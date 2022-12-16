All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Thursday's Games
S. Indiana 84, Saint Mary of the Woods 42
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois at IUPUI, Noon
UT Martin at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
UALR at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Knox at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Bryan at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Illinois Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
Thursday's Games
Colorado 84, North Alabama 60
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
Friday's Games
Green Bay at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA vs. Kentucky at New York, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tennessee at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.
California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
Saturday's Games
Saint Elizabeth at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington College (Md.) at Navy, Noon
Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Saturday's Games
Missouri vs. UCF at Sunrise, Fla., Noon
Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina at Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m.
Nicholls at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 4 p.m.
Temple at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
UCLA vs. Kentucky at New York, 5:15 p.m.
Winthrop at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State at Chicago, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 82, Middle Tennessee 73
Saturday's Games
Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Montreat at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Samford at SC State, 3 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Furman, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Warren Wilson at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70
Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 73
Friday's Games
Schreiner at Texas A&M-CC, Noon
Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Troy at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Rice, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Friday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word, 6:30 p.m.
MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana vs. Prairie View at Houston, 12:50 p.m.
Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Texas Southern at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Friday's Games
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Eureka vs. W. Illinois at Moline, Ill., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70
Saturday's Games
Troy at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Toledo at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Regent at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Thursday's Games
BYU 97, W. Oregon 64
Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.
San Francisco at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Thursday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley 106, SW Christian 80
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
Friday's Games
Antelope Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Furman, 4:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Master's at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Sonoma St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
