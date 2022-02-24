All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|2
|.923
|Southern Cal
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|UCLA
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Oregon
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|9
|.667
|Washington St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Stanford
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|12
|.556
|Arizona St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Utah
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|California
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|22
|.120
Wednesday's Games
Washington St. 78, Washington 70
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|11
|.633
|Navy
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Lehigh
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Army
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|18
|.357
|Holy Cross
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|American
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
|Bucknell
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|22
|.241
Wednesday's Games
Army 73, Bucknell 60
Boston U. 76, Lafayette 60
Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71
Lehigh 78, American 61
Navy 52, Loyola (Md.) 50
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Kentucky
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Arkansas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Tennessee
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|LSU
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas A&M
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Vanderbilt
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Missouri
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Georgia
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|22
|.214
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina 66, Mississippi St. 56
Auburn 77, Mississippi 64
Kentucky 71, LSU 66
Saturday's Games
Florida at Georgia, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Furman
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Samford
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|9
|.690
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|Wofford
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|VMI
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|ETSU
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|The Citadel
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga 83, ETSU 77
The Citadel 71, Mercer 67
UNC-Greensboro 73, W. Carolina 64
Wofford 83, VMI 72
Samford 83, Furman 75
Saturday's Games
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|9
|.640
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|9
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|13
|.536
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|6
|.400
|17
|10
|.630
|Houston Baptist
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|McNeese St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|18
|.357
|Northwestern St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|20
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|22
|.214
Thursday's Games
Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|11
|.542
|Alcorn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|11
|15
|.423
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Prairie View
|8
|5
|.615
|8
|15
|.348
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|22
|.214
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|16
|.360
|Jackson St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|20
|.259
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|20
|.259
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|23
|.080
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|Oral Roberts
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|19
|.321
|North Dakota
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
Thursday's Games
Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Appalachian St.
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|12
|.600
|Troy
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Georgia St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|South Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|12
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|Georgia Southern
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|UALR
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Georgia Southern 69
Georgia St. 82, Louisiana-Monroe 70
Troy 59, Texas-Arlington 53
Appalachian St. 78, UALR 66
Coastal Carolina 74, Arkansas St. 69
Texas St. 55, South Alabama 52
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|7
|.759
|Santa Clara
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|10
|.643
|BYU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|9
|.679
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Pacific
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|16
|.360
|Pepperdine
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 10 p.m.
Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|11
|.607
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|7
|.731
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|9
|.654
|Tarleton St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Dixie St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Cal Baptist
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
|Chicago St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
|Lamar
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
Wednesday's Games
Grand Canyon 85, Chicago St. 64
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.