All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston801.000201.952
Hofstra62.750138.619
Towson52.714137.650
Drexel52.714118.579
UNC-Wilmington53.625156.714
Northeastern43.571810.444
NC A&T44.500912.429
Stony Brook33.500712.368
Delaware34.429119.550
William & Mary34.429812.400
Hampton07.000316.158
Elon06.000217.105
Monmouth (NJ)06.000118.053

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 2:30 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU801.000181.947
North Texas63.667155.750
Rice53.625145.737
Middle Tennessee53.625127.632
UAB44.500136.684
Louisiana Tech44.500118.579
UTEP44.500118.579
Charlotte35.375127.632
W. Kentucky35.375118.579
FIU26.250811.421
UTSA18.111713.350

Saturday's Games

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.72.778155.750
Milwaukee72.778136.684
N. Kentucky72.778128.600
Cleveland St.63.667119.550
Oakland63.667812.400
Fort Wayne54.556137.650
Wright St.45.444119.550
Detroit35.375712.368
Robert Morris36.333812.400
Green Bay18.111218.100
IUPUI09.000317.150

Saturday's Games

Detroit at IUPUI, Noon

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000416.200
Hartford00.000416.200

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell41.800144.778
Princeton41.800135.722
Dartmouth32.600712.368
Yale23.400126.667
Harvard23.400118.579
Brown23.40099.500
Penn23.400910.474
Columbia14.200614.300

Saturday's Games

Cornell at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena71.875136.684
Iona62.750136.684
Quinnipiac53.625145.737
Rider53.62589.471
Fairfield44.500810.444
Manhattan44.500611.353
Niagara45.44499.500
Marist35.375710.412
Canisius36.333513.278
St. Peter's37.300811.421
Mount St. Mary's26.250613.316

Friday's Games

Fairfield 67, Canisius 58

Iona 84, Manhattan 76, OT

St. Peter's 61, Marist 57

Rider 65, Niagara 62

Siena 72, Mount St. Mary's 57

Sunday's Games

Marist at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.601.000163.842
Akron41.800126.667
Ball St.42.667136.684
Toledo42.667136.684
Buffalo33.500910.474
Bowling Green23.400810.444
Cent. Michigan23.400711.389
N. Illinois23.400612.333
W. Michigan23.400612.333
Ohio14.20099.500
Miami (Ohio)14.200711.389
E. Michigan14.200414.222

Friday's Games

Kent St. 86, Ball St. 65

Toledo 86, Buffalo 77

Saturday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morgan St.301.000108.556
Norfolk St.21.667126.667
Md.-Eastern Shore21.66798.529
NC Central21.66798.529
Howard21.6671010.500
Coppin St.12.333614.300
SC State03.000316.158
Delaware St.03.000115.063

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois72.778155.750
Belmont72.778146.700
Bradley63.667137.650
Indiana St.63.667137.650
Missouri St.63.667109.526
N. Iowa63.667109.526
Drake54.556146.700
Murray St.54.556109.526
Illinois St.36.333812.400
Valparaiso27.222812.400
Ill.-Chicago18.111911.450
Evansville09.000416.200

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Drake at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.51.833154.789
San Diego St.51.833144.778
Nevada52.714155.750
New Mexico42.667172.895
Utah St.42.667154.789
Air Force33.500127.632
San Jose St.33.500127.632
Fresno St.24.333611.353
Colorado St.25.2861010.500
UNLV15.167126.667
Wyoming06.000513.278

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson51.833129.571
St. Francis (Pa.)51.833811.421
Sacred Heart42.6671110.524
Stonehill43.571813.381
Wagner33.500107.588
Merrimack33.500515.250
St. Francis (NY)24.333910.474
CCSU24.333416.200
LIU07.000217.105

Friday's Games

Sacred Heart 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 85

Stonehill 73, LIU 66

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, St. Francis (NY) 61

Wagner 72, CCSU 50

Sunday's Games

CCSU at LIU, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.

