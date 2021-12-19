All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Stony Brook00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00038.273
Hartford00.000110.091

Saturday's Games

CCSU 75, Hartford 65

Maine 86, New England 50

Niagara 66, Albany (NY) 58

Stony Brook 64, St. Peter's 63

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at VCU, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00072.778
Houston00.000102.833
Cincinnati00.00093.750
East Carolina00.00083.727
SMU00.00083.727
Wichita St.00.00083.727
Memphis00.00064.600
Temple01.00065.545
Tulsa00.00065.545
South Florida00.00045.444
Tulane00.00036.333

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 71, Ashland 57

Florida 66, South Florida 55

Drexel at Temple, ppd.

North Texas 62, Wichita St. 52

Houston 72, Oklahoma St. 61

Sunday's Games

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

North Texas vs. Tulsa at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SMU, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00082.800
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
Richmond00.00074.636
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00075.583
Fordham00.00075.583
George Mason00.00065.545
Saint Joseph's00.00065.545
UMass00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Davidson 74, Radford 54

Bucknell 82, La Salle 70

Bradley 77, Saint Joseph's 73

Mississippi 76, Dayton 68

George Mason 80, Georgia 67

Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70

Sunday's Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.000111.917
Miami101.00083.727
North Carolina101.00083.727
Louisville101.00074.636
Virginia101.00074.636
Boston College101.00065.545
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.000101.909
Clemson01.00084.667
Virginia Tech01.00084.667
NC State01.00074.636
Florida St.01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00055.500
Notre Dame01.00045.444
Pittsburgh01.00047.364

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 59, St. John's 57

Virginia 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56

W. Kentucky 82, Louisville 72

Duke 87, Elon 56

Southern Cal 67, Georgia Tech 53

Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69

Clemson 70, South Carolina 56

Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.

Monday's Games

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00073.700
Liberty00.00074.636
North Alabama00.00074.636
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Bellarmine00.00067.462
Jacksonville St.00.00056.455
Lipscomb00.00057.417
Stetson00.00046.400
Kennesaw St.00.00047.364
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine 77, Miami (Ohio) 68

North Florida 92, Trinity Baptist 44

North Alabama 106, SE Baptist 40

Jacksonville 87, Webber International 48

E. Kentucky 81, N. Kentucky 68, OT

Samford 85, Kennesaw St. 84

Missouri St. 106, Cent. Arkansas 70

Alabama 65, Jacksonville St. 59

Sunday's Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001001.000
Baylor00.000901.000
West Virginia00.000101.909
Kansas00.00091.900
TCU00.00091.900
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas Tech00.00082.800
Texas00.00072.778
Kansas St.00.00063.667
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga 69, Texas Tech 55

TCU 80, Georgetown 73

West Virginia 65, UAB 59

Houston 72, Oklahoma St. 61

Kansas 80, Stephen F. Austin 72

Baylor 78, Oregon 70

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Southern Cal at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton201.000103.769
Providence101.000111.917
Xavier101.000111.917
St. John's101.00093.750
DePaul01.00092.818
Seton Hall01.00092.818
UConn01.00093.750
Marquette01.00084.667
Butler00.00074.636
Villanova01.00074.636
Georgetown00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

Purdue 77, Butler 48

Pittsburgh 59, St. John's 57

TCU 80, Georgetown 73

Xavier 80, Marquette 71

Providence 57, UConn 53

Monday's Games

Creighton 2, DePaul 0

St. John's 2, Seton Hall 0

Tuesday's Games

Xavier at Villanova, 7 p.m.

UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00093.750
S. Utah201.00074.636
N. Colorado201.00067.462
Montana11.50084.667
Montana St.11.50074.636
N. Arizona11.50047.364
Portland St.11.50036.333
E. Washington01.00065.545
Sacramento St.02.00045.444
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.02.00028.200

Saturday's Games

Washington St. 82, N. Colorado 56

Idaho 84, SAGU American Indian College 55

Michigan 87, S. Utah 50

Idaho St. 103, Bethesda 68

BYU 89, Weber St. 71

CS Northridge 69, Portland St. 66

San Diego 69, N. Arizona 59

Sunday's Games

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00073.700
Longwood00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00065.545
Presbyterian00.00076.538
High Point00.00056.455
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Hampton00.00047.364
Radford00.00048.333
NC A&T00.00049.308
Charleston Southern00.00037.300
SC-Upstate00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Davidson 74, Radford 54

UNC-Wilmington 71, High Point 69, OT

UNC-Asheville 79, ETSU 64

Wofford 76, Presbyterian 49

SC-Upstate 78, Converse 38

Howard 79, NC A&T 57

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Milligan at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00083.727
Northwestern101.00072.778
Purdue11.500101.909
Minnesota11.50091.900
Indiana11.50092.818
Wisconsin11.50092.818
Michigan11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00083.727
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Purdue 77, Butler 48

Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48

Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56

Rider at Rutgers, ppd.

Michigan 87, S. Utah 50

Iowa 94, Utah St. 75

Sunday's Games

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.00053.625
UC Irvine00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC San Diego00.00064.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Santa Barbara00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00065.545
CS Bakersfield00.00044.500
CS Northridge00.00046.400
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Colorado 60, CS Bakersfield 46

UC San Diego 93, Caltech 52

CS Northridge 69, Portland St. 66

Sunday's Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

