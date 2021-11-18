All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA00.000401.000
Arizona00.000301.000
Colorado00.000301.000
Southern Cal00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Washington St.00.000301.000
Stanford00.00031.750
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Oregon00.00021.667
Washington00.00021.667
California00.00012.333
Oregon St.00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Thursday's Games

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.00031.750
American U.00.00021.667
Boston U.00.00012.333
Bucknell00.00012.333
Colgate00.00012.333
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Navy00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00003.000
Lehigh00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Army 74, Merrimack 51

Bucknell 81, Rider 74

Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

Thursday's Games

SUNY-Polytechnic Institute at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M00.000401.000
Alabama00.000301.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
LSU00.000301.000
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Florida00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
Tennessee00.000201.000
Georgia00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00021.667
South Carolina00.00021.667
Vanderbilt00.00021.667
Missouri00.00011.500

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80

Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000301.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000301.000
Furman00.00021.667
Samford00.00021.667
The Citadel00.00021.667
VMI00.00021.667
Wofford00.00021.667
Mercer00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333
ETSU00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Samford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls00.00031.750
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Houston Baptist00.00012.333
McNeese St.00.00012.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
Northwestern St.00.00013.250
Incarnate Word00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Thursday's Games

McNeese St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M00.00011.500
Alabama A&M00.00012.333
Southern U.00.00012.333
Alabama St.00.00004.000
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00003.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00003.000
Grambling St.00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Thursday's Games

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.000301.000
S. Dakota St.00.00031.750
N. Dakota St.00.00022.500
UMKC00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
Denver00.00023.400
Nebraska-Omaha00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

UMKC 99, Kansas Christian 36

Thursday's Games

Haskell at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
UALR00.00031.750
Appalachian St.00.00021.667
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
Georgia St.00.00021.667
Troy00.00021.667
Louisiana-Monroe00.00012.333
South Alabama00.00012.333
Texas State00.00012.333
Texas-Arlington00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier University of Louisiana 72

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000401.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
BYU00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000301.000
Santa Clara00.000301.000
San Diego00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
Portland00.00021.667
Pacific00.00022.500
Pepperdine00.00022.500

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

Saint Mary's (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday's Games

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000301.000
Grand Canyon00.000301.000
New Mexico St.00.000201.000
Utah Valley00.00031.750
Chicago St.00.00021.667
Rio Grande00.00021.667
Seattle00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Dixie St.00.00011.500
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Lamar00.00012.333
Sam Houston St.00.00012.333
Tarleton St.00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55

Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Thursday's Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

