091

Friday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.

MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana vs. Prairie View at Houston, 12:50 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Texas Southern at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00093.750
Oral Roberts00.00083.727
St. Thomas (MN)00.00094.692
W. Illinois00.00064.600
North Dakota00.00067.462
S. Dakota St.00.00057.417
South Dakota00.00057.417
Omaha00.00048.333
UMKC00.00049.308
N. Dakota St.00.00039.250

Friday's Games

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Eureka vs. W. Illinois at Moline, Ill., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.909
Southern Miss.00.000101.909
Marshall00.00092.818
James Madison00.00083.727
Old Dominion00.00074.636
Troy00.00074.636
Coastal Carolina00.00064.600
Appalachian St.00.00065.545
Arkansas St.00.00065.545
Georgia Southern00.00065.545
Texas St.00.00065.545
Georgia St.00.00055.500
South Alabama00.00046.400
Louisiana-Monroe00.00038.273

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70

Saturday's Games

Troy at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Regent at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000103.769
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00093.750
Gonzaga00.00083.727
San Francisco00.00083.727
Loyola Marymount00.00084.667
Portland00.00085.615
BYU00.00075.583
Pepperdine00.00054.556
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00058.385

Thursday's Games

BYU 97, W. Oregon 64

Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

San Francisco at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00082.800
Seattle00.00072.778
Cal Baptist00.00074.636
Grand Canyon00.00074.636
S. Utah00.00074.636
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00074.636
Utah Valley St.00.00074.636
Stephen F. Austin00.00064.600
New Mexico St.00.00054.556
Abilene Christian00.00065.545
Tarleton St.00.00055.500
Utah Tech00.00055.500
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Thursday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley 106, SW Christian 80

Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

Friday's Games

Antelope Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Furman, 4:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Master's at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Sonoma St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

