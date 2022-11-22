All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
E. Illinois 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 40
Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73
Tuesday's Games
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee St. vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Monday's Games
Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64
Washington St. 82, E. Washington 56
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Oregon St. at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
UConn vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65
Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41
Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53
Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Tuesday's Games
Austin Peay vs. Bucknell at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday's Games
Princeton vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Monday's Games
LSU 77, Illinois St. 61
Arkansas 80, Louisville 54
Georgia 66, Saint Joseph's 53
Mississippi St. 58, Marquette 55
Tuesday's Games
LSU vs. Akron at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
UAB vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m.
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Creighton vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
Mississippi vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Monday's Games
Florida St. 81, Mercer 72
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
North Greenville at Wofford, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Rice 76, Houston Christian 67
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63
Florida A&M 70, Albany St. (Ga.) 65, OT
Tuesday's Games
Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Monday's Games
UMKC 83, Toledo 71
Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77
Iowa 100, Omaha 64
Tuesday's Games
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
UMKC vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
The Citadel vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Monday's Games
Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58
Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Monday's Games
San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69
San Diego 98, San Diego Christian 69
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.
Menlo at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Vanderbilt at Anaheim, Calif., 12 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Monday's Games
Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43
Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38
Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77
Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61
Drake 71, Tarleton St. 64
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Iowa vs. Grand Canyon at Kansas City, Mo., 11:30 a.m.
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Texas-Arlington vs. N. Kentucky at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Lutheran at Seattle, 10 p.m.
