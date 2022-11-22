All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Tennessee St.00.00041.800
SE Missouri00.00031.750
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
UT Martin00.00033.500
S. Indiana00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
Tennessee Tech00.00023.400
UALR00.00023.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00014.200

Monday's Games

E. Illinois 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 40

Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73

Tuesday's Games

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000301.000
Arizona St.00.00041.800
Utah00.00041.800
Oregon St.00.00031.750
Southern Cal00.00031.750
Washington00.00031.750
UCLA00.00032.600
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon00.00022.500
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00022.500
California00.00004.000

Monday's Games

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

Washington St. 82, E. Washington 56

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Colgate00.00042.667
Bucknell00.00032.600
Lehigh00.00032.600
American00.00022.500
Army00.00023.400
Loyola (Md.)00.00023.400
Holy Cross00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00014.200

Monday's Games

Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65

Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41

Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53

Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Tuesday's Games

Austin Peay vs. Bucknell at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday's Games

Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000501.000
Missouri00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000401.000
Auburn00.000401.000
LSU00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
Georgia00.00041.800
Florida00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00032.600
Texas A&M00.00032.600
Vanderbilt00.00022.500
South Carolina00.00023.400

Monday's Games

LSU 77, Illinois St. 61

Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

Georgia 66, Saint Joseph's 53

Mississippi St. 58, Marquette 55

Tuesday's Games

LSU vs. Akron at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

UAB vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m.

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Creighton vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000501.000
W. Carolina00.00042.667
ETSU00.00032.600
Furman00.00032.600
Wofford00.00032.600
Chattanooga00.00022.500
The Citadel00.00022.500
Mercer00.00023.400
UNC-Greensboro00.00012.333
VMI00.00015.167

Monday's Games

Florida St. 81, Mercer 72

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
McNeese St.00.00023.400
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00015.167
Nicholls00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Rice 76, Houston Christian 67

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00031.750
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Grambling St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00023.400
Southern U.00.00013.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
MVSU00.00015.167
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama A&M00.00004.000
Alabama St.00.00005.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63

Florida A&M 70, Albany St. (Ga.) 65, OT

Tuesday's Games

Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00031.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00042.667
Oral Roberts00.00032.600
South Dakota00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00023.400
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
W. Illinois00.00023.400
UMKC00.00024.333
N. Dakota St.00.00014.200
Omaha00.00014.200

Monday's Games

UMKC 83, Toledo 71

Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77

Iowa 100, Omaha 64

Tuesday's Games

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

UMKC vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000401.000
Southern Miss.00.000401.000
Troy00.00051.833
James Madison00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Arkansas St.00.00022.500
Texas St.00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
South Alabama00.00013.250

Monday's Games

Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58

Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000501.000
San Francisco00.000501.000
Pepperdine00.00041.800
San Diego00.00041.800
BYU00.00031.750
Gonzaga00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00042.667
Portland00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00032.600
Pacific00.00022.500

Monday's Games

San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69

San Diego 98, San Diego Christian 69

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000401.000
Seattle00.000401.000
Cal Baptist00.00031.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00032.600
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00032.600
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
Abilene Christian00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00023.400
Utah Tech00.00023.400

Monday's Games

Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43

Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38

Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77

Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61

Drake 71, Tarleton St. 64

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at Kansas City, Mo., 11:30 a.m.

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Texas-Arlington vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.

