All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Towson
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Hofstra
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Delaware
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Drexel
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|11
|.522
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|James Madison
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|William & Mary
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|21
|.192
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Saturday's Games
Drexel 67, Northeastern 51
Towson 86, Elon 50
James Madison 69, William & Mary 55
Hofstra 80, Delaware 66
UNC-Wilmington 85, Coll. of Charleston 79
Monday's Games
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|4
|.818
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
Saturday's Games
North Texas 67, Rice 44
W. Kentucky 71, UTSA 65
Sunday's Games
Old Dominion 81, UAB 72
Middle Tennessee 78, Charlotte 63
Marshall 88, UTEP 79
Monday's Games
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|6
|.739
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|10
|.600
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|14
|.391
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. 83, IUPUI 45
Fort Wayne 73, Ill.-Chicago 66
Sunday's Games
N. Kentucky 75, Wright St. 71
Robert Morris 73, Youngstown St. 68
Oakland 75, Detroit 59
Milwaukee 54, Green Bay 44
Monday's Games
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
Yale 84, Columbia 59
Brown 81, Cornell 80
Penn 82, Harvard 74
Princeton 85, Dartmouth 40
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter's
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|9
|.550
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|12
|.478
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Fairfield
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|13
|.435
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
Saturday's Games
Fairfield 73, Niagara 53
Marist 71, Canisius 70
Sunday's Games
Iona 70, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Siena 76, Rider 75, OT
Manhattan 83, Quinnipiac 66
Monday's Games
Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Iona at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Toledo
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Ball St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|13
|.458
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|16
|.273
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Bowling Green
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|N. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
|E. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 80, Ball St. 74
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 56
Miami (Ohio) 94, Bowling Green 78
Toledo 100, N. Illinois 72
W. Michigan 77, Cent. Michigan 63
Tuesday's Games
Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|NC Central
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|11
|.522
|Howard
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|SC State
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|Coppin St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|18
|.217
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Morgan St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Saturday's Games
NC Central 74, Morgan St. 64
SC State 66, Coppin St. 58
Howard 85, Delaware St. 72
Norfolk St. 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Monday's Games
NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Missouri St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|10
|.583
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Drake
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Indiana St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Evansville
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|18
|.250
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 60, Illinois St. 57
Missouri St. 84, Valparaiso 66
Bradley 68, Drake 59
S. Illinois 69, Evansville 62
Sunday's Games
Loyola Chicago 85, N. Iowa 58
Tuesday's Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Boise St.
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Colorado St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|3
|.864
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Nevada
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|12
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. 76, Air Force 64
Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 52
Sunday's Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|3
|.850
|Bryant
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|9
|.625
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|LIU
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|18
|.143
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (NY) 67, CCSU 50
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 75
Merrimack 80, Wagner 65, OT
LIU 99, Bryant 88
Mount St. Mary's 54, St. Francis (Pa.) 52
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Belmont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Morehead St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|SE Missouri
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Austin Peay
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|14
|.391
|Tennessee St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|20
|.200
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
Saturday's Games
Murray St. 57, Morehead St. 53
E. Illinois 82, UT Martin 70
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Tennessee Tech 60
Austin Peay 54, Tennessee St. 52
Belmont 81, SE Missouri 72
Monday's Games
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.