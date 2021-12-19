All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
CCSU 75, Hartford 65
Maine 86, New England 50
Niagara 66, Albany (NY) 58
Stony Brook 64, St. Peter's 63
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at VCU, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 71, Ashland 57
Florida 66, South Florida 55
Drexel at Temple, ppd.
North Texas 62, Wichita St. 52
Houston 72, Oklahoma St. 61
Sunday's Games
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon
North Texas vs. Tulsa at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Evansville at SMU, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Davidson 74, Radford 54
Bucknell 82, La Salle 70
Bradley 77, Saint Joseph's 73
Mississippi 76, Dayton 68
George Mason 80, Georgia 67
Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70
Sunday's Games
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
American at George Mason, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 59, St. John's 57
Virginia 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56
W. Kentucky 82, Louisville 72
Duke 87, Elon 56
Southern Cal 67, Georgia Tech 53
Kentucky 98, North Carolina 69
Clemson 70, South Carolina 56
Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.
Monday's Games
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine 77, Miami (Ohio) 68
North Florida 92, Trinity Baptist 44
North Alabama 106, SE Baptist 40
Jacksonville 87, Webber International 48
E. Kentucky 81, N. Kentucky 68, OT
Samford 85, Kennesaw St. 84
Missouri St. 106, Cent. Arkansas 70
Alabama 65, Jacksonville St. 59
Sunday's Games
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga 69, Texas Tech 55
TCU 80, Georgetown 73
West Virginia 65, UAB 59
Houston 72, Oklahoma St. 61
Kansas 80, Stephen F. Austin 72
Baylor 78, Oregon 70
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Southern Cal at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Villanova
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
Purdue 77, Butler 48
Pittsburgh 59, St. John's 57
TCU 80, Georgetown 73
Xavier 80, Marquette 71
Providence 57, UConn 53
Monday's Games
Creighton 2, DePaul 0
St. John's 2, Seton Hall 0
Tuesday's Games
Xavier at Villanova, 7 p.m.
UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Washington St. 82, N. Colorado 56
Idaho 84, SAGU American Indian College 55
Michigan 87, S. Utah 50
Idaho St. 103, Bethesda 68
BYU 89, Weber St. 71
CS Northridge 69, Portland St. 66
San Diego 69, N. Arizona 59
Sunday's Games
Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Davidson 74, Radford 54
UNC-Wilmington 71, High Point 69, OT
UNC-Asheville 79, ETSU 64
Wofford 76, Presbyterian 49
SC-Upstate 78, Converse 38
Howard 79, NC A&T 57
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon
SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Milligan at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.
FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Saturday's Games
Purdue 77, Butler 48
Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48
Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56
Rider at Rutgers, ppd.
Michigan 87, S. Utah 50
Iowa 94, Utah St. 75
Sunday's Games
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Colorado 60, CS Bakersfield 46
UC San Diego 93, Caltech 52
CS Northridge 69, Portland St. 66
Sunday's Games
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
UC Irvine at Buffalo, 7 p.m.