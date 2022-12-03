All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Blackburn at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|California
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 3 p.m.
Utah at Washington St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54
Auburn 93, Colgate 66
Saturday's Games
Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Friday's Games
Georgia 68, Florida A&M 46
Auburn 93, Colgate 66
LSU 63, Texas-Arlington 59
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kentucky vs. Michigan at London, United Kingdom, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. 66, Mercer 63
Saturday's Games
SC State at Furman, Noon
Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Navy at VMI, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Samford at UCF, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SW Adventist at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Ecclesia at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Georgia 68, Florida A&M 46
Louisiana Tech 74, Southern U. 59
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Grambling St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
Kent St. 83, S. Dakota St. 68
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Crown (Minn.) at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Denver, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Charlotte 71, Appalachian St. 62
James Madison 97, E. Kentucky 80
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Troy at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Champion Christian at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.
Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Friday's Games
Baylor 64, Gonzaga 63
Saturday's Games
South Dakota vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Friday's Games
LSU 63, Texas-Arlington 59
Saturday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Wiley at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at W. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.
