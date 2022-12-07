All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Memphis 87, UALR 71
Bradley 56, SIU-Edwardsville 54
Tennessee St. 103, Boyce 49
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Anderson (Ind.) at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
La Salle 82, Bucknell 72
American 69, Mount St. Mary's 61
Princeton 69, Lafayette 58
Wednesday's Games
NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58
Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77
Wednesday's Games
E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62
Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58
Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76
High Point 85, Furman 82
Wofford 71, Coastal Carolina 61
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Houston Christian 100, Maine-Fort Kent 33
Wyoming 91, Texas A&M Commerce 76
Wednesday's Games
Belhaven at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
TCU 78, Jackson St. 51
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Air Force 79, South Dakota 58
Oklahoma 75, UMKC 53
Idaho 76, North Dakota 66
Montana 81, S. Dakota St. 56
Wednesday's Games
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43
Wofford 71, Coastal Carolina 61
Cent. Arkansas 72, Arkansas St. 67
Virginia 55, James Madison 50
Wednesday's Games
Piedmont at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69
Nevada 85, Pepperdine 77
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Tuesday's Games
Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57
Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64
North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57
Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston St. 51
S. Utah 120, West Coast Baptist 49
Wednesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chapman at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.