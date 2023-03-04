All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.144.7782111.656
Tennessee Tech117.6111516.484
UT Martin108.5561913.594
Tennessee St.108.5561814.563
SE Missouri108.5561816.529
SIU-Edwardsville99.5001914.576
S. Indiana99.5001616.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)612.3331121.344
UALR612.3331021.323
E. Illinois513.278922.290

Friday's Games

SE Missouri 65, Morehead St. 58

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

TBD vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA172.895264.867
Arizona145.737255.833
Southern Cal136.684219.700
Arizona St.118.5792010.667
Oregon118.5791713.567
Washington St.119.5501615.516
Utah109.5261713.567
Washington812.4001615.516
Colorado712.3681515.500
Stanford712.3681317.433
Oregon St.415.2111020.333
California217.105327.100

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate171.944248.750
Navy117.6111813.581
Lehigh117.6111614.533
Army108.5561715.531
Boston U.810.4441517.469
American711.3891714.548
Loyola (Md.)711.3891320.394
Holy Cross711.3891022.313
Lafayette711.3891022.313
Bucknell513.2781220.375

Sunday's Games

Army at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama161.941264.867
Texas A&M143.824228.733
Tennessee116.647228.733
Kentucky116.6472010.667
Missouri107.588228.733
Vanderbilt107.5881713.567
Auburn98.5291911.633
Mississippi St.89.4712010.667
Arkansas89.4711911.633
Florida89.4711515.500
Georgia611.3531614.533
Mississippi314.1761119.367
South Carolina314.1761020.333
LSU215.1181317.433

Saturday's Games

Alabama at Texas A&M, Noon

Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman153.833247.774
Samford153.8332110.677
UNC-Greensboro144.7782011.645
W. Carolina108.5561714.548
Wofford810.4441615.516
ETSU810.4441219.387
Chattanooga711.3891616.500
Mercer612.3331418.438
The Citadel513.2781022.313
VMI216.111725.219

Friday's Games

Mercer 66, The Citadel 41

Chattanooga 92, VMI 72

Saturday's Games

Mercer vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., Noon

ETSU vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Wofford vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC144.7782110.677
Northwestern St.135.7222110.677
SE Louisiana126.6671813.581
Nicholls117.6111614.533
Texas A&M Commerce99.5001319.406
New Orleans711.3891019.345
Houston Christian711.3891021.323
Incarnate Word612.3331219.387
McNeese St.612.333922.290
Lamar513.278922.290

Sunday's Games

McNeese St. vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Houston Christian at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

TBD vs. Nicholls at Lake Charles, La., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. SE Louisiana at Lake Charles, La., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.143.824218.724
Alcorn St.143.8241712.586
Southern U.116.6471515.500
Jackson St.116.6471218.400
Alabama A&M98.5291317.433
Prairie View89.4711218.400
Bethune-Cookman710.4121119.367
Texas Southern710.4121119.367
Ark.-Pine Bluff611.3531020.333
Alabama St.611.353822.267
Florida A&M512.294721.250
MVSU413.235526.161

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1801.000274.871
S. Dakota St.135.7221812.600
N. Dakota St.117.6111416.467
St. Thomas (MN)99.5001813.581
W. Illinois99.5001613.552
South Dakota711.3891218.400
UMKC711.3891121.344
Denver612.3331517.469
North Dakota612.3331319.406
Omaha414.222922.290

Friday's Games

North Dakota 83, Denver 68

Omaha 73, UMKC 61

Saturday's Games

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. W. Illinois at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.144.778256.806
Marshall135.722247.774
Louisiana-Lafayette135.722237.767
James Madison126.6672110.677
Troy117.6112012.625
Old Dominion117.6111912.613
Georgia Southern99.5001715.531
South Alabama99.5001715.531
Appalachian St.99.5001616.500
Louisiana-Monroe711.3891121.344
Texas St.612.3331518.455
Coastal Carolina513.2781120.355
Arkansas St.414.2221320.394
Georgia St.315.1671021.323

Saturday's Games

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

Troy vs. James Madison at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Marshall at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga142.875265.839
Saint Mary's (Cal.)142.875256.806
Santa Clara115.688238.742
Loyola Marymount97.5631911.633
San Francisco79.4381813.581
BYU79.4381814.563
Pacific79.4381517.469
Portland511.3131419.424
San Diego412.2501120.355
Pepperdine214.125922.290

Friday's Games

BYU 82, Portland 71

Pacific vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

Monday's Games

TBD vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.153.833247.774
Sam Houston St.144.778246.800
S. Utah126.6672011.645
Grand Canyon117.6112011.645
Stephen F. Austin117.6111912.613
Seattle107.5881911.633
Tarleton St.99.5001615.516
Cal Baptist810.4441615.516
Abilene Christian711.3891316.448
Texas-Arlington611.3531119.367
Texas Rio Grande Valley612.3331516.484
Utah Tech513.2781318.419
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Friday's Games

Sam Houston St. 72, Abilene Christian 54

Tarleton St. 2, New Mexico St. 0

Utah Valley St. 113, Stephen F. Austin 69

S. Utah 81, Cal Baptist 71

Grand Canyon 71, Utah Tech 61

Texas-Arlington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

