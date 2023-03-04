All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|11
|.656
|Tennessee Tech
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|16
|.484
|UT Martin
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|Tennessee St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|SE Missouri
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|16
|.529
|SIU-Edwardsville
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|14
|.576
|S. Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|UALR
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
Friday's Games
SE Missouri 65, Morehead St. 58
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
TBD vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|17
|2
|.895
|26
|4
|.867
|Arizona
|14
|5
|.737
|25
|5
|.833
|Southern Cal
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Arizona St.
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Oregon
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|15
|.516
|Utah
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Stanford
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Oregon St.
|4
|15
|.211
|10
|20
|.333
|California
|2
|17
|.105
|3
|27
|.100
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|17
|1
|.944
|24
|8
|.750
|Navy
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Lehigh
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|14
|.533
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|15
|.531
|Boston U.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|17
|.469
|American
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
Sunday's Games
Army at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|16
|1
|.941
|26
|4
|.867
|Texas A&M
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|8
|.733
|Tennessee
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Missouri
|10
|7
|.588
|22
|8
|.733
|Vanderbilt
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Auburn
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Arkansas
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Florida
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|Georgia
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Mississippi
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|19
|.367
|South Carolina
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|20
|.333
|LSU
|2
|15
|.118
|13
|17
|.433
Saturday's Games
Alabama at Texas A&M, Noon
Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Samford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|ETSU
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|19
|.387
|Chattanooga
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|Mercer
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|The Citadel
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|25
|.219
Friday's Games
Mercer 66, The Citadel 41
Chattanooga 92, VMI 72
Saturday's Games
Mercer vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., Noon
ETSU vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Wofford vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|10
|.677
|Northwestern St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Louisiana
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Nicholls
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|14
|.533
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|New Orleans
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Houston Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|McNeese St.
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|Lamar
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
Sunday's Games
McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Houston Christian at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Nicholls at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. SE Louisiana at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|8
|.724
|Alcorn St.
|14
|3
|.824
|17
|12
|.586
|Southern U.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|15
|.500
|Jackson St.
|11
|6
|.647
|12
|18
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|17
|.433
|Prairie View
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Texas Southern
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Alabama St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|22
|.267
|Florida A&M
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|21
|.250
|MVSU
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|26
|.161
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|12
|.600
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|W. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|South Dakota
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|UMKC
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Denver
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|17
|.469
|North Dakota
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|19
|.406
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
Friday's Games
North Dakota 83, Denver 68
Omaha 73, UMKC 61
Saturday's Games
North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) vs. W. Illinois at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Marshall
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|7
|.767
|James Madison
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Troy
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Old Dominion
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|South Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Appalachian St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Texas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|18
|.455
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Arkansas St.
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|20
|.394
|Georgia St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
Saturday's Games
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
Troy vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
Texas St. vs. Marshall at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|5
|.839
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|6
|.806
|Santa Clara
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|8
|.742
|Loyola Marymount
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|13
|.581
|BYU
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|14
|.563
|Pacific
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|17
|.469
|Portland
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|19
|.424
|San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Pepperdine
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
Friday's Games
BYU 82, Portland 71
Pacific vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
BYU vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Sam Houston St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|6
|.800
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Grand Canyon
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Seattle
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Cal Baptist
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Abilene Christian
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Utah Tech
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|18
|.419
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Friday's Games
Sam Houston St. 72, Abilene Christian 54
Tarleton St. 2, New Mexico St. 0
Utah Valley St. 113, Stephen F. Austin 69
S. Utah 81, Cal Baptist 71
Grand Canyon 71, Utah Tech 61
Texas-Arlington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
