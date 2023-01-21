All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Hofstra
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Towson
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Drexel
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|William & Mary
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
|Elon
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|18
|.053
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 2:30 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Texas
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Rice
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UAB
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|UTEP
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.
FIU at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|8
|.600
|Cleveland St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Oakland
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Wright St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Robert Morris
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Green Bay
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|18
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|9
|.000
|3
|17
|.150
Saturday's Games
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Princeton
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Yale
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
Cornell at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Iona
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rider
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Marist
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|St. Peter's
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
Friday's Games
Fairfield 67, Canisius 58
Iona 84, Manhattan 76, OT
St. Peter's 61, Marist 57
Rider 65, Niagara 62
Siena 72, Mount St. Mary's 57
Sunday's Games
Marist at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Bowling Green
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Ohio
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
Friday's Games
Kent St. 86, Ball St. 65
Toledo 86, Buffalo 77
Saturday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Howard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Bradley
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Indiana St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|N. Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Drake
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Murray St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Valparaiso
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|12
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|11
|.450
|Evansville
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
Belmont at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Drake at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|San Diego St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Nevada
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|.667
|17
|2
|.895
|Utah St.
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Air Force
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Fresno St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Colorado St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|UNLV
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Wyoming
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Sacred Heart
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Stonehill
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Wagner
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Merrimack
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|16
|.200
|LIU
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Friday's Games
Sacred Heart 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 85
Stonehill 73, LIU 66
St. Francis (Pa.) 87, St. Francis (NY) 61
Wagner 72, CCSU 50
Sunday's Games
CCSU at LIU, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.