All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington112.846177.708
Towson103.769197.731
Hofstra94.692179.654
Delaware75.583169.640
Drexel76.5381211.522
Coll. of Charleston56.4551310.565
James Madison58.3851410.583
Elon58.385818.308
William & Mary49.308521.192
Northeastern113.071718.280

Saturday's Games

Drexel 67, Northeastern 51

Towson 86, Elon 50

James Madison 69, William & Mary 55

Hofstra 80, Delaware 66

UNC-Wilmington 85, Coll. of Charleston 79

Monday's Games

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas111.917184.818
UAB93.750196.760
Louisiana Tech93.750186.750
UTEP75.5831410.583
Rice66.5001410.583
Southern Miss.19.100617.261
UTSA112.077818.308

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee83.727177.708
FAU84.6671510.600
W. Kentucky66.5001411.560
Charlotte66.5001311.542
Old Dominion57.4171015.400
FIU48.3331411.560
Marshall210.167916.360

Saturday's Games

North Texas 67, Rice 44

W. Kentucky 71, UTSA 65

Sunday's Games

Old Dominion 81, UAB 72

Middle Tennessee 78, Charlotte 63

Marshall 88, UTEP 79

Monday's Games

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.133.813176.739
Oakland114.733188.692
N. Kentucky115.6881510.600
Wright St.126.6671512.556
Fort Wayne106.6251510.600
Youngstown St.107.5881611.593
Detroit76.5381013.435
Milwaukee711.389918.333
Ill.-Chicago59.357914.391
Robert Morris512.294719.269
Green Bay313.188421.160
IUPUI012.000221.087

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. 83, IUPUI 45

Fort Wayne 73, Ill.-Chicago 66

Sunday's Games

N. Kentucky 75, Wright St. 71

Robert Morris 73, Youngstown St. 68

Oakland 75, Detroit 59

Milwaukee 54, Green Bay 44

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale81.889149.609
Penn82.8001112.478
Princeton72.778175.773
Cornell55.500138.619
Brown46.4001213.480
Harvard36.3331110.524
Dartmouth27.222515.250
Columbia19.100418.182

Saturday's Games

Yale 84, Columbia 59

Brown 81, Cornell 80

Penn 82, Harvard 74

Princeton 85, Dartmouth 40

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona122.857205.800
Siena94.692129.571
St. Peter's94.692119.550
Monmouth (NJ)86.571169.640
Quinnipiac78.4671211.522
Niagara68.4291112.478
Rider68.4291014.417
Fairfield58.3851113.458
Manhattan59.3571211.522
Marist59.3571013.435
Canisius410.286817.320

Saturday's Games

Fairfield 73, Niagara 53

Marist 71, Canisius 70

Sunday's Games

Iona 70, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Siena 76, Rider 75, OT

Manhattan 83, Quinnipiac 66

Monday's Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iona at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio122.857214.840
Toledo122.857205.800
Kent St.104.714159.625
Akron94.692167.696
Buffalo74.636138.619
Ball St.67.4621113.458
Cent. Michigan56.455616.273
Miami (Ohio)58.3851113.458
Bowling Green59.3571213.480
N. Illinois39.250616.273
E. Michigan310.231816.333
W. Michigan113.071520.200

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 80, Ball St. 74

Ohio 74, E. Michigan 56

Miami (Ohio) 94, Bowling Green 78

Toledo 100, N. Illinois 72

W. Michigan 77, Cent. Michigan 63

Tuesday's Games

Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.71.875165.762
NC Central52.7141211.522
Howard53.6251210.545
SC State53.6251311.542
Coppin St.44.500518.217
Md.-Eastern Shore35.375811.421
Morgan St.25.286712.368
Delaware St.08.000219.095

Saturday's Games

NC Central 74, Morgan St. 64

SC State 66, Coppin St. 58

Howard 85, Delaware St. 72

Norfolk St. 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Monday's Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago103.769195.792
Missouri St.104.714198.704
N. Iowa104.7141410.583
Bradley95.6431511.577
Drake85.615179.654
S. Illinois68.4291313.500
Indiana St.49.3081114.440
Valparaiso49.3081114.440
Illinois St.49.3081115.423
Evansville211.154618.250

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 60, Illinois St. 57

Missouri St. 84, Valparaiso 66

Bradley 68, Drake 59

S. Illinois 69, Evansville 62

Sunday's Games

Loyola Chicago 85, N. Iowa 58

Tuesday's Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wyoming101.909213.875
Boise St.101.909195.792
Colorado St.93.750193.864
San Diego St.73.700156.714
Fresno St.65.545168.667
UNLV66.5001411.560
Utah St.67.4621511.577
Nevada48.3331013.435
Air Force39.2501013.435
New Mexico28.2001014.417
San Jose St.012.000717.292

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. 76, Air Force 64

Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 52

Sunday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner111.917173.850
Bryant112.846159.625
Mount St. Mary's84.6671212.500
LIU86.5711113.458
Merrimack57.4171015.400
Sacred Heart47.364816.333
St. Francis (NY)59.357817.320
CCSU49.308719.269
St. Francis (Pa.)410.286817.320
Fairleigh Dickinson38.273318.143

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (NY) 67, CCSU 50

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 75

Merrimack 80, Wagner 65, OT

LIU 99, Bryant 88

Mount St. Mary's 54, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1401.000242.923
Belmont122.857225.815
Morehead St.113.786198.704
SE Missouri67.4621115.423
Austin Peay58.385914.391
Tennessee St.59.3571016.385
Tennessee Tech49.308719.269
UT Martin410.286818.308
E. Illinois39.250520.200
SIU-Edwardsville310.231917.346

Saturday's Games

Murray St. 57, Morehead St. 53

E. Illinois 82, UT Martin 70

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Tennessee Tech 60

Austin Peay 54, Tennessee St. 52

Belmont 81, SE Missouri 72

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

