All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona141.933242.923
Southern Cal124.750234.852
UCLA124.750205.800
Oregon106.6251710.630
Colorado107.588189.667
Washington St.88.5001512.556
Washington88.5001313.500
Stanford89.4711512.556
Arizona St.610.3751016.385
Utah413.2351116.407
California413.2351117.393
Oregon St.114.067322.120

Wednesday's Games

Washington St. 78, Washington 70

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate152.8821911.633
Navy125.706199.679
Boston U.116.6472010.667
Lehigh98.5291118.379
Loyola (Md.)89.4711414.500
Army89.4711415.483
Lafayette710.4121018.357
Holy Cross710.412920.310
American413.235821.276
Bucknell413.235722.241

Wednesday's Games

Army 73, Bucknell 60

Boston U. 76, Lafayette 60

Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71

Lehigh 78, American 61

Navy 52, Loyola (Md.) 50

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn132.867253.893
Kentucky123.800235.821
Arkansas114.733226.786
Tennessee114.733207.741
Alabama87.5331810.643
South Carolina87.5331710.630
LSU78.467199.679
Florida78.4671711.607
Mississippi St.78.4671612.571
Texas A&M69.4001711.607
Vanderbilt69.4001413.519
Mississippi411.2671315.464
Missouri411.2671018.357
Georgia114.067622.214

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina 66, Mississippi St. 56

Auburn 77, Mississippi 64

Kentucky 71, LSU 66

Saturday's Games

Florida at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga134.765237.767
Furman116.6471911.633
Samford107.588209.690
UNC-Greensboro98.5291712.586
Wofford98.5291712.586
VMI98.5291613.552
Mercer89.4711515.500
ETSU611.3531416.467
The Citadel611.3531216.429
W. Carolina413.2351020.333

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga 83, ETSU 77

The Citadel 71, Mercer 67

UNC-Greensboro 73, W. Carolina 64

Wofford 83, VMI 72

Samford 83, Furman 75

Saturday's Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans91.900169.640
Nicholls82.800189.667
SE Louisiana74.6361513.536
Texas A&M-CC46.4001710.630
Houston Baptist46.400815.348
McNeese St.47.3641018.357
Northwestern St.47.364820.286
Incarnate Word29.182622.214

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern114.7331311.542
Alcorn St.104.7141115.423
Southern U.94.6921511.577
Grambling St.85.6151115.423
Prairie View85.615815.348
Ark.-Pine Bluff411.267622.214

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M96.6001115.423
Alabama A&M87.533916.360
Jackson St.68.429817.320
Alabama St.69.400720.259
Bethune-Cookman510.333720.259
MVSU213.133223.080

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1601.000254.862
Oral Roberts124.750189.667
N. Dakota St.125.706209.690
UMKC115.6881810.643
South Dakota106.6251710.630
W. Illinois610.3751513.536
Denver511.313920.310
Omaha412.250522.185
St. Thomas (MN)313.188919.321
North Dakota215.118624.200

Thursday's Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.113.786206.769
Appalachian St.125.7061812.600
Troy105.667199.679
Georgia St.85.6151410.583
South Alabama87.5331810.643
Louisiana-Lafayette88.5001313.500
Arkansas St.77.5001610.615
Coastal Carolina78.4671512.556
Texas-Arlington79.4381116.407
Louisiana-Monroe512.2941316.448
Georgia Southern411.2671115.423
UALR310.231817.320

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Georgia Southern 69

Georgia St. 82, Louisiana-Monroe 70

Troy 59, Texas-Arlington 53

Appalachian St. 78, UALR 66

Coastal Carolina 74, Arkansas St. 69

Texas St. 55, South Alabama 52

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1201.000232.920
Saint Mary's (Cal.)103.769226.786
San Francisco95.643227.759
Santa Clara85.6151810.643
BYU76.538199.679
San Diego77.5001413.519
Portland66.5001612.571
Pacific39.250819.296
Loyola Marymount211.154916.360
Pepperdine113.071722.241

Thursday's Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.122.857234.852
Seattle123.800217.750
Sam Houston St.123.8001711.607
Stephen F. Austin104.714188.692
Grand Canyon95.643197.731
Abilene Christian86.571178.680
Utah Valley St.86.571179.654
Tarleton St.77.5001215.444
Dixie St.68.4291314.481
Cal Baptist410.2861413.519
Texas Rio Grande Valley213.133720.259
Chicago St.213.133622.214
Lamar012.000223.080

Wednesday's Games

Grand Canyon 85, Chicago St. 64

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you