All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona401.000141.933
UCLA31.750112.846
Southern Cal42.667142.875
Colorado42.667124.750
Oregon42.667116.647
Stanford32.600105.667
Washington32.60087.533
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.23.40069.400
California25.28699.500
Oregon St.15.167313.188
Utah17.125810.444

Thursday's Games

Southern Cal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, ppd.

Arizona at Stanford, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy51.833125.706
Loyola (Md.)51.833116.647
Army42.667108.556
Lehigh42.667612.333
Colgate21.667610.375
Boston U.24.333118.579
American12.333510.333
Lafayette13.250411.267
Holy Cross13.250313.188
Bucknell06.000315.167

Wednesday's Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn501.000161.941
Texas A&M401.000152.882
Kentucky41.800143.824
Mississippi St.31.750124.750
LSU32.600152.882
Arkansas33.500135.722
Tennessee33.500125.706
Alabama23.400116.647
Vanderbilt23.400107.588
Missouri23.40089.471
Florida13.250106.625
South Carolina14.200107.588
Mississippi14.20098.529
Georgia04.000512.294

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas 75, South Carolina 59

Missouri 78, Mississippi 53

Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga41.800144.778
Mercer41.800117.611
Furman42.667127.632
Wofford33.500117.611
ETSU33.500118.579
VMI33.500108.556
UNC-Greensboro23.400107.588
W. Carolina23.400810.444
Samford14.200116.647
The Citadel14.20079.438

Wednesday's Games

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC101.000144.778
SE Louisiana101.00099.500
New Orleans101.00088.500
McNeese St.101.000711.389
Nicholls01.000108.556
Houston Baptist01.000410.286
Incarnate Word01.000414.222
Northwestern St.01.000414.222

Thursday's Games

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.41.800108.556
Alcorn St.41.800512.294
Grambling St.32.600612.333
Florida A&M32.600511.313
Alabama A&M32.600411.267
Alabama St.32.600413.235
Texas Southern33.500510.333
Jackson St.23.400412.250
Bethune-Cookman23.400413.235
Ark.-Pine Bluff24.333415.211
Prairie View24.333214.125
MVSU15.167115.063

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.601.000154.789
Oral Roberts61.857126.667
N. Dakota St.32.600116.647
W. Illinois33.500126.667
South Dakota33.500107.588
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
UMKC23.40088.500
Denver35.375714.333
Omaha26.250316.158
North Dakota05.000414.222

Thursday's Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy31.750125.706
Appalachian St.42.667109.526
Texas-Arlington42.66789.471
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Texas St.21.667114.733
Louisiana-Lafayette32.60087.533
South Alabama22.500125.706
UALR11.50068.429
Louisiana-Monroe24.333108.556
Georgia Southern13.25087.533
Coastal Carolina14.20098.529
Georgia St.02.00067.462

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000142.875
BYU31.750154.789
San Diego31.750107.588
San Francisco21.667153.833
Saint Mary's (Cal.)11.500134.765
Santa Clara11.500116.647
Portland12.333108.556
Loyola Marymount12.33387.533
Pepperdine04.000613.316
Pacific02.000511.313

Thursday's Games

San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific, ppd.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.501.000162.889
Grand Canyon501.000152.882
Seattle401.000134.765
Sam Houston St.51.833109.526
Stephen F. Austin32.600116.647
Tarleton St.33.500811.421
Utah Valley St.23.400116.647
Abilene Christian24.333116.647
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Cal Baptist13.250116.647
Dixie St.14.200810.444
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.200611.353
Lamar06.000217.105

Thursday's Games

New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Lamar at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

